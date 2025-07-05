The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Spier & Mackay’s Canada Day Sale

You want an airy, breathable, summery sportcoat? There it be. 100% linen in an airflow encouraging hopsack weave. Just 1/4 butterfly lined in the back. Half canvas, unpadded shoulders, patch hip pockets.

Via: Banana Republic: Extra 20% off Sale Items

Subtly grained leather uppers, a simple cap toe, and a rich cognac shade of brown. They “pop” but they don’t shout.

Via: Target: 30% off Shorts and Swim

Because the difference between “nice” chino shorts and cheap chino shorts can feel ridiculously minimal. Sometimes shorts are just shorts. And that’s great. Especially when they’re fourteen bucks.

Via: Orient 10% off w/ FOURTH

Old-school script logo, blue hands, and it comes with a quick release suede strap as well as an additional brown leather strap. One of their models you’re not gonna find on Amazon.

Via: Huckberry’s Sale Section

A splurge worthy pair of sneakers at a reasonable price considering the materials and quality. Made in Portugal. Full review of a different (not on sale) color scheme can be found here. That pebbled white leather upper, off white sole, and leather heel tab looks all kinds of right for summer.

Via: BR Factory: 50-70% Off Everything + Extra 25% Off

Perfect for when it’s hot as blazes but you can’t wear shorts. Good to wear with a blazer, dress shirt, and dress shoes, or dressing them down with sneakers and a tee.

Via: Extra 25% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds

Remember: If they show up and whatever cosmetic blemish which doomed them to the Factory 2nds pile is too much for your liking… then it’ll cost you a hefty $25 restocking fee when you send them back. So it’s a gamble. (Full explainer of the Factory 2nds buying process at Allen Edmonds can be found here in our review.) But under $190 for classic cap toes crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin is somethin’ else. If you don’t want to take the risk, 1st quality (ships & returns free) 5ths are currently $60 more.

Via: Billy Reid 30% off + Additional 25% off select Sale w/ EXTRA25

Unstructured all-cotton “swazers” (part blazer, part knit sweater) from the king of contemporary southern American style. Knit blazers as a whole are terrific. But some can feel cheap. These won’t be those, as Billy Reid’s styles are always made well from great materials.

Via: Amazon’s Prime Day Early Deals

Sunglasses are one of those products that are getting hit hard by tariffs (ex: Sunski just raised prices), because if they’re not some high end designer name made in Italy, they’re probably made in China. And Carfia is very much made in China. They’re one of those brands on Amazon which anyone would wonder if they really are decent. They’re more than decent. They’re really good. Smooth acetate frames, polarized lenses, and they’re classy looking with no obnoxious branding. And while they did just raise their baseline price to $35 – $39 from the previous $29 – $35, these keyhole “retro classic” frames are on sale for a positively cheap price. Four different frame/lens color combos to pick from. Ships fast with Prime. No word on when the deal ends. 50.5mm lens diameter, but they honestly wear a little bigger than that. Not huge. Far from it. Probably best for average sized faces/heads.

Via: WP Standard: 25% off sitewide

Very rarely on sale. Has permanent residence in our essentials shop. Hits all of the right points for a contemporary briefcase. Classy. Great leather. Not overly structured yet not too casual. Lifetime guarantee. Looks great in all situations. Full review here.

(Top photo credits: NordWood Themes & Issy Doherty on Unsplash.)