Steal Alert: Bonobos Extra 30% off Sale & Final Sale Items

For a mid-season clearance… this is surprisingly good.

New GOOD items have been added to their sale section, most of it is “regular” sale which ships and returns for free, and at post time size and color selection is pretty plentiful. That of course, could change fast.

There are some final sale items in there, and as anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged, we’ll try to steer clear of those. But if there’s no final sale tag on the product page then it should ship and return for free. Don’t forget the code SUNSET30 at checkout (it may auto-apply, but just in case it doesn’t, makes sure it does). Off we go with some quick picks…

Lightweight, unconstructed, and breezy. 44% Wool / 43% Cotton / 11% Linen / 2% Elastane. More than half off yet not final sale yet. So free shipping/returns. Nice.

Swimwear is worth investing in. Cheap swim trunks are more likely to fall apart, or just flat out be uncomfortable as a long day of sun and sand and swimming wears on. Clearly, these ain’t cheap with an $89 price point… yet the sale price + additional 30% off deal gets them down to reasonable-territory for many. Fifty bucks for swim trunks that are comfortable, don’t feel cheap, and come in fun patterns? That’ll do.

Speaking from personal experience here, the Bonobos Riviera swim trunks are smartly designed and built well. They utilize a more modern boxer-brief-style lining as opposed to the old school white mesh thing we grew up with. And that’ll be appreciated by most.

Fabric is more of a summery mix: 40% Linen / 34% Cotton / 25% Polyester / 1% Elastane. Unconstructed and unlined. Lots of sizes available.

A specifically lightened-up summer version of their icon washed chinos. Do note the flap pockets on the back though. Those aren’t the standard welt pockets you’ll find on their icon chinos (and most other chinos). Understandable if that’s not your thing.

Mostly wool with just a little linen in there for some visual texture. Wear it with white or off white pants now… wear it with jeans in the fall for a professorial look. Also shown at the very top right of the post.

For when it’s hot as a mug. Or muggy as a mug. Or hot and muggy as a muggy-hot hug (ew). Full performance fabric: 93% Nylon | 7% Spandex. Wicking, stretchy, etc. Multiple colors and some micro patterns to pick from.

If Target’s All in Motion 5 pockets taught us anything, it’s that some “golf” pants need not be confined to the course. These have a more traditional chino/dress-pant style pocket layout. So they’ll look clean when dressed up a touch if you so choose.

Don’t know when it became nigh on impossible to find a simple navy blazer for under $250… but here we are. Also, when did “we” start using the word “nigh?”… What’s next? “HARK?” Or (wait for it)… m’lady. Anyway, smooth Italian cotton. Slim, standard, or athletic fit. No it’s not wool and most would choose a wool blazer for their wheelhouse navy blazer, but this one is sharp enough that it can be dressed up as well as dressed down with jeans.

Clearly more dressed up than their washed chinos, but not so stiff and stale as their weekday warrior dress pants (as good as the weekday warriors are). Italian milled fabric, crease down the front of each leg, garment dyed for softness, tab closure. Fabric depends on which style/color you’re after. Lots of 98% cotton/2% spandex, but there’s some linen blends as well.

Eighty five bucks for a stretch-cotton short-sleeve button down is a no-go for a lot of us. That’s just too steep. But on sale AND getting an extra 30% off AND it’s not final sale yet so it’ll ship and return for free? Yeah that might happen.

Sold as separates so you get to pick the size and fit of the jacket and trousers independently from each other. Also shown at the very top left of the post. 100% linen, so expect wrinkles.

It’s certainly not jacket weather, but it will be at some point. And that thing looks pretty casual-secret-agent if such a thing can exist. Even with the hidden micro-floral pattern under the pocket flaps. 65% Cotton, 35% Nylon. A little sleeker and cleaner looking than a standard cotton M65 style field jacket.

The Bonobos extra 30% off sale items code SUNSET30 is set to run through Sunday 7/27/25