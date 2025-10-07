Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025 Picks for Men

(Top pumpkins photo by Jamo Images on Unsplash. Our unofficial Amazon mascot, Boxy the box head, is all ours (whether we like it or not.)

Somebody get Uncle Andy to pick up his Fire Phone and get his marketing department to rename this sale. “Amazon Prime Big Deal Days” is clunky. Just call it Prime Day 2. Because that’s pretty much what it is.

You’ll need a prime subscription (or a free trial) to take advantage of many of the deals. And while Amazon certainly isn’t the pinnacle of style, they carry lots of inexpensive basics, plenty of watches, and other stuff which those with a good sense of style may take a shine to. Ready? Let’s get to the picks. It gets random. That’s Amazon for you.

It’s branded as Old Navy, but it can be used at any of GAP inc’s brands, including Banana Republic and BR Factory. Something to keep in the back pocket (or in this case, email inbox) for later. If you’re a frequent shopper at Banana Republic, BR Factory, Gap, or Old Navy, it’s not a bad idea to grab one, as you can use it later on to stack on top of other codes, sales, etc. This is a flash deal, so they could go very, very fast.

Soft, textured leather. Very minimized branding. Professional without looking stuffy or stiff. Review of the double-zip briefcase can be found here to give you an idea. These have creeped up in price over the last year or so, but they’re still a good, dependable, stylish option.

Multiple things can be true. This book is insufferably silly (they’re just wristwatches), yet it’s also incredibly cool. It’s a coffee table book that explores individual time pieces, their owners, and the stories behind them. Came out a while back and is still quite popular.

Fourteen bucks. Ridiculous. That’s about what a Pumpkin Spice Latte costs these days. ‘Tis the season for both (pumpkin spice and dark wash denim).

Prices have gone up on these lately, and they haven’t been going on sale like they used to. So the drop to just under $70 is a solid deal.

The Invicta Pro Automatic Diver is a staple in the affordable men’s style world. At 40mm it looks great on almost all wrists. With 200m of water resistance, a Japanese automatic movement, and classic good looks (let’s just call it a very strong “homage”), it punches well above its historical price of somewhere under $100. The only trouble with this thing is the engraved INVICTA on the 9 o’clock side. It’s too much. But thankfully it’s not as obtrusive in real life as one would think. If you’re a DIY-er, you can always try to take it off yourself. The center links are also polished, which isn’t favored by some of us. A quick fix for that would be to take the bracelet off all together, and swap in a NATO or leather strap. And it looks pretty darn great on a NATO.

Really well balanced (although dermatologists may be quick to tell you that SPF 20 is good but we should all be doing more to avoid melanoma). It works. Nice savings.

Sunglasses are one of those products that are getting hit hard by tariffs. If they’re not some high end designer name made in Italy, they’re probably made in China. And Carfia is very much made in China. They’re one of those brands on Amazon which anyone would wonder if they really are decent. They’re more than decent. They’re really good. Smooth acetate frames, polarized lenses, and they’re classy looking with no obnoxious branding. Five different frame/lens color combos to pick from. 50.5mm lens diameter, but they honestly wear a little bigger than that. Not huge. Far from it. Probably best for average sized faces/heads.

“C’mon man, $4.50 per bar of soap? That’s just fancy marketing. Generic grocery-store bar soap is just fine.” ….Ehh. Agree to disagree. As someone who recently made some budget cuts and went back to standard cheap bar soap for a while, this soap truly does seem to be worth it. Dr. Squatch is cold processed in the USA, their scents all smell great and lean masculine (and not like most generic soaps which smell like your Granny’s powder-room), and most importantly they feel like something… y’know, you should actually be using to clean your skin with. Hard to get excited about soap. But a Dr. Squatch bulk deal is a “buy now” button smash for some of us.

It’s got above average hold, yet it doesn’t drift into concrete/crunchy territory. Super matte finish. Lightly scented with a fresh but still masculine scent. Smells good enough that when someone tells you that “you smell nice” (has happened to me, thank you very much) you’ll get to tell them thank you and that you don’t wear cologne. For a few years there this stuff had disappeared from Amazon. Perhaps it got caught up in the retail “shrink” fiasco, and/or was available only in salons, or maybe it had been discontinued. Who knows. BUT. It’s back now, and it appears Amazon has cut a deal with L’Oreal to have an authorized brand page and sell/fulfill a bunch of L’Oreal stuff, including some of their men’s line.

Simple, cheap, and versatile. The model that basically re-launched Timex as a more fashionable brand some 15 years ago. 38mm dial diameter with a 20mm strap width. Know that the Weekender models are infamous for making a louder than average “TICK” sound with each snap of their seconds hand. It drives some people absolutely bonkers. But if you’re good with that, then it’s a cheap (very cheap) winner. The Timex Weekender is light, fun, and does its one job well: It tells the time.

Citizen just started to roll out a new version of their Tsuyosa line, which means the previous version is going on sale at a bunch of different retailers. Amazon is one of them. Full review here if you’re interested.

Twenty – twenty-five(ish) bucks and shipped fast to your door. Prices are all over the place depending on the color you’re after. 98% cotton / 2% lycra. Paging Steve Kornacki.

Not a Prime member exclusive, yet worth a mention as this is a recent discovery. Ever since Macy’s started excluding Hamiltons from their occasional watch promos, it’s been tough to find the brand on sale at a trusted source. …. Does Amazon count? This is not some funny-business gray market dealer selling stuff outta their trench coat. This is Amazon proper. They’re selling and fulfilling these things. So one may think these may/could/should come with a factory warranty and everything. Maybe.

Just when you thought the razor industry couldn’t innovate or gimmick up any further, they come out with a new, true bestseller. For those who keep a pretty tight beard and sometimes go clean shaven. Stainless steel blade lasts up to 4 months and has a wear indicator so you know when it’s time for a fresh one. Comes with a 5 length adjustable beard comb.

The flagship warm up pants for adidas. Soccer styling/fit, so not bulky. Streamlined. Tiro24 = the 2024 model. But they’ve got sizes, they’ve got colors, and they’re on sale.

And some adidas base layers. Performance fabric underwear can get pricey. These on the other hand (cheek?) are an affordable option a lot of guys love and depend on. Nice price, even if it does move from ~$21 – ~$29 depending on the size you pick. Mediums are $21 at post time.

Not all of their models. But a few. Polarized lenses. Good feeling materials and build quality for the price. WMP sunglasses have quickly become a favorite around these parts.

Quite an impressive handheld steamer. Some handheld steamers just flat out don’t do the job well. They spit water or hard water deposits, they’re awkward to hold, and/or the water reservoir runs out quickly. That’s not the case on any level with this super well made, easy to wield, plenty of water in the tank steamer. The less trips to the dry cleaner the better, as frequent dry cleaning can be hard on suits, sportcoats, and blazers. So unless it’s soiled or it’s starting to stink, release the wrinkles with this and be on your way.

For those that like the old-school smart look of a rectangular watch, but won’t be shelling out for an old-school heritage luxury name. Looks really good dressed wayyyy up, and also does the “modern Rat Pack” thing extraordinarily well (as shown in the 4th outfit over here).

Out of season, but that’s why they’re on sale. Yes Huckberry has a storefront on Amazon. It’s limited, but it’s still there. Excellent boxer-brief liner on these hybrid shorts. They really do it all both in and out of the water.

Not quite as nice as the WMP sunglasses, but still great for the price. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine.

Pretty well reviewed. Raglan style sleeves should offer a decent range of movement. Less obvious branding compared to their usual left-chest logo emblazoned shirts.

55% off, 100% terrifying to the neighborhood kids when you leap out from behind the bushes at them. (Please do not get sued by any of their parents k thx rawr.)

Dogs. Co-workers. Kids. The world is noisy. Not a “style” pick per say, but absolutely one for those of us stuck on a keyboard all day in all sorts of surroundings.

Wait that’s a TV?

Yes.

Does it have to show the “grandma’s couch flowers” painting?

No it doesn’t. You can choose. You can upload your own photos as well.

Dolby Atmos, Anti-Reflection, etc. It’s pretty great at blending in and the matte-screen is awesome, but some have reported scattered problems with the software being sluggish and finicky. Also, if you’re a real video/audiophile, there are probably better setups out there. But in terms of interior design, that looks pretty darn great. Review from The Wirecutter can be found here.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is set to run through tomorrow, Wednesday 10/8/24.