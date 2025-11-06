Long Weekend Sales Roundup: 20% off USA Scarves & Hats, Nordstrom 30% off clearance, & More

Note: This post will be updated as new sales get rolled out through the weekend.

While much of the world sees November 11th as a solemn occasion, here in the States it’s different. Even some stores on bases have Veterans Day sales. So while our policy on keeping quiet on Memorial Day won’t change, for Veterans day we’ve been given the green light to carry on as normal. That said, if you’d like to tip your cap to those who have served, consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to recognizing our veterans.

Splurge alert on aisle J. Crew. That 20% off is actually a really nice deal, being that it includes some almost always excluded stuff. Suede and leather jackets, cashmere, and even their new top Essex shoe line. It also stacks for an extra 20% off the specials they’ve got running. For example, those suede boots are now almost 44% off. Not bad at all for J. Crew. Extra 20% off code EXTRA is set to expire Friday night.

Obligatory reminder that this is the step-down, less expensive but still stylish sub-brand of mainline Banana Republic. Fabric quality and fits won’t be quite the same, but a lot of us have had quite a bit of luck with many items good ol’ BRF. Total percentage off MSRP is 60% off, as that additional 20% comes off the half off discounted list price. (100x.5x.8=40). But outside of the random 1-day sales BRF can run on the occasional Sunday, or a hyper-specific promo on a particular style, 60% off is really quite good for them. Set to expire today, 11/6. Waitaminute. So what’s that mean for the weekend? We’ll keep an eye out.

Navy, burgundy, or olive. These are re-issues, not replicas, as they’re made to the same spec and even on the same machines as the originals. A perfect gift for the classic guy who values made in the USA stuff.

Same sale that spawned the Allen Edmonds Carlyle for $175 steal. Key word is select clearance. Not all of their sale section is getting an extra 30% off. Far from it. It’s true clearance. So sizes and color selection are scattered at best. But this is mainline Nordstrom. Not Nordy Rack. So yes, even this stuff should ship and return for free.

40% off isn’t that great for JCF. 50% – 70% off is though. So you have to sorta keep an eye out as to what’s what in terms of how much it’s on sale. That’s the game with them.

The Pick: 3 Ainsley Collar Non-Iron Supima Dress Shirts = $230.40 ($384)

Part of their Wardrobe Event. It feels like most of the time when Brooks Brothers runs one of these bundle deals, they make you buy 4 shirts. Not now. “Just” three. Still a lot of shirts, but way more reasonable than buying four shirts at once. Works out to $76.80 per shirt. Not cheap, but Brooks Brothers non-irons are something a lot of guys swear by. Also, nothing says you can’t buy three white shirts at once, or two white and a light blue, etc. Up to you.

Brooks Bros Part II: 2 Explorer Suits – $1199 ($1792)

(2 jackets / 2 pants for $1199. Normally $896 per set.)

Scheduled to end Sunday. Also part of their larger Wardrobe Event. Sold as separates so you aren’t tied to a pair of trousers that may not fit you. You pick the size (and fit!) of the jacket and trousers independently of each other. Made from Italian wool with performance characteristics. At $599.50 per suit with this buy-2 sale, there are certainly cheaper suits out there. But in terms of optionality (separates, different fits) and quality (Italian wool, cupro linings) these could very well be a great option for some. Also shown at the very top of the post in a gray check. Oddly enough that jacket + trouser set is already on sale, and therefor doesn’t count towards the “buy two” sale. But it’s marked down to ~$420 total, so, there’s that.

Well that’ll do. Not everything is getting the additional 35% off, but it is stacking on some already on sale items. Remember those $10 off adidas gift cards some of us picked up during the Amazon Prime sale? Right. Now’s not a bad time to stack that on top of this sale and save an extra ten bucks off purchases of $50 or more.

But you probably knew that already. A couple new picks above. Runs through Tuesday. If this year is like last year, then this is basically their Black Friday sale, only early.

Scheduled to end tonight, Thursday 11/6. 25% off is really quite generous for Spier. Usually they limit their promos to 10% – 20% off. They don’t heavily discount like a lot of other brands. Nice coats too: 85% Wool 15% Cashmere. Sized in more precise chest measurements instead of the usual ballpark “alpha” sizing. Note that for fit they say: “These overcoats tend to fit trim. We suggest purchasing your regular jacket size if you plan to wear it over casual layers, but consider sizing up if you plan to wear it over a suit or sport coat.”

Also worth a mention: