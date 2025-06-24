Style Scenario: Summer Heat – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s hot. It’s hot in here, it’s hot out there, it’s just plain hot. And it’s understandable if you feel like it’s too damn hot to give a hot damn. But that’s why we’re here. Here’s one way to look really put together during the hotter days of summer, with staying-cool(er) tips within the picks which can be extrapolated to different colors/patterns/etc. Remember, “season to taste.” Now that all said: Be smart. Stay hydrated. And for those in extreme conditions… don’t risk it. Please.

The Sportcoat: BOSS Hutson Glen Plaid Virgin Wool Sport Coat – $224.96 ($645). On sale at Nordstrom Rack. Outbound shipping is free as it’s over the $89 free shipping threshold, and returns are free if you can get it over to a physical Nordstrom or Rack brick and mortar location. Wool is nature’s performance fabric, and the half-lining in the back should help it breathe better. Lighter gray to help bounce some of the sun’s rays off your shoulders. Mid gray plaid to keep things interesting. Note: The sportcoat shown at the very top of the post is actually an old (very old) Brooks Brothers jacket.

The More Affordable Sportcoat: BR Factory Micro-Houndstooth Tailored Fit Linen-Cotton Jacket – $128 ($320)

The Shirt: Bonobos Tech Button Up – $99. 93% Nylon / 7% Spandex engineered to wick moisture, dry quick, and be machine washable. Which is precisely what we’re going for considering the circumstances. Spendy.

The More Affordable Dress Shirt: Whatever your favorite light blue (or white) dress shirt happens to be, but make sure it doesn’t have a cheap & stiff non-iron finish to it (most cheap non-irons don’t breathe well) and make sure the fabric is a lighter weight poplin. Don’t go with a heavy oxford or abnormally substantial twill in the suffocating heat.

The Pants: PUMA Men’s Jackpot Straight Fit Pants – $39.99 ($43). If you’re gonna give white pants a go, then now’s the time for white pants. These are made from Puma’s wicking “drycell” performance fabric, and the straight fit will only aide in airflow. That… and they don’t look like “golf” pants. They just look like… pants. Which is a plus.



The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Aviators – $55. Timeless and affordable. 54mm or 57 lens width.

The Watch: Q Timex 1972 “Tropic” World Time 39mm – $199. Just got featured in this month’s Most Wanted. Tropic brown dial and true brown leather strap ties the warm brown belt and tan suede shoes together nicely.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Suede Driving Loafers – $59.97 ($89.95). Being that tan suede loafers aren’t gonna be the most versatile shoes in your closet… feel free to go cheap on these. Just don’t expect to walk thousands of miles in them. They’re drivers. They’re meant to be low to the ground and not as supportive as more structured shoes.

The Belt: Marino Men’s Comfort Click Ratchet Belt – $19.99. Sold via Amazon. One of those super-comfortable micro-adjusting ratchet belts. Every little bit of comfort is key in the heat. Also, the “buckle” looks like a real buckle, instead of some clunky rectangular slab of metal.

