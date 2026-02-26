UNIQLO Dress Shirts under $40, BR Sale’s on Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: New Sale Items added + Extra 20% off
- Nicklas Italian Leather Sneaker 2.0 – $71.99 ($120)
- Suede Court Sneakers – $95.99 ($150)
- Standard Fit Lightweight Flannel Shirts – $35.99 ($90) multiple colors/patterns
- Fair Isle Merino Blend Sweater Jacket – $127.99 ($300)
- Premium Cotton Poplin Dress Shirt – $35.99 ($90)
Not a ton of new additions but some new stock has been added, plus the additional 20% off does certa… CHICKEN SWEATER.
Amazon: Select Timex & Bulova Limited Time Deals
- Q GMT 38mm – $169.40 ($239)
- Bulova Heritage Hack 38mm Automatic – $218.88 ($425)
- Marlin Mod Automatic – $171.46* ($319)
- *for select Prime customers w/ coupon box checked
A bit random, but Amazon has a few popular models on limited time sale. Head here for a full review of the Timex Marlin Mod, which is now down to under $172 for select Prime members (with a coupon box checked).
UNIQLO: Limited Time Deals / Winter Clearance
- Super Non-Iron Slim Fit Dress Shirts – $39.90
- PUFFTECH Vest – $29.90
- PUFFTECH Jacket – $29.90 same price as the vest, AND you get SLEEVES???
“Nice Brooks Brothers Shirts review the other day. But you got anything, like, half the price?”
Fair point. Try UNIQLO. No experience, but they excel at basics, and they’re running a special on their non-iron slim fit dress shirts. No neck and sleeve sizing on those. Just the less precise “alpha” sizes. Sale price is set to end today, Thursday 2/26.
Huckberry: New Reductions and Items added to Sale
- Outfit #1
- Outfit #2
Couple of “just add shirt!” outfit ideas shown above. Some on-sale stuff is still stuck to their Winter Clearance event pricing, yet other items have seen some quiet price cuts. For example, those Sweatshirt Trap Blazers were $201 – $187, and the LUCA Terra Chelsea Sneaker Boots were $168.
J. Crew: New Items added to FINAL sale + addit. 40% off w/ SALETIME
- Sussex quilted vests – $85.19 FINAL ($158)
- Vintage-wash henleys (slim or classic) – $35.99 FINAL ($75)
- Quilted quarter-zip pullovers – $56.99 FINAL ($118)
- Velvet shawl-collar jacket – $164.99 FINAL ($398)
- Sussex quilted jackets – $103.19 FINAL ($238)
- Merino wool-blend socks three-pack – $23.99 FINAL ($85)
What started last week as a bit of a deluge has continued along at a steady stream. More items have been added to the big batch they kicked it all off with. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges. New code this week… use SALETIME at checkout for the extra 40% off.
Also worth a mention:
- GAP: Extra 30% off w/ GREAT
- Nike: Extra 20% off select w/ GEARUP (exp 2/28)
- Brooks Brothers: New items have been added to their sale section