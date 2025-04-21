Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Tropical Wool Suits, CF Stead Suede Chukkas, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier: Up to 20% off Easter Sale (shoe picks)
- Goodyear welted Full Grain Calf Chukkas – $268.20 ($298) 10% off
- Goodyear welted CF Repello Suede Chukkas – $268.20 ($298) 10% off
- Blake Stitched Suede Loafers – $168.30 ($198) 15% off
- Blake Stitched Leather Balmoral Cap Toes – $151.30 ($178) 15% off
Chukkas? You don’t say. Yes their Easter sale runs through tomorrow, Tuesday 4/22. And remember that “up to 20% off” doesn’t mean everything is 20% off. Perhaps far from it. But any sort of markdown on their already super-reasonably priced goods is a nice bonus.
Spier: Up to 20% off Easter Sale (tailored wear picks)
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Tropical Wool Suits – $448.20 ($498) 10% off
- also shown very top of post in medium blue, medium gray, and dark brown
- Chocolate Linen/Wool Hopsack Sportcoat – $358.20 ($398) 10% off
The three suits at the very top of the post are all tropical wool options as well. Note that the details for these indicate they’re quarter lined instead of fully lined. That should help them breathe even more in the warm weather ahead. Nice attention to detail by Spier on that choice.
Old Navy: 50% off “activewear”
- Slim Fit Tech Hybrid Pants – $26.99 ($40ish)
- STRAIGHT Fit Tech Hybrid Pants – $26.99 ($40ish)
Size shown above: 32×32 SLIM fit on 5’10″/185.
Old Navy’s “hybrid” 5 pocket pants look like regular 5-pocket twill pants in person. Not like gym/warm up pants which most would think of when they think “activewear pants.” They’re also the closest truly affordable thing you’ll find to lululemon’s famous ABC pants. These are full performance material. Not a cotton blend. They move great and feel great. But unlike the lululemon ABC, there’s no gusseted undercarriage on these. But the price sure is nice. Especially when 50% off.
BONUS BR: 30% off select full price
- Merino Thermal Knit Crewneck Sweater – $55.99 ($100)
- (new) Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim or Straight Fit – $84 ($120)
- Linen-Cotton Ribbed Sweater Polos – $63 ($90)
- Italian Linen Cotton Pull-on e-waist Pants – $91 ($130)
- Italian Ventile Wool Jacket – $280 ($400)
- Italian Ventile Wool Trousers – $140 ($200)
Ends today. Full original picks can be found here. Looks like they’re also running an additional 20% off sale items now too.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Extra 50% off FINAL sale styles + free shipping no min w/ SPRING. But stock is pretty picked over at post time, and remember that final sale = no returns or exchanges.
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off most & 3 Shirts for $199 during their friends and family event. Set to expire tomorrow, 4/22/25.
- Allen Edmonds: Their anniversary sale is still running. Our top 10 is here.
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 20% off $100+ w/ BESTDRESSED