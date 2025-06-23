Most Wanted Affordable Style – June 2025

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Part of their 50% off + additional 20% off at checkout deal. That’s how you get to the $28 price point. Lightweight and breathable thanks to seersucker’s telltale “pucker” which allows air to flow more easily and thus cool your skin. Nicely affordable and often on sale. A few different colors and patterns. Button down collar so the points won’t curl and go flapping about like other shirts.

A new color-scheme for this model in a tropic-looking tan with a brown leather strap from SB Foot Tanning Company.

Simple, stylish, neutral suede sneaker boot hybrids that are wildly comfortable right from the start. Perfect for when you need to take a break from court sneakers this summer. Got a pair in one of the leather options with the gum rubber sole, and they get worn constantly. The suede is a little more summery, as is that off-white sole, so these would be a great (and comfortable) pair to lean on for the foreseeable future. Ships/returns for free via Huckberry. Sold in whole sizes only, so if you’re a half, size up. For reference, a size 11 fits my normally size 10.5 D (borderline wide) feet really well.

As they’re a house brand, VRST isn’t nearly as well known as lululemon. But gotta hand it to Dick’s, as they’ve truly made the closest thing to the lululemon ABC. And while they aren’t cheap like the Target or Old Navy alternatives, they are forty bucks less than lululemon. They also come with a gusset sewn into the undercarriage, which along with the excellent stretch performance twill fabric, makes these as comfortable as it gets. Multiple fits. Made in either a chino/dress pant like four-pocket layout, or a more casual jean like 5 pocket style. Have personally bought multiple pairs and love them. They’re tough to get on sale (sometimes Dick’s will run a $20 off $100 promo, so then you’d have to find a “make good” item to trip the balance), but they’ll be worth it for many. Super impressive.

As GADA (go-anywhere, do-anything) as a GADA watch gets. Field-inspired looks but super versatile with the strap/bracelet engineering to boot. 40mm case size is wearable by almost all, 20mm lug width is as common as it comes, and even the bracelet has quick release pins. So swapping it out for a leather strap (or the free rubber strap it comes with) is super easy. 100m of water resistance and a screw down crown means it can be a faithful summer companion in and out of the water, worry free. Assembled in the USA and even uses a manufactured in the US Ameriquartz movement.

NOTE: These were just on sale for 20% off. Dropped them to under $440. Not bad for V.B.C. tropical wool. Fingers crossed they do that again soon. A reminder that for Spier, there’s no more surprise tariff charge at checkout. They’ve now built that in, which is why prices have nudged up. To their credit they’ve been super transparent about all this.

Tropical wool is a type of wool woven to be lighter in weight, crisper feeling, and more breathable for the warmer months. And few do it better than Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico mill, which is where Spier sources the fabric from for this tier of their tropical wool suits. These are also only quarter-lined in the back of the jacket, so that should increase the breathability. That mid-gray is as versatile as it gets, and perfect for year round use. It’s not so light that it’ll look out of place in fall or winter, and not so dark it’ll soak up too much of the sun’s rays here and now in the heat.

