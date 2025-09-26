Steal Alert: Those Brooks Brothers Chukkas for $150 ($449)

Overall, I rate these chukkas slightly above average and potentially worth it when they drop in price below ~$300 US. -Adam, our shoe expert in the full in-person review

Alright. Well what if they’re half of that target ceiling of three hundred bucks???

Available in brown suede or a textured black leather.

Part of a just launched additional 25% off clearance event, these were always a bit of an eye-roll at full price ($449!) But they’ve steadily gone on sale, and sale again, and now they’re under $200 in the clearance section and getting an additional 25% off checkout through Monday (9/29).

There is a catch. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200, so unless you’re doing some other shopping which trips that two-hundred-smackers trigger, expect a $11.95 (or more) standard shipping charge at checkout if you’re in the lower 48.

Again, you can read the full review here. Adam suggests going half a size up from your true Brannock measurement.

