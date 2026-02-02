Style Scenario: Groundhog Day

(Top Photo by Pete Nuij on Unsplash.)

Groundhog Day is a perfect movie. It’s a fact. It makes you laugh. It makes you cry. It makes you think. And not just about whether you should drive on the railroad tracks.(Spoiler: don’t!) But deep, meaning of life (or lives) kind of thoughts. And with a 141-minute runtime (approximately half of a Marvel movie), it gives you most of the rest of the day to think about the masterpiece you just saw.

Groundhog Day is so good that it’s been redone as an action movie (twice), a horror movie, another comedy, and whatever term you’d use to define Russian Doll, just to name a few. It’s only fitting that a movie about endless repetition and eventual growth has been repeated and grown into just about every type of movie you can think of.

But the men’s style of Groundhog Day is a tad dated. That’s where we come in. So whether you’re a celebrity, in an emergency, or a celebrity in an emergency, this style scenario uses a few updated fits and brands, while still staying true to Phil’s Pittsburgh weatherman style in the movie.

The Overcoat: Spier & Mackay Green Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $261 ($448). It gets awfully cold in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania in early February. Even if you think that you make the weather. So you’re going to need an overcoat.

The Suit: Spier & Mackay Double Breasted Suit – $498. It takes a certain type of man to wear a double-breasted suit. He might be a pianist. He might have a keen interest in French poetry. Or he might be a god (but not the God, to be clear). Phil manages to be all of these things (he did, however, have quite a long time to develop these talents). And if Phil would have managed to get stuck in a time loop on this Groundhog Day, he’d be wearing this option from Spier & Mackay.

The Shirt: The Tie Bar Point Collar Pinpoint in Light Blue – $68. Classic point collar. No full spread collars for Phil. Sold in more precise neck and sleeve sizing, instead of ballpark S/M/L. And Phil has got to get his fit on point if he’s gonna knock out Ned Ryerson, or to catch that little brat who has NEVER THANKED HIM.

The Tie: The Tie Bar Cooper Paisley Chocolate Brown Tie – $28. That tie is… 90s. Perfect. At least it’s perfect for this particular style scenario.

The Scarf: Hickey Freeman Patterned 100% Italian Cashmere Scarf – $59.95. All cashmere and a punch of plaid sets him apart as the best weatherman announcing a long and lustrous winter.

The Watch: Orient Bambino 38 – $295. Full review of the Bambino 38 can be found here. But what is time in a time loop? A flat circle? Even so, Phil needs to tell the time during his one day, over. And over. And over again.

The Pencil: Office Depot Presharpened #2 Pencils (12 pack) – $3.89. Does Phil need a lot of pencils to properly conduct the pencil test? No, just one, right? Well either way, the standard #2 has always be #1. And when he finally does get out of the loop, he’ll have a full twelve pack of pencils!

The Alarm Clock: TourKing Flip Clock Classic Retro Vintage Clock in White – $14.89. You’re going to see the clock strike 6AM a lot. Like a lot a lot. This one has that classic “flip” retro vibe. And when you inevitably smash it to bits, at least it was cheap.

The Dress Boots: Allen Edmonds Factory Hamilton Weatherproof Oxford Dress Boot – $199.97 ($550). Expensive at full price, but a dress weatherproof boot is well worth it here… because that first step’s a doozy. Boots are significantly less expensive over at Nordstrom Rack, but those are just about sold out at post time.

The Gloves: Ralph Lauren Suede Gloves – $82.50 ($110). Even if you’re set to cover an event of 1,000 people freezing their butts off waiting to worship a rat, you need to keep your hands warm. But a pair of ski gloves won’t look right on TV, gripping the mic just under the Channel 9 logo. Gotta go with dress gloves. These ship/return for free via Nordstrom.