Banana Republic 40% off Friends and Family Event – Spring 2026

Note: They’re also offering free 2-3 day shipping on orders of $175+ with the code BRSHIP

40% off is as deep as Banana Republic goes. They only do it a handful of times a year: Once in the fall, a few times around the holidays, and then in the Spring. It’s been months since Banana Republic ran a sizable discount on their full-priced stuff. So yeah. This is significant.

Leather and suede apparel, cashmere and cashmere blends, 3rd party, and a few other random categories are excluded. Clearance stuff is out too. But most full priced stuff, including much of their new Spring arrivals, is getting 40% off. No code needed.

Got all that? Let’s get on with the picks…

Looks like BR “understood the assignment.” Meaning, a blazer for brighter days in an interesting but not shocking color, breathable material, and butterfly lined in the back for easier ventilation. It makes no sense when a brand invests the time in designing a linen blazer only to fully line the darn thing. That hasn’t happened here. And that’s great news.

Shoes are often excluded from their other big sales. Not during friends and family though. These could be warm weather winners at a mighty fair price. Made in Portugal. Italian suede uppers.

Back for another season(s). These are those cotton-based but lightweight and oddly temperature regulating pants that look good dressed up or dressed down. Great for spring and summer, or year-round if you run a bit warm or don’t like thicker, more traditional chinos. Still only available in slim fit. C’mon BR. Give us quad gods a straight fit!

Got a wedding coming up? These are pretty great suits for ~$400. These are their flagship suits. Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independent of each other. No “nested” pairs here where you may be stuck with a pair of pants or jacket a touch too big or small. Tropical wool weight, which will be more comfortable in warmer weather but also excels year round. See our review of their signature suits here, albeit in a slightly different, all-season nailhead wool.

Black and cognac. Just depends on which side you’ve got facing out. Weathered looking buckle keeps the glare down without looking overly vintage.

NOTE: These used to be $80 full price but have since risen to $90.

Great collars, wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric, and all the colors/patterns you could want. A bit of ironing may be needed by most, but it irons up easy and doesn’t come out of the dryer looking like a wreck. So if you wear it under a suit, sportcoat, or sweater, you can probably get away with skipping the iron. The one major drawback (and it’s a dealbreaker for some) is that despite being dress shirts, they’re sold in “alpha” sizes like small, medium, large, etc. Although they do offer a tall template, for our vertically blessed folks out there. Really wish BR would make the switch to neck and sleeve measurements for their dress shirts. It’s just more precise. Size shown above is a medium slim fit on 5’10″/180.

NOTE: Slim and Straight fits used to be $110 full price but have since risen to $120.

One of their bestsellers. The mid-point between chinos and jeans. Three fits. Soft and flexible Italian milled fabric: 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane. Lots of colors.

When they’re on super sale like this, they’re the market’s best balance of price (not cheap but not triple digits) and nice quality/feel/significant stretch. Still an investment at almost eighty bucks, but worth it to a lot of us. Fabric blend is 64% cotton, 28% Tencel (lyocell), 6% elasterrell, 2% spandex. The end result is a soft and stretchy, ultra-comfortable pair of jeans. Slim or straight fits.

More fuzz than an early Black Keys album.

For those who are now back-to-office. These are BR’s dress trousers for worker bees who want to be able to machine wash their work-pants and not have to worry too much about ironing them. At least that’s what they’re claiming with these 98% cotton / 2% stretch numbers. Mid-rise. Tapered slim leg. Visual texture.

And now some dress pants for those who need a little more room. Even appears to have single pleats to give one’s donk the room it deserves. Athletic Tapered Fit. 97% cotton / 3% spandex from Italy’s Nova Fides mill.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

These are BR’s flagship polo, with a two button placket and smooth cotton fabric. They’re the polo for those who want something dressy, smooth, and it has to be cotton (and not performance/tech-y fabric). 100% mercerized cotton, so it’s got a verrrry smooth feel to the fabric. Fabric is more of a mid-weight. Not heavy, not stiff, but not airy like a tech fabric polo. Ribbed collar and sleeve ends. Do be aware that in the past some have had shrinkage issues when machine washed/tumbled dry.

Traditionally, hopsack wool isn’t as formal as a standard woven wool suit (like the signature suits at the top of the post.) But as we’re stuck now in a culture firmly stuck in the middle ground (see the quarter zip sweater going viral last year)… then perhaps a suit made of a slightly less dressy fabric is just the ticket. Visual texture thanks to the hopsack weave. Navy or black. Those are your only two options.

Something to wear with those suits.

Thickness should be somewhere between a sweatshirt and a standard henley. Noticably thicker, but still not a bulky sweater.

BR’s OCBDs. Which is a lot of letters. But here we are. Specifically washed for softness.

BR’s flagship chinos. Engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterrell, 2% spandex blend. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years.

All business but still interesting thanks to the dark, micro-houndstooth. Solid suits are great, but if you want to make an impression without getting loud, something dark and subtle like this is the way to go. See our review of their signatures suits here, albeit in an all-season nailhead wool option.

Extra fine merino. Tons of colors. BR’s merino sweaters are an annual favorite as they’re a step above in terms of quality when compared to cheaper brands, yet they also go on sale.

BR’s “dressy” tees. Super smooth 100% jersey cotton with a silk-like luxe touch finish. Solids only. Not slub. Not “washed.” Not vintage. Smooth. Clean. Neat. And they better be for thirty bucks a pop.

100% extra fine merino. Navy, black, or a tan “oatmeal.”

The 40% off Banana Republic friends and family event ends 3/22/26