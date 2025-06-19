Banana Republic 30% off Full Price Secret Sale

This is a quiet one. The 30% off BREXTRA code isn’t publicized on their site as of post time. It went out to some of their email subscribers, and it also stacks on anything marked down that isn’t on clearance yet.

Translation: if the price doesn’t end in $.99 or $.97, but it has a strike through like this:

$90.00 $75.00

… then the 30% off BREXTRA code should still apply on the marked down price. In the example above, the net price would be $52.50.

Notable exclusions are shoes, cashmere, and leather/suede apparel. Note: If you need something fast, remember that BR has a “find in store” option on each product’s page. Just tap the little “Find in Store” drop down menu, hammer in your zip code, and they’ll dig through their inventory software to see if something is available nearby in your size.

Let’s get to the picks…

On sale but not on clearance in four colors, which means the BREXTRA code stacks. That makes them one of the quiet steals of the sale. These are the warm-weather-version of their bestselling Traveler 5 Pocket Pants. A blend of 60% linen, 39% cotton, and 1% stretch. Still versatile, just now with a bit of the linen feel and look. Great for those that love the laid back look of jeans, and want something to wear in summer that they won’t boil to pieces in. Straight fit option is here, but they aren’t on sale so they’ll be $91 at checkout with the code.

As summery as a blazer gets. Breathable, breezy Italian wool from Marzotto. Unlined back. Soft-shoulders and patch pockets keep it from looking like a wayward suit jacket, but it does have matching trousers if you want to go for the full suit. Wear it with off-white chinos and a white dress shirt, navy polo, t-shirt, or a lightweight merino or cashmere crewneck.

No-button Johnny collar. Piped sleeves/collar/placket. Airy, 100% cotton knit mesh. Machine wash cold, reshape and dry flat. So no tumble drying on these.

Leather and suede apparel is excluded, but belts are up for this BREXTRA code. Matte, woven suede. Smooth leather woven belts can sometimes look a little… 1993. Suede to the rescue! Good with everything from shorts and a t-shirt up to smart casual wear like unconstructed blazers and chinos.

One of those items that’s marked down, not on clearance, and thus the BREXTRA code stacks for a net 42% off. That’s better than their twice a year Friends and Family discount.

These seem to get a lot of things right that other retro-inspired sweater polos get wrong. 56% linen, 44% cotton fabric balances breathability and texture with substance. Tonal stripes avoid the “Two and a half men” Charlie Sheen bowling shirt look. Three button placket instead of the standard golf/work polo two button. And the chest pocket is a nice touch. Machine wash, lay flat to dry. But probably best to hand wash or know your machine’s gentle cycle won’t beat the crud out of it.

Great collars, wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric, and all the colors/patterns you could want. A bit of ironing may be needed by most, but it irons up easy and doesn’t come out of the dryer looking like a wreck. So if you wear it under a suit, sportcoat, or sweater, you can probably get away with skipping the iron. The one major drawback (and it’s a dealbreaker for some) is that despite being dress shirts, they’re sold in “alpha” sizes like small, medium, large, etc. Really wish BR would make the switch to neck and sleeve measurements for their dress shirts. It’s just more precise. Size shown above is a medium slim fit on 5’10″/185.

Brand new and looks to be pretty great. Subtle, lower contrast herringbone pattern. Half lined jacket for extra breathability. 51% linen, 49% cotton. So it’ll be summery but not so wrinkled it’ll look goofy. Jacket could easily be worn as a sportcoat with other pants (like Core-Temps or the already mentioned Traveler 5-Pockets). Trousers would look great on their own with a polo or even a smart fitting & smooth feeling t-shirt.

“Dressy” t-shirts. Super smooth 100% jersey cotton with a silk-like luxe touch finish. Solids only. Not slub. Not “washed.” Not vintage. Smooth. Clean. Neat.

Back for another season(s). These are those cotton-based but lightweight and oddly temperature regulating pants that look good dressed up or dressed down. Great for the heat, and/or year-round use if you run a bit warm or don’t like thicker, more traditional chinos.

Resort shirts are in. And these shirts aren’t even from the official collaboration BR did with them.

NOTE: These are one of the BR items which have ticked up in price as of late. Used to be $650 for the whole suit at MSRP. Now it’s $680. Not a big increase, but an increase all the same.

Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independent of each other. No “nested” pairs here where you may be stuck with a pair of pants or jacket a touch too big or small. Tropical wool weight, which will be more comfortable in warmer weather. Although the jackets appear to be fully lined, which won’t breathe quite as well as a half lined or totally unstructured jacket… but still. Pretty great suit for under $400. Many will do much, much worse. See our review of their signatures suits here, albeit in the all-season nailhead wool option.

Because when suited up (like for a wedding), slimming down your E.D.C. is a good idea. A regular wallet can feel a little clunky. Having a slim card case on hand is smart. Grab your ID and a couple of cards, stash some cash in a money clip, and you’ll be good to go.

Black and a lighter leaning brown. Just depends on which side you’ve got facing out. Weathered looking buckle keeps the glare down without looking overly vintage.

One of their bestsellers. The mid-point between chinos and jeans. Slim fit, Straight fit, or Athletic fit with a bit of taper. Soft and flexible Italian milled fabric: 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane. Lots of colors, including a bunch of new lighter and brighter summer-ready shades.

Versatile but interesting. Metal catch instead of leather.

Had a quick in-person with this suit and the fabric is impressive. Very smooth. And the dark, micro-houndstooth is all business. Super subtle, but still interesting. Solid suits are great, but if you want to make an impression without stamping a loud suit pattern on someone’s retinas, something like this is the way to go. Perhaps a darkhorse contender for suit of the year when it’s on sale. See our review of their signatures suits here, albeit in the all-season nailhead wool option.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

These are BR’s flagship polo, with a two button placket and smooth cotton fabric. They’re the polo for those who want something dressy, smooth, and it has to be cotton (and not performance/tech-y fabric). 100% mercerized cotton, so it’s got a verrrry smooth feel to the fabric. Fabric is more of a mid-weight. Not heavy, not stiff, but not airy like a tech fabric polo. Ribbed collar and sleeve ends. Do be aware that in the past some have had shrinkage issues when machine washed/tumbled dry.

Unmistakable warm-weather tailoring. “Beach-Chic,” but can absolutely be dressed up too. Just half lined in the back of the jacket for extra breathability. 80% cotton for structure / 20% linen for breathability and texture. Jacket is versatile enough to wear on its own as a sportcoat, as shown on the right.

No button down collars on these. Some of us prefer button down collars on linen shirts as the fabric is already naturally a bit more casual looking and wearing, and an unruly collar might push it a bit far. Others would understandably say: “that’s the point. it’s a linen shirt.” Colors. All the colors.

The short sleeve version. And these DO have button down collars. Still lots of colors, just not quite as many. And no slim fit. Just standard. Which seems a bit odd.

Pants for those of us who dress up to go to work, only for AI to soon (poorly) steal our jobs. (Yes, us too.)

These are BR’s dress trousers for worker bees who want to be able to machine wash their work-pants and not have to worry too much about ironing them. At least that’s what they’re claiming with these 98% cotton / 2% stretch numbers. Mid-rise. Tapered slim leg. Visual texture.

That’s bold. Quite bold. Sure the colors are muted. But between the pattern and the all linen fabric (prepare to embrace the wrinkles) it’s not exactly a sober suit. Of course you could just get the jacket and wear it as a sportcoat with white or off white or even navy chinos or summery 5-pockets. The jacket has patch-pockets after-all, so it won’t look out of place in the least when worn as a sportcoat.

A 3rd party item that’s oddly getting the 30% off. Acetate frames with a retro key-hole style bridge.

Specifically washed for softness. Lots of colors. OCBDs which should hit right between UNIQLO and Brooks Brothers on the quality and formality spectrum.

Another on-sale but not on clearance item where the BREXTRA code stacks.

WOW that is… light blue. 100% linen. Jacket could look good as a stand-alone sportcoat with some more neutral pants. Say, the light gray core-temps.

98% cotton / 2% spandex milled in Italy. Mid rise, tapered leg. 14″ leg opening. They’re claiming these are their “next-generation” chino.

Terry. Yes, like wearing a towel. Which sounds positively “ick” to some of us, but super comfortable to others. Shorts are here if you wanna do the matching set look. Remember Bro-Rompers? Not quite those. But matching sets are heading in that direction.

The 30% off Banana Republic code BREXTRA is set to expire this upcoming Monday, 6/23/25.