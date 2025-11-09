Steal Alert: Bonobos 30% off Most Full Price & Sale Items

AH. Bonobos. They were holding out on us.

Whereas the rest of the retail industry seemed to launch their long-weekend promos last week, Bonobos had their foot firmly on the brake until Sunday.

Well?

Hit the gas, fellas, we’re about to look gooood.

If this year is like last year, then this could very well be their Black Friday & Cyber Monday offer, only a few weeks early. Bonobos used to run 35% off on Cyber Monday, but last year they skipped that extra bump and kept it to 30% off. So yeah. This seems to be as good as it gets for Bonobos.

Exclusions apply, such as Icon status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, Weekday Warrior Wool Dress Pants, and Jetsetter Wool Suits and Suit Separates. Works on sale items too, although anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Off we go with the picks.

Spendy even with the 30% off, but if you like your fall/winter pants soft and cozy, then these are them. Italian milled cotton moleskin. And of course they come in all the fits Bonobos is famous for. Six colors to choose from.

Shown above in medium gray. Size 40R athletic fit on 5’10″/180. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Slim, standard, or athletic fit. Full review here. and you can see our recent Before/After tailoring post right here. They get mentioned a lot because these are a favorite of many. They excel in warm weather with light chinos or performance pants. They look great in the fall and winter with jeans or cords or flannel trousers. They’re just the best.

A little different than the hopsacks. Still unconstructed and still made from Italian material, but these are wool blend, come in three different patterns, and cost a bit more.

Not sure when it became kinda tough to find a decent merino V-neck sweater, but… Bonobos to the rescue. Seriously. UNIQLO and Banana Republic don’t even have theirs in yet this year. At least these ship and return for free.

A big time splurge but if you like stretch denim and love the Bonobos fit, then these could be a new go-to. Five, five different fits, including athletic and straight for those who are glad skinny jeans have finally died. Five different washes, including the perfect dark-rinse shown above. 92% Cotton / 4% Elastomultiester / 4% Elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.

Oddly enough, sheep don’t grow polyester polar-“fleece” on their bodies. They grow wool. Of which this jacket is made from. Or at least mostly from. 65% wool / 35% poly Italian fabric.

Their standard Jetsetter suits are excluded, but their ready for winter flannel suits are very much included. So much so that they’re actually on special for 40% off instead of 30% off. Navy, black, brown, or the Professor-Jones-ish olive green shown above.

97% cotton / 3% spandex, machine washable, but dressy enough for a conservative office or big event. Their seven “icon” colors are excluded, but nine limited colors/micro patterns (like the 3 shown above) are up for the 30% off. Kinda confusing, but we’ll take it as they’re a bestseller.

Already on sale and getting an extra 30% off. Not final sale yet either. Certainly wasn’t expecting one of their Italian wool suits (separates) in a wheelhouse shade to be getting the double dip sale’s on sale action. But here it is. Standard, slim, or athletic fits. You pick the size of the jacket and trouser independently from each other. It does appear that the trousers are “only” available in a 34 length, so most will need post purchase tailoring, but that’s pretty standard for a suit purchase anyway.

A cool/cold weather version of the ubiquitous chore jacket. Front lower patch pockets. 72% Virgin Wool, 28% Polyester Italian fabric with a cool plaid + windowpane overlay.

Flexible and comfortable. Knit fabrics either in cotton or a Poly/Viscose/Wool blend. One of their bestsellers. Not as droopy as a lot of other knit “swazers.” These do have a bit of structure to them. So if you’re looking for a sweater that’s just been cut into the shape of a blazer, these aren’t them. If you want something less formal than a standard woven blazer, but still can dress up with a collared shirt, then these are those.

65% Cotton, 35% Nylon. A little sleeker and cleaner looking than a standard cotton M65 style field jacket. That thing looks pretty casual-secret-agent if such a thing can exist.

Super simple, in warm, soft, Italian milled cotton moleskin. That olive base with the black collar and cuffs is all kinds of right.

Sometimes a button down can just be a button down. This is one of those times. Final sale. No returns or exchanges. So be super duper extra sure before you tap “buy”.

No one knows how to have fun like Bonobos. Bottoms up, you abominable monsters.

The Bonobos 30% off with code TREATYOSELF deal is set to run through Tuesday 11/11/25. Code should auto apply at checkout, but just in case it doesn’t, know it’s “TREATYOSELF” not “TREATYOURSELF.”