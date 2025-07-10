10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Drinks, Lights, Shorts, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

And they’re not final sale. So returns or exchanges are possible. 5″, 7″, or 9″ inseams. Stretch cotton chino. Part of a 48-hour flash sale which ends tomorrow, 7/24/25. Ships free for members of their Passport Rewards program. Returns through the mail will set you back a $7.50 pre-paid label, but in-store returns are free.

Fulfilled by Amazon and oddly enough it’s a Prime Member only deal. Good lighting matters. So if you’re throwing an outdoor summer shindig, or you’re just looking to spruce up a patio that doesn’t see as much use as it should, these could be the perfect pickup. Edison style mini bulbs which are waterproof, shaterproof, and even come with a remote control which acts as a four-stage dimmer switch and timer.

Part of their big Summer Sale. Was on sale for $79, and now bumped down to half off full ticket. With Sunski and other brands raising their prices, it’s getting harder to find a pair of good quality sunglasses without the luxury brand price-tag. That’s where Walden, Huckberry’s house brand of upgraded quality shades tries to fit in. Got in-person with a different model, the retro Aviator style, and the feel and look is legit. Really nice quality. So figuring these classic wayfarer-style shades are worthy of a best bet. Note: Price is for the non polarized option.

It’s probably the best non alcoholic spirit on the market in regards to tasting like the “real” thing (Campari). What bad reviews it’s getting on Amazon are from people who got it and clearly… don’t like the (bold & unique) taste of Campari. It’s flavorful and a little goes a long way. Mix it in with some soda water, throw a lemon or orange wedge in there, and you’ve got a super flavorful, very cocktail-looking “mocktail” that can be a constant companion during the hottest summer months when true-boozing comes with super-high hangover risks. Short personal story: went to a fancy steakhouse the other night for someone’s birthday dinner and they had a “no-groni” (alcohol free negroni) on their cocktail menu. Got it. It was terrible and tasted like someone had soaked a crayon overnight in some dishwater. They clearly were not using this stuff. Lyre’s is the real deal. Y’know, for not being the real deal.

Part of the Bonobos extra 30% off sale items event. Swimwear is worth investing in. Cheap swim trunks are more likely to fall apart, or just flat out be uncomfortable as a long day of sun and sand and swimming wears on. Clearly, these ain’t cheap with an $89 price point… yet the sale price + additional 30% off deal gets them down to reasonable-territory for many. Speaking from personal experience here, the Bonobos Riviera swim trunks are smartly designed and built well. They utilize a more modern boxer-brief-style lining as opposed to the old school white mesh thing we grew up with. And that’ll be appreciated by most.

For those who already have the original Casio Quartz Diver and want a stainless steel bracelet to go on it. Sure Casio just (finally) gave us the option of buying the watch with a stainless steel band on it outright, but that band is a bit… weird (see the review here). This aftermarket option from Island Watch gets all the things right the Casio bracelet gets wrong. It’s a brushed stainless steel, three-link style, with screw pins (yay!) and a 22mm – 18mm taper. Solid end links too. Watch itself is obviously not included. You’ll have to get that on your own. Big thanks to bisonwich on the socials for the heads up on this.

Not full performance fabric like their golf-pants, but instead a cotton based blend mixed specifically for extra comfort: 64% Cotton, 5% Recycled Cotton, 27% Recycled Polyester, 4% Spandex.

A bold pair of sunglasses (like the brown crystal + tortoise shown above) can be really fun. You just might not wear them as often as a standard pair of black or brown shades. That’s where you can go cheap, and Carfia on Amazon makes great feeling sunglasses for a relatively low price. Don’t forget to tap the extra 10% off button pre-checkout to get the price shown above.

More affordable than the famous Bonobos Riviera (even when the Riviera is on double sale). Five different colors/patterns to pick from. Fabric is a blend made to be smooth, comfortable, and stretchy: 45% cotton, 30% nylon, 21% lyocell, 4% spandex. Ships and returns for free. From their currently running Anniversary Sale.

Finishing how we started, but unlike the Portsider Stretch Chino shorts, these tech shorts are final sale. No returns or exchanges. But… cheap! And they’re a favorite. No cotton in these. None. Pure performance fabric. They’re a blend of 57% recycled nylon, 39% polyamide, 4% elastane. Lots of stretch. Perfect for when it’s truly hot and sticky. Expect these to make some “swish swish” noise when walking. But the comfort is well worth that small drawback. They’re one of the best reviewed things on the J. Crew site. Size shown above is a 32, 9″ inseam, on 5’10″/185. The Extra 70% off select final sale items code HELLOSALE runs through Monday.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.