Steal Alert: Rhone Delta Pique Polos 50% off

When it comes to their bestselling performance pique-fabric polos, it looks like Rhone is moving on from their original 2-button Delta Pique, to the new 3-button & collar-stays-equipped Regatta model.

Which means they need to get rid of their old Delta Pique Stock.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

Now half off and part of a larger Spring Sale event, these historically have almost never gone on sale for just a single. Especially in the basics like black, navy, and white. Usually to save any kind of cash you would have had to buy two or three at once. That’s not the case now, as they’re discontinuing the style.

Black, blue(s), white, and a few other options are all on final sale.

The 100% performance, breathable, wicking tech Polyester/Lyocell/Spandex “Delta” Pique material is lightweight but strong. Raglan style sleeves & stretch infused fabric provide ease of movement. The athletic fit is accommodating but not bulky or boxy. Hidden button down feature keeps the collar from drifting over a blazer’s lapels if you choose to wear one under a suit or sportcoat.

The hidden button down collar feature.

Care instructions are machine wash but the tag says lay flat to dry. I’ve thrown mine in the dryer (on cool or normal) for years. Only recently after multiple years of frequent hard wear have the collars started to wrinkle and get unruly. Guessing that’s because of the tumble-drying. Taking a quick iron to the collar would probably help, but the truth is… I just haven’t gotten there yet. Bottom line: laying flat to dry for these is super easy. So if you wanna play it safe, avoid the dryer.

Looks good with a suit.



Another laundry tip would be to put a little white vinegar in your laundry loads along with the usual detergent. It helps eliminate any funk from tech wear, workout-wear, etc. But these do have anti-stink properties to the fabric. So that shouldn’t be much of a problem, if at all.

Looks good with chinos and chukkas

No word on when this Rhone sale ends. There’s plenty more styles getting some (rare) discounts… but the Delta Pique Polos are worth a specific call out.

And remember that final sale items can’t be returned or exchanged. Also note that shipping is expensive. Ten bucks (ten!) for any purchases under $100. Ouch.

