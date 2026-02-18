J. Crew: Final Sale Section Restock + additional 40% off

“Hang on. Doesn’t J. Crew sometimes do an additional 50% off or 60% off their final sale section?”

Indeed. But as they just launched their new Spring 2026 collection, this feels like the end of the line for last year’s stuff. Or at least the beginning of the end of the line. So if you’ve had your eye on something from their fall/winter collection, it now probably resides in their clearance (read: final sale) section. And at post time, there’s at least a somewhat decent size selection on a lot of the new items they just added.

That’ll change fast though.

Usual rules apply. You’ll need to hammer in the code SHOPSALE at checkout. Outbound shipping for their Passport Rewards members should still be free, no minimum. But final sale means final. No returns or exchanges. So be very, very sure.

Full review (of the blue version) can be found here. A new favorite. Lightweight, strong, stretch-infused, breathable, crease resistant “traveler” Italian wool. Just half lined in the back for breathability. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Half canvas construction. Sold as separates, so you get to pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independently of each other. Sizes are starting to get picked over on these. Especially on the blue. At post time, gray has more sizes left.

A customer favorite. Their standard weight henleys. Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash fabric has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Four colors to choose from.

Seems like this winter was/is a tale of two halves. Half the country had an unusually warm winter. The other half froze their backsides off. This one’s for the latter. Nice work by the model above giving the “I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed” dad-pose. Nah Pops, you’re mad. I get it. The roads are icy as hell and you told me not to take out the car and sure I did and now the headlights are kissing the front tires. LIKE A GOOOOD NEIGHBOR STATE FARM IS... Hey Jake, talk to Dad. He’s fuming. Just like his car’s radiator.

What the hamburgers?? Did they forget about these in the back of a warehouse or something? These are a deep cut from way back. Like, last summer. A bestseller though. And for twenty four bucks… okay then.

J. Crew’s flagship cozy “house” sweater. Well reviewed. Shawl collar. Merino wool blend.

Navy or olive. One of their annual bestsellers. A quilted, insulated jacket that’s not puffy like a puffer, and doesn’t have the synthetic “shine” cheap-y quilted jackets can sometimes have.

And the vests too.

No experience with these (#teamdarntough), but… not a bad price for three pairs of merino-blend socks. Customer reviews are encouraging. Made in South Korea. Or at least that’s what it says on the box in the other photo on the J. Crew site.

More than a tee. Less than a sweater. Surprising how often the desire for something as simple as that comes up. The little bit of texture is just a nice bonus. A quiet bestseller for them.

If you’re looking for a smart-casual to casual leaning belt with some visual interest but don’t feel like wearing a fabric belt with, I dunno, needlepoint frogs playing croquet on it… then here’s your belt.

All cashmere with a pattern that’s interesting but doesn’t shout.

A well fitting, micro-gingham button down may be kinda boring. But it won’t get you fired. And that’s good. When a bear breaks into camp, you don’t have to outrun the bear. You have to outrun the other campers. “Clippy” is the new bear.

Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/180. Available in brown or black. It’s not the super soft, plush, almost suede-like cotton moleskin many of us are used to. It feels more like canvas. There’s a very, very light brushed feel to it, but there’s no “squish” factor some other moleskin fabrics present. Still though, quite good. Looks great with everything from t-shirts to polos to over a sweater when it’s cold. And don’t think these are limited to “outerwear” use. Sure you could wear them as a light jacket, but more often than not those of us who love our chore jackets (my hand is raised) they’re worn like a super casual sportcoat/extra layer over tees, henleys, etc.

Knit instead of woven. Soft and flexible. 60% cotton/40% poly.

The matching trousers are all but sold out, but if you want a stand alone, light and breezy sportcoat for the upcoming warmer months, this one’s a pretty good bet. Should look good with with lighter gray chinos. Navy pants would execute the “northern lights” thing perfectly too. And not to be alarmist, but they jacked the prices up on this year’s run of these jackets.

And a pocket square to go with that spring/summer jacket. Or frankly, any jacket you want to make look a little more summery. Got a medium gray or blue suit? Wear a white shirt (no tie) and stick that in the pocket. Maybe some suede shoes or even monks or other loafers.

Brushed, “wool blend sherpa fleece.” Quilted interior. Green/navy plaid. Not gonna be able to wear that come June (or a warm March day.) But… looks great now.

Because nothing says a J. Crew Final sale post like some cheap socks.

The Extra 40% off J. Crew Final Sale Items code SHOPSALE ends… well, not quite sure when this one ends. But we will keep an eye on their sale section for any new stock drops.