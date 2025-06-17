J. Crew: Up to 50% off (or more) Big Summer Event

It seems like J. Crew has been one of the hardest hit by the global trade fistfight. Prices on many of their items have jumped, some of their favorites aren’t even in stock (see the disappearance of their excellent suede MacAlister desert boots), and when it comes to serious sales or promotions they’ve been in a real drought.

Well. Let it rain. And rain. And rain. And… yeah, rain.

Rain-song references aside, it’s a good one from J. Crew. Maybe not mind blowing, but overall it’s better than what they have been doing as of late. No code needed. But there’s a bit of a catch:

It looks like the most aggressively discounted full price items (say ~60% off) have been tagged as final sale. Items tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. Yet if the item’s price doesn’t end in $.99, that means it hasn’t hit their clearance section yet. Which means the additional 50% off code SHOPSALE won’t apply to that item. Got that? So… In-season items getting the biggest discounts by and large are final sale… but aren’t up for the additional 50% off because they aren’t on clearance yet. Weird.

We’ll make note of the final sale stuff. Discount percentage varies by the item so we’ve listed that, and limited the picks to what we believe are the best of the best in terms of style, timing, & price drops. Apologies for the wall of text, but we wanted you to know what we’re all getting into with the scattered final sale stuff. Off we go…

A decent discount on wheelhouse Italian wool suit separates at J. Crew? Be still our suit-lovin’ hearts. The problem is that some sizes are pre-order and they aren’t expected until late August. That feels like tariff/supply chain disruption. But if your sizes are in stock (or if you can wait) then these are worth a real look. Italian wrinkle resistant stretch-infused wool from Tollegno. Two versatile colors to pick from. Jackets are half-lined in the back for extra breathability.

100% cotton, textured seed stitch, with either a stripe on the collar or fully solid. Striped collars are the cheaper option at $46.50. Solids are $66.50. Neither are final sale at post time. Not yet at least.

One of those deeply on-sale (but not in clearance yet) final sale items. Need a white dress shirt? Don’t want to spend a lot? Don’t care about neck/sleeve sizing and are cool with S/M/L/XL sizing? Here’s your shirt. J. Crew’s flagship dress shirt. 98% cotton/2% stretch.

Clearly not the biggest discount, but at least it’s nice to see some sort of savings on some J. Crew summer suiting. Note that the J. Crew site’s product pages might be a bit confusing when it comes to selecting sizes. Most sizes available at post time, you just gotta keep scrolling to find them (which is weird).

Their bestselling, lighter weight, broken in feeling but not broken down cotton poplin shirts. These are the shirts that made J. Crew famous. For the eagle-eyed and/or frequent J. Crew shoppers, yes this is one of their items that has seen a very recent price increase. They used to be $89.50 at full price. They’re now $98 at full price.

Same fabric, but in a gingham check instead of a solid. The soft-washed cotton button down most associated with J. Crew as a brand. They’re classic for a reason. Looks good on its own with chinos, under an unstructured sportcoat, using it to dress down a suit, etc.

One of the ways we can all sweat less during the hotter months is to expand our fits a bit. Gotta let that air flow.

Inspired by traditional French chore jackets, these are a lightweight extra layer that looks just as good inside as it does outside. 56% cotton/44% linen. Unlined with a heritage/workwear “fit”. Wear it over a t-shirt, polo, or henley.

Final sale. No returns or exchanges. J. Crew’s rebooted version of their classic 98% cotton/2% spandex stretch chino shorts. Lightweight fabric, three inseam options, and lots of colors. Nothing earth-shattering in their design. But that’s the point.

Another heavily discounted item that’s been slapped with the final sale tag. But they’re one of J. Crew’s spring/summer bestsellers. They’re an oxford cloth with its hallmark visual texture, but the cotton is blended with a healthy dose of poly and spandex for some performance features. They’re not an airy, breezy, “barely there” shirting-style of fabric. There’s some structure with these, but not overly so. Gel shirt-gripper interior waistband is a nice touch too.

Sorry, one hundred and eighteen dollars MSRP? Hard pass. But forty bucks? Yeah, maybe, if this particular style appeals to you. One of those pairs of pants you can go for if you don’t want to wear shorts. Not sure about tucking shirts into them though. Probably best to just wear a tee or polo (untucked) with these.

Select colors only. A J. Crew customer favorite. They come in slim fit, classic fit, and even a tall template. Can’t say that about something from Target or Walmart. They’ve been garment dyed twice and washed for a certain softness and broken in feel that doesn’t look or feel beat to death either.

One of those looks that J. Crew excels at. Simple to the point of boring in some eyes, yet really well executed and timeless without looking frumpy to others. Lightweight cotton poplin. A bomber jacket for the warmer months.

When a hot summer night gives way to a cool summer evening, this is the thing to reach for. Because a sweater would be too much, yet you could still use some long sleeves. When the sun goes down, wear them with the Portsider chino shorts. Or if you live somewhere “buggy” and don’t want to get eaten alive by mosquitos, pair these with some linen pants.

Yes these make a “swish swish” noise when you walk, but they’re extraordinarily comfortable. One of J. Crew’s warm weather bestsellers for more than half a decade. 7″, 9″, or 10.5″ inseams. That’s a nine-inch inseam shown above.

Not nearly as generous of a discount as had been happening in the lead up to the truly hot weather. But that’s how the game works. Still worth considering if you’re in the market for a versatile and unconstructed summer sportcoat, as they’re a warm weather standard for many of us. From J. Crew’s “unsuit” line, these are unstructured and meant to be worn more casually than a traditional wool sportcoat or suit. Absolutely no lining in the back and no shoulder pads. Made to look, wear, and feel extra-breezy. Cotton/linen blend from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. The cream colored option is shown at the very top of the post with its matching trouser to make a full suit.

And yes, the matching trousers in case you want to make it a true “unsuit.”

Inseam should be good for most. Made from 57% ECONYL polyamide/39% nylon/4% elastane. Standard mesh liner (not the new-school boxer brief style other trunks seem to come with these days).

In case you’re stuck in a building with over-aggressive AC. Breathable, temperature regulating, 100% merino wool.

The J. Crew Big Summer Event is set to run clear through Thursday June 26th.