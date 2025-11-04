Banana Republic 40% off Full Price Holiday Preview Event

If you think it’s too early to talk about the holidays, know that you’ve got about three weeks until Thanksgiving. And once that hits, it’s pretty much wall-to-wall work parties, open houses, possible dates, etc. It’s a lot. A lot a lot.

But so is the size of BR’s discount for their holiday preview.

If past is prologue, this is basically their Black Friday offer. They only do 40% off a handful of times a year. Spring & Fall Friends and family sales, Black Friday–>Cyber Monday, maybe a “last call for Christmas” sale, and this holiday preview event. Other than that, the occasional 30% off deal is their ceiling.

Exclusions are what you’d expect: Leather and suede apparel, cashmere and cashmere blends, etc. Clearance stuff is out too. But most of their full price styles, including a ton of their new arrivals just in for the holiday season, are getting 40% off, no code needed. Let’s get to the picks…

Great collars, wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric, and all the colors/patterns you could want. A bit of ironing may be needed by most, but it irons up easy and doesn’t come out of the dryer looking like a wreck. So if you wear it under a suit, sportcoat, or sweater, you can probably get away with skipping the iron. The one major drawback (and it’s a dealbreaker for some) is that despite being dress shirts, they’re sold in “alpha” sizes like small, medium, large, etc. Although they do offer a tall template, for our vertically blessed folks out there. Really wish BR would make the switch to neck and sleeve measurements for their dress shirts. It’s just more precise. Size shown above is a medium slim fit on 5’10″/185.

Versatile, cool/cold weather chinos in a brushed Italian moleskin stretch cotton. A seasonal bestseller of theirs.

If you wanna do tweed, but don’t want to go the professorial brown-tweed route, then here’s an alternative. Yes there are matching trousers, but this deep dark green tweed jacket looks like it’ll excel more as a stand alone sportcoat than it would as a full suit.

When they’re on super sale like this, they’re the market’s best balance of price (not cheap but not triple digits) and nice quality/feel/significant stretch. Still an investment, but worth it to a lot of us. Fabric blend is 64% cotton, 28% Tencel (lyocell), 6% elasterrell, 2% spandex. The end result is a soft and stretchy, ultra-comfortable pair of jeans. Slim or straight fits.

Something to go with the traveler jeans. Roller style buckle, textured nubuck leather. A perfect casual chino / jeans belt.

For it being a basic style (a long sleeve tee) BR sure has made these interesting. Double knit for a little extra oomph, herringbone texture, and the seams are placed in a way which makes it look somewhere between a t-shirt and a sweater. Four colors. Could be a quiet winner for the cooler seasons. Proof one can look really good when dressed casually.

Pretty great suit for ~$400. These are their flagship suits. Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independent of each other. No “nested” pairs here where you may be stuck with a pair of pants or jacket a touch too big or small. Tropical wool weight, which will be more comfortable in warmer weather but also excels year round. See our review of their signature suits here, albeit in a slightly different, all-season nailhead wool.

Black, Dark Brown, or Cognac. A belt to go with that V.B.C. wool suit.

Pricing note: Strangely enough these are on special for $40, and the 40% off stacks. So while clearance stuff is out (prices there end in $.99) it appears stuff on special is seeing the 40% off deal stack.

When suited up, slimming down your E.D.C. is a good idea. A regular wallet can feel a little clunky. Having a slim card case on hand is smart. Grab your ID and a couple of cards, stash some cash in a money clip, and you’ll be good to go.

Mr. Rogers meets The Expendables.

Leather and suede apparel (like jackets) are excluded, but some accessories are in. Like these Italian leather or suede gloves.

Whoa. That is one sexy Santa sportcoat. Looks like Kris Kringle got on those GLP-1s and found himself a stylist, no? Look, if you’re the type who would rather blend in at big fancy parties (my hand is raised)… then this isn’t the jacket for you. Because you’ll be noticed at minimum. And be prepared for people to give it a feel. (Some may ask permission, many won’t.) Now if you’re okay with that possibility, then have at it. Just go with plain black tuxedo pants instead of the matching velvet trousers. Because… Costanza.

Extra fine merino. Tons of colors. BR’s merino sweaters are an annual favorite as they’re a step above in terms of quality when compared to cheaper brands, yet they also go on sale.

NOTE: Oddly enough there’s no v-neck version at present. They have a chunkier v-neck option, but it doesn’t look like their standard extra fine merino v-necks are in stock quite yet. Which is strange. Very strange.

Again, no v-necks (yet), but the half zips are in. Gray, black, navy, burgundy, or green.

72% wool, 18% nylon, 10% cashmere. Camel color = interesting but still professional. Looks like something Cary Grant or another golden age of Hollywood star would have worn.

Speaking of double breasted…. It’s really hard to pull off a DB suit here in the modern age. But! That’s right there is how to do it if you wanna give it a shot. Italian hopsack wool for texture. Soft shouldered jacket that’s trim but not tight. No tie. It seems to say “I own the place and you’re here at my discretion.”

A bestseller. BR’s “dressy” tees. Super smooth 100% jersey cotton with a silk-like luxe touch finish. Solids only. Not slub. Not “washed.” Not vintage. Smooth. Clean. Neat.

It’s cords season. Same idea as their regular 5-pocket travelers (which are also on sale), only here in a fall and winter ready stretch corduroy.

Tactical-crew! Think of it like Bond’s sweater in No Time to Die, minus the fussy lace-up neck.

BR’s OCBDs. Which is a lot of letters. But here we are. Specifically washed for softness.

It does have matching trousers, but it should excel as a stand alone sportcoat. The patch pockets and overall pattern make it look more like a sport jacket anyway. Wear it with dress trousers, chinos, or jeans when you want to do the “business mullet” thing.

All business but still interesting thanks to the dark, micro-houndstooth. Solid suits are great, but if you want to make an impression without stamping a loud suit pattern on someone’s retinas, something dark and subtle like this is the way to go. See our review of their signatures suits here, albeit in an all-season nailhead wool option.

One of their bestsellers. The mid-point between chinos and jeans. Three fits. Soft and flexible Italian milled fabric: 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane. Lots of colors.

Black and cognac. Just depends on which side you’ve got facing out. Weathered looking buckle keeps the glare down without looking overly vintage.

100% knit silk. The genius of knit silk ties is that they make for an easy way to dress down a sharp suit, or dress up a smart casual look.

BR’s flagship chinos. Engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterrell, 2% spandex blend. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years.

These are BR’s dress trousers for worker bees who want to be able to machine wash their work-pants and not have to worry too much about ironing them. At least that’s what they’re claiming with these 98% cotton / 2% stretch numbers. Mid-rise. Tapered slim leg. Visual texture.

“A Mac, but make it Barbour-y.” Cool, yes, but won’t look as right dressed up with a suit as a more standard, non-waxed-looking mac will be.

Smooth woven leather belts can sometimes look a little… 1993. Suede to the rescue. Makes the whole thing more subtle, while still bringing obvious textures.

Kinda like it, to be honest. Fair Isle in muted earth tones but still has contrast. Full zip collar to hold up against any sudden gusts or… hen pecks? WHERE’S ITS LEASH. (context for the newbies = 3rd to last mention here)

BR’s wool-blend topcoats are always a seasonal hit, but this year they’ve gone with a couple of off-center colors. No charcoal? No black or true navy? What gives BR? Also, check out the pants on those models. Look, skinny is out (thank goodness) but those pants are ginormous. There’s enough room in those pants below the knee to successfully smuggle your emotional support chicken (LEASH) through TSA. Which considering where we’re at in terms of flight delays and overworked and under-paid/not-paid federal employees… I’d try to bring the bird too. Now settle down Henrietta, we’re almost through the wave scanner.

The 40% off Banana Republic Holiday Preview event ends Tuesday, 11/11/25.