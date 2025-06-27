$27 Chinos, $66 Chukkas, MTO Suits Sale, & more – The Wednesday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Gap is running a 50% off most deal and the extra 10% off code ADDON drops that further to a total of 55% off (as the extra 10% comes off the on-sale price, and not the full price. That’s why it’s 55% off and not 60% off.) That puts some of their wheelhouse/legendary basics like their chinos (“modern khakis”) down to a real bargain. There’s also a bunch of linen-cotton stuff just in for the summer months.

Attention all hard-to-fit types. Oliver Wicks is having a sale. They’re one of the better online Made to Order suit companies. Y’know, where you take your own measurements at home, upload a photo or two of your posture & shoulder pitch/slope, pick your fabric and details (lapels, pleats or flat front, lining, side tabs or belt loops, etc…) and then they make your suit. In the past suits have been made and shipped from Bulgaria. Pretty sure that’s still the case. And according to their site: “We take care of any applicable duties when we ship your items. There will be no additional charges when you receive your items.”

Not bad for the 3s. Just in time for Chinos Chukkas Polo season. They even have some wide width sizes available. Note that these aren’t the Bushacre 2, which many found uncomfortable and lacking any sort of real cushioning. Review of the 3s can be found here.

Works out to $66.30 per pair. Normally they’re $78. Pretty darn great considering they’re a bestseller and very, very rarely on sale. These are as good as it gets for “hybrid” shorts, which are those types of shorts you can swim in but also do a HIIT workout in or go for a hike in or grab a pint in… you get the idea. Soft and stretchy performance boxer-brief liner is the best. Lots of colors and patterns.

Ends Thursday 6/19. There are two tiers here. Either their Core Line suits made from Australian wool which are fully lined in Japanese Cupro, or their suits with the upgraded Italian Vitale Barberis Canonico wool which are only 1/4 lined in the back for extra breathability. Both are available in six colors.

Tropical wool is a type of wool woven to be lighter in weight, crisper feeling, and more breathable for the warmer months. And few do it better than Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico mill. That mid-gray is as versatile as it gets, and perfect for year round use. It’s not so light that it’ll look out of place in fall or winter, and not so dark it’ll soak up too much of the sun’s rays here and now in the heat. A reminder that the absurd tariff costs they got saddled with after the cancelling of the de minimis exemption have now been significantly mitigated. No more extra tariff charge at checkout.

Also worth a mention: