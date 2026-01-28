Huckberry: Annual “Best Deals of the Season” Winter Sale

We’re now closer to March than we are to (last) Christmas. So despite the enormous storm which just tore up half the U.S., winter is, allegedly, gonna start winding down. At some point. Maybe.

Which is why Huckberry has launched their annual Winter Sale clearance event.

Free shipping kicks in at $98, but returns are at least easy and free minus any outbound shipping costs if you didn’t hit $98 OR if it’s one of the rare final sale items. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Let’s dig in.

Their flagship flannel lined (not wool lined) waxed truckers are still at full price, but the extra-toasty wool version is getting an extremely rare discount. Limited sizes/limited stock. These should move pretty fast.

Grey = $201. Navy or “Brown Loden” = $187. Relwen’s line of sporting-heritage inspired trap blazers are something of a legend. They take details like game pockets and tab throat closures, and combine those features with easy wearing modern construction and seasonal fabrics. These are their latest, made of a double faced, sweatshirt-like cotton jacquard. So it’s a “swazer” that should look great with everything from an OCBD to a t-shirt.

From the same people who brought you the favored-by-movie-stars Hi Top Suede Chukka. Only these are a little dressier thanks to a more subtle (but still crepe) sole. Ships/returns for free.

A basic button down which isn’t boring. Donegal flecks. Overbuilt with details like reinforced elbow patches and a bi-swing construction in the back for additional shoulder movement. Four colors. Shown at the very top of the post in “Natural.”

Extremely comfortable. Made in Portugal using Italian suede uppers and French Lactae Hevea rubber outsoles. They go with everything casual to smart casual, they’re modern without looking goofy, and they’re well made. Make sure to hit them with some good quality stain/water protector before taking them out on any major spins, and you’ll be good to go. Shown immediately above is the Canyon Brown suede option for $168. The lighter, “Desert” suede is shown at the very top of the post, and those are priced at $180.

Proof that winter may, at some point in the not terribly distant future, come to a merciful end. These didn’t go on sale much if at all over the last few months. Because they don’t have to to sell well. Boiled wool is dense but still breathes and regulates temperature. Cut and style are a perfect meld of rugged and smart casual. Debuted a couple years back, and they’ve added colors since due to demand. Now one of their annual bestsellers.

72-Hour Merino Polo Shirts – $59.50 per IF you buy 2 ( $70 /$88)

L: Stone Black. R: None-more-Black, Black.

Currently $70 on sale, but drops to just under $60 per as the buy-two-save-15% deal stacks on that discounted price. Same merino-blend fabric as their excellent 72-hour t-shirts. They really are perfect for travel, or even every-day wear if you’re the type who doesn’t love how regular cotton tees and polos feel and hold onto sweat. These breathe, wick, and since they’re merino wool based, they’re naturally anti-microbial. You can wear one for three days straight without feeling or smelling gross. Only gripe is the collars don’t really have enough structure (or a button down style collar) for wearing with a blazer or sportcoat unless you button the top button.

Pretty uncompromising. Nylon/cotton shell kicks that cheap “sheen” seen on other quilted jackets to the curb. Peached finish gives it that perfect look and feel. Pockets. So many pockets. And the interior is anything but forgotten. Ships and returns free.

Shown at the very top of the post in olive

Spendy but exceptional. Straight or Athletic Tapered fit. Perfect for travel, and can pass as a smart pair of trousers even with the (ridiculously convenient) welt phone pocket on the back right leg. Gusset for ease of movement. Fabric is a 47% Merino Wool, 33% Nylon, 14% Polyester, 6% Elastane blend that moves great, but does make a light “swish swish” sound. They’re still the pants you may want to be wearing for the zombie apocalypse, the next time you’re moving house, or a long travel day with a business meeting at the tail end of it. And for a fit perspective, know that a 32×32 straight fit works for my 5’10″/180 frame after a quick trip to the tailor for a 1″-1.5″ hemming on the legs. Those of similar height may be able to easily get away with a 30″ inseam. Ships/returns for free.

‘Tis the season to put seasonal pants on sale. Straight or Athletic Tapered fits. Whiskey brown, washed black, taupe, or dusty moss.

Was hovering in the $140ish – $180ish sale range. Now just a nudge over $100. Ships/returns for free. More basic than the Wellen Trap Blazers. Which is great if you’re not looking for something that straddles the line between heritage-sporting and modern sportcoat. Just want a more casual leaning, cotton (97% cotton/3% spandex) blazer? Then this one is worth a shot. Unlined back. Patch pockets. Reviews seem to indicated it might have some wonk to the fit, but taking it to a tailor may solve that.

From the “lux” Huckberry collaboration. Oiled suede uppers, wedge soles, and a debossed Huck tree on the ankle.

Four colors. The brilliant midpoint between a waxed jacket and a quilted jacket. Gray, Dark Navy, Olive, or Brown.

$49 off? That’ll do. Perfect house shoes that are plenty substantial enough to handle quick trips to take the garbage out, get the dog in, etc.

A serious splurge, but no one knows dreary weather (and the house-sweaters to be worn during long stretches of such) like the Brits. Shawl collar. Merino wool. Good size selection left at post time, but if they have limited stock, then these could go fast.

Perhaps an end-of-January reward for sticking to your New Year’s Financial/Budgeting Resolution?

“You’re suggesting spending money on an impulse buy as a way to stay disciplined with spending?”

Right. Good point. Rad money clip, tho.

Like their waxed truckers, these denim jackets are cut and sewn in the U.S., have a toasty flannel lining, and should break in over time too.

Huge fan of Huckberry’s house brand, Proof. They make technical, capable gear which is both smartly designed and smarter looking than their granola-munching competitors. These pants are made from a micro canvas fabric tough enough for the outdoors, but doesn’t look out of place dressed up a touch. Articulated knees, diamond gusset inseam, and a discreet drop pocket on the right back leg (perfect for your phone.)

Another bestseller from Relwen. Less “field” than the Tanker, more casual-city-to-outdoorsy quilted. Water-resistant, lightly insulated (60 gram), moves well, and breathes. Great for layering, or on its own during transitional weather.

Please read our Shoe Expert’s Review. Warning: It seems like something may have gone sideways, recently, with the Huckberry house shoe/boot brand Rhodes. Sure the materials are still great and they’re still made in the shoe/bootmaking hub of Leon Mexico, but the fit got wonky on these. Specifically, they’re too tight/run small/the insoles are overly thick and crowd the interior of the boots. And if you read some of the customer reviews on other models from this past season’s Rhodes run, it seem as though that issue may not be confined only to these service-style boots. Dang. Really have loved Rhodes for years now. Hopefully they figure this issue out fast. (A lot of us have happily switched to LUCA, which are impressively comfortable.) At least these Rhodes ship & return for free, if you wanna take a shot.

Heavier than a flannel, but not some gigantic Mountain-scaling puffer. Somewhere in that great swath in-between. Soft, brushed cotton moleskin fabric sourced from Italy. Diamond quilted with Primaloft insulation.

There’s no break-in time, the weight (11.7 oz) is great for year-round wear, and they come in the four “HB” fits a lot of us have gotten used to (HB Slim, Athletic Tapered, Straight, and Classic). These are Flint and Tinder’s selvedge for the denim heads who don’t want to spend multiple hundreds on super-artisan jeans. Translation: these are made in China.

Navy or Black. Know that they fit trim. A size large fits my 5’10″/180lbs perfect after washing/drying, whereas a medium is too small. Here’s why these are actually worth the price: Made from an odor-resistant and wicking merino wool blend which is also machine washable (and machine dryable as long as you can tumble dry low/keep an eye on it…) these henleys can go for three days of straight wear without starting to smell or feel funky. So they’re really three shirts in one. That’s why they were a must-add in our ol’ “what to pack when traveling light and in style” advice post. The collars are great too, with those matte black snap buttons.

These had been final sale, but at post time they’ve been moved back to regular sale, which means they can be returned. Which is key when buying eyewear over the internet. Just make sure they don’t slide ’em back over to final sale before you click “buy.”

On-sale prices range from $70 – $86, but the vast majority of colors that are on sale are at $86. It just depends on the fit and color combo you’re after.

Even on sale they’re clearly not cheap like a pair of Old Navy 5-pockets, but they sell so many pairs of these things they almost never feel compelled to put them on sale. The build quality, the fabric, and the fit(s) are enough that they have garnered legions of fans who pay full price. So to get any sort of sale, especially in colors like Washed Grey and Washed Black and even Evergreen seems like a treat.

F&T’s take on classic 1970’s style mountain-wear. Navy or Evergreen. Not made in the USA like their waxed truckers and rancher jackets. These are made in Vietnam.

Was on sale for $170, now down to $140. Chukka/Sneaker/Moc hybrids made with incredible materials and a real attention to detail in terms of construction. And comfortable. Really comfortable. A bestseller. Almost 5/5 stars after 200+ reviews.

“Hoodie, but make it wool.” Blue is $103. Gray is $111.

Like a lightened up version of their famous Waxed Truckers. Note that these aren’t made in the USA. Exterior is 11.9 oz Halley Stevensons Dry Finish Waxed Cotton Canvas, the cut is neither too slim nor too lose, and it’ll break in with wear to your individual usage.

Same fabric & colors as their 72-hour chinos, just made in a different pocket style. Also: These are only on sale in athletic tapered. Straight fits are full price. Not quite sure why they’re more expensive on sale ($133 vs $103 for the chino style), but that’s the nature of an end-of-season sale. It can get a little random.

Made in Portugal. The materials and overall design are really impressive. Full review of a different (not on sale) color scheme can be found here. That pebbled white leather upper, off white sole, and leather heel tab looks all kinds of right.

It’s two, two, TWO jackets in one. Colors are “Maple Brown” & “Black Coffee.” Which is far better marketing than using digestive-tract related descriptors. “This is my jacket. Some days I wear the #1 side out. Other days, #2. Life doesn’t have to be boring.”

Shades of the old Victory Sportswear Speedrunners… only not so darn expensive. Two colors. Made in Slovakia.

Half off. Still ships and returns for free. British Millerain waxed canvas. Not made in the USA like their famous waxed trucker, but looks great from here all the same.

In case you’re tantalizingly close to their $98 free shipping threshold, don’t want to shell out the extra five bucks for shipping, and could use a new water bottle. Literally drinking out of one of these as I sit here, hammering away at the keyboard.

That’s quite the suede jacket. Not cheap, but suede or leather jackets aren’t cheap. Clearly (well) over the $98 free shipping threshold, so this ships and returns for free like a lot of the other stuff. But that’s always a plus when it’s an investment item like this.

Huckberry’s big Up to 40% off Winter Sale is set to run through Sunday 2/8… but as this is an end-of-season sale, expect a lot of this stuff to sell out (at least in popular sizes and colors) well before that.