Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Tropical Wool Suits, CF Stead Suede Chukkas, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Chukkas? You don’t say. Yes their Easter sale runs through tomorrow, Tuesday 4/22. And remember that “up to 20% off” doesn’t mean everything is 20% off. Perhaps far from it. But any sort of markdown on their already super-reasonably priced goods is a nice bonus.

The three suits at the very top of the post are all tropical wool options as well. Note that the details for these indicate they’re quarter lined instead of fully lined. That should help them breathe even more in the warm weather ahead. Nice attention to detail by Spier on that choice.

Size shown above: 32×32 SLIM fit on 5’10″/185.

Old Navy’s “hybrid” 5 pocket pants look like regular 5-pocket twill pants in person. Not like gym/warm up pants which most would think of when they think “activewear pants.” They’re also the closest truly affordable thing you’ll find to lululemon’s famous ABC pants. These are full performance material. Not a cotton blend. They move great and feel great. But unlike the lululemon ABC, there’s no gusseted undercarriage on these. But the price sure is nice. Especially when 50% off.

Ends today. Full original picks can be found here. Looks like they’re also running an additional 20% off sale items now too.

Also worth a mention: