Style Scenario: Summer Day on the Lake

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Going out on the lake often ends in going out for the night to the local watering hole, or heading back to a house to continue the fun on a patio or deck. Here’s a recommendation for an outfit that can look and feel good doing all the things, all day.

The Shirt: BR Factory Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirt – $28 ($35). Light in weight and color. Subtle pattern. Seersucker pucker. Button down collar so the points won’t curl and go flapping about like other shirts. Nicely affordable and on sale.

The Hybrid/Swim Shorts: Wellen Performance Lined Hybrid Swim Shorts – $78. The standard for shorts that feel and look good both in and out of the water. Super soft boxer-brief style liner even comes with a phone pocket. Just don’t forget to take out your phone before you head into the water.

The Sunglasses: Goodr Lightweight Non Slip Sunglasses – $25. Lightweight, non slip frames to stay on wet or sweaty noses, and they actually look like timeless wayfarers! Except for the logo. But, for $25 we can probably all put up with that. Note that the product image on their website makes the tortoise pattern look pretty high-contrast if not outright weird. It’s easier on the eyes in real life. They look fine.

The Watch: Casio MDV106DD Stainless Steel Bracelet Diver – $79 ($89.95). Full review here. Looks like the price has (significantly) gone up on these recently. Used to run ~$65.

The Shoes: OLUKAI Moku Pae Breathable Mesh Shoes – $119. “But water shoes are ugly.” Not as ugly as feet riddled with second degree sunburn blisters. Been there. If you’re gonna be out on the lake allllll day, strongly consider water shoes which are easy to slip on and off. You may be barefoot the majority of the time (and reapplying sunscreen to your feet all day), but having the option to cover and protect your feet is smart. These are well designed for long days on, in, and out of the water, and the heel even folds down easily so you can use them as slides when you want to.

The Bag: Carhartt WIP Tour Packable Travel Bag – $47 ($78). Dimensions are 19 x 13.8 x 7.9 inches. Even folds into its own pocket for storage. So it’s a bag that can be packed into it’s own bag? What a time to be alive.

The Hat: adidas Victory Bucket Hat Wide Brim – $25.24 ($34). Pack a hat. You may not be a “hat guy” and loathe the look of a bucket or boonie, but this one decently walks the line between both, and you’ll absolutely reach for it when you feel your scalp starting to turn to beef jerky by mid afternoon.

The Sunscreen: Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray – $13.50 per 2-pack. Pack two. Someone always forgets theirs, or their tube of goop explodes and empties out after they go to reapply and its been sitting in the sun. Has a fresh scent that’s not overwhelming.