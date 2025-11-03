Dappered

Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds Walnut Carlyle for $175

Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds Walnut Carlyle for $175

Nordstrom: Allen Edmonds Carlyle Oxfords – $174.98 ($425)

It’s hyper specific, but it’s a steal all the same.

Nordstrom is running a very random extra 30% off select clearance items event. And while most of it is true clearance (meaning: weird colors, styles, brands, and hardly any sizes)… they do have a decent size selection of AE’s Carlyle Oxfords in walnut…

 

 

 

 

 

That is they have a decent size selection… until they don’t.

Full review here. Modern in their minimalism, classy in their quiet style. Even in the eye-catching walnut. That’s the Carlyle. Goodyear welted. Crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin. You know the drill.

And as the sale is at Nordstrom proper (and not Nordstrom Rack)… these ship and return for free.

For context, these are currently going for $249.98 direct through Allen Edmonds.

Sale runs through November 11th. Prices are as marked online. Not all sale styles are getting the additional 30% off. Just some select clearance items.

That’s all.

Carry on.

