Steal Alert: Bonobos Extra 30% off Sale & Final Sale Items

Winter Clearance season is winding down. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t serious deals to be had…

… as long as you’re willing to take the Final Sale gamble.

The Bonobos extra 30% off sale is just that. Mostly final sale. Because as we march towards March, brands want to start bringing in their spring gear, despite that pesky Pennsylvania rodent recently telling us we’re getting 6 more weeks of winter.

And (say it with me)… final means final. So no returns on items tagged as such…

No exchanges either. You’re stuck with it!

Good gravy. Marmot overload.

Anyway, even if it is final sale, the best stuff can move fast in terms of styles/colors/sizes because the prices usually bottom out around now. Also, Bonobos has a lot of repeat customers who have a good idea of their sizes, so some are willing to take an educated guess/gamble. Got all that? Code SALEYEAH ends Monday. Off we go with the picks…

All colors? All colors. Usually excluded from promos, so this is an aberration. BUT… it’s mostly odd sizes. So this feels like the very end of a seasonal run of their bestselling, machine washable, stretch cotton dress pants.

Select colors and patterns, and that blue glen check (macro shot showing the pattern at very top left of post) looks terrific. The structure of a true sportcoat made with flexible and comfortable knit fabrics. One of their bestsellers. Not droopy like a lot of other knit “swazers” can be from other brands. These do have real shape to them. Bottom line: if you want something less formal than a standard woven blazer, but still can dress up with a collared shirt, then these are those. Fabric (cotton, wool blend, cotton blend) depends on the color/pattern.

Heritage-y looking. Speckled donegal 65% Merino Wool / 30% Nylon / 5% Alpaca yarn. Three colors.

Fabric is from Italy’s Bellandi. Casual style, eye catching (but not excessive) pattern.

Lots of new colors/patterns added. Their top of the line. Still can be thrown in the washer (cold cycle, probably gentle) and dryer (tumble dry low). Made from Italian material.

If you like your fall/winter pants soft and cozy, try these. Italian milled cotton moleskin. And of course they come in all the fits Bonobos is famous for. All 12 colors are on (final) sale.

A little different than their bestselling and oft-mentioned solid hopsack blazers. Still unconstructed and still made from Italian material, but these are wool blend and come in three different patterns.

Same unconstructed idea, only in a British sourced wool from Abraham Moon. That’s a lot of positives for under $200.

Sometimes a button down can just be a button down. This is one of those times.

Protect thy neck. Italian yarn that’s almost entirely cashmere. Two colors. Smalls and Mediums left.

90% Virgin Wool, 8% Cashmere, 2% Elastane from Italy’s Tollegno mill. Half lined. Pick stitching detail throughout. And like most of their other blazers, sleeve cuffs are non-functioning for easy tailoring/sleeve shortening.

Careful now. The price sure is right, but unlike many of their other blazers… the sleeve cuff buttons are functioning. Which means tailoring the length of the sleeves on this blazer will be expensive if not impossible. Tempting though. Washed 98% cotton / 2% spandex. Unlined and unconstructed. 3-Roll-2 button front.

Super simple. Made in warm, soft, Italian milled cotton moleskin. That olive base with the black collar and cuffs is all kinds of right. Should do well here in late winter/early spring.

These stylistically exist somewhere between a casual field jacket and a more formal wool coat. 50% Wool, 30% Polyester, 10% Acrylic, 5% Polyamide, 5% Other Fibers. Chest high hand warmer pockets are always a plus. Final sale though. A real risk, as sometimes getting outerwear sizing correct (it has to fit over suits/sportcoats/heavy sweaters) can be a little tricky.

Wait, these AREN’T Final Sale? So they can be returned/exchanged (as of post time.) Brilliant.

Fancy Super 150s wool from Italy’s Fratelli Tallia di Delfino Mill. Still sold as separates, so you get to pick the size and fit of the jacket and trousers independently from each other.

Another not final sale suit. Looks like the jackets are mostly athletic fit. Which is good for those of us who take that template from Bonobos, but be aware that some tweaks/tailoring could be necessary all the same.

The extra 30% off Bonobos sale items code SALEYEAH is set to run through Monday 2/16/26.