Banana Republic 30% off Full Price Spring Event

30% off right now, with all the new spring arrivals and the uncertainty of just what’s gonna cost how much in a month or so… that adds up to quite a nice sale. No, 30% off isn’t as steep as last month’s 40% off Friends and Family event, but remember that BR only runs two of those per year. So yes, this is good. Very good.

Lots of new warm weather arrivals to eye up. Notable exclusions are shoes, cashmere, and leather/suede apparel. Note: If you need something fast (say for a gathering this weekend), remember that BR has a “find in store” option on each product’s page. Just tap the little “Find in Store” drop down menu, hammer in your zip code, and they’ll dig through their inventory software to see if something is available nearby in your size.

No code necessary. Discount should happen in your cart. Let’s get to the picks…

Seems to get a lot of things right that other retro-inspired sweater polos get wrong. 56% linen, 44% cotton fabric balances breathability and texture with substance. Tonal stripes avoid the “Two and a half men” Charlie Sheen bowling shirt look. Three button placket instead of the standard golf/work polo two button. And the chest pocket is a nice touch. Machine wash, lay flat to dry. But probably best to hand wash or know your machine’s gentle cycle won’t beat the crud out of it.

A brand new arrival. As summery as a blazer gets. Breathable, breezy Italian wool from Marzotto. Unlined back. Soft-shoulders and patch pockets keep it from looking like a wayward suit jacket, but it does have matching trousers if you want to go for the full suit. Wear it with off-white chinos and a white dress shirt, navy polo, t-shirt, or a lightweight merino or cashmere crewneck.

Great collars, wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric, and all the colors/patterns you could want. A bit of ironing may be needed by most, but it irons up easy and doesn’t come out of the dryer looking like a wreck. So if you wear it under a suit, sportcoat, or sweater, you can probably get away with skipping the iron. The one major drawback (and it’s a dealbreaker for some) is that despite being dress shirts, they’re sold in “alpha” sizes like small, medium, large, etc. Really wish BR would make the switch to neck and sleeve measurements for their dress shirts. It’s just more precise. Size shown above is a medium slim fit on 5’10″/185.

Back for another season(s). These are those cotton-based but lightweight and oddly temperature regulating pants that look good dressed up or dressed down. Great for spring and summer, or year-round if you run a bit warm or don’t like thicker, more traditional chinos.

Good gracious a certain show has really permeated the zeitgeist, hasn’t it? (For those who haven’t seen a single minute let alone an episode… I haven’t seen it either.) And these shirts aren’t even from the official collaboration BR did with them.

Matte, woven suede. Smooth leather woven belts can sometimes look a little… 1993. Suede to the rescue! Good with everything from shorts and a t-shirt up to smart casual wear like unconstructed blazers and chinos.

As another wedding season approaches… don’t run out of time in terms of getting a suit and getting it tailored (if in fact you need to get a suit for wedding season). Better a month too early than a day too late. Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independent of each other. No “nested” pairs here where you may be stuck with a pair of pants or jacket a touch too big or small. Tropical wool weight, which will be more comfortable in warmer weather. Although the jackets appear to be fully lined, which won’t breathe quite as well as a half lined or totally unstructured jacket… but still. Pretty great suit for under $400. Many will do much, much worse. And they will possibly pass out because they locked their knees and made poor choices in terms of which suit they purchased. See our review of their signatures suits here, albeit in the all-season nailhead wool option.

Because when suited up (like for a wedding), slimming down your E.D.C. is a good idea. A regular wallet can feel a little clunky when you’re doing the Electric Slide at a reception. Having a slim card case on hand is smart. Grab your ID and a couple of cards, stash some cash in a money clip, and you’ll be good to go.

Black and a lighter leaning brown. Just depends on which side you’ve got facing out. Weathered looking buckle keeps the glare down without looking overly vintage.

One of their bestsellers. The mid-point between chinos and jeans. Slim fit or Athletic fit with a bit of taper. Soft and flexible Italian milled fabric: 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane. Lots of colors, including a bunch of new lighter and brighter spring and summer-ready shades.

The warm-weather-version. Live somewhere warm? Going somewhere warm? These are the summery version of their bestselling Italian milled 5-pocket travelers. These are a blend of 60% linen, 39% cotton, and 1% stretch. Still versatile, just now with a bit of the linen feel and look.

Versatile but interesting. Metal catch instead of leather.

Had a quick in-person with this suit and the fabric is impressive. Very smooth. And the dark, micro-houndstooth is all business. Super subtle, but still interesting. Solid suits are great, but if you want to make an impression without stamping a loud suit pattern on someone’s retinas, something like this is the way to go. Perhaps a darkhorse contender for suit of the year when it’s on sale. See our review of their signatures suits here, albeit in the all-season nailhead wool option.

From their lightweight “breathe merino” line. 47% wool, 31% Tencel modal, 19% polyester, 2% rubber, 1% spandex. One pair is obviously a spring and summer specialty light-blue, while the other will look good year round.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

These are BR’s flagship polo, with a two button placket and smooth cotton fabric. They’re the polo for those who want something dressy, smooth, and it has to be cotton (and not performance/tech-y fabric). 100% mercerized cotton, so it’s got a verrrry smooth feel to the fabric. Fabric is more of a mid-weight. Not heavy, not stiff, but not airy like a tech fabric polo. Ribbed collar and sleeve ends. Do be aware that in the past some have had shrinkage issues when machine washed/tumbled dry.

Same fabric, but the shirt itself has 100% less buttons and 100% more piping (at the collar, placket, and cuffs).

And the tees. For those who firmly believe that such a thing as a “nice” t-shirt can exist. Super smooth 100% jersey cotton with a silk-like luxe touch finish. Solids only. Not slub. Not “washed.” Not vintage. Smooth. Clean. Neat.

A surprise inclusion as sunglasses (especially 3rd party brands) are usually excluded. Gold and green aviators which appear to have a slimmed down but not squat shape. Sure wish they’d list lens diameters. Tough to get an idea for “fit” when they don’t.

Unmistakable warm-weather tailoring. “Beach-Chic,” but can absolutely be dressed up too. Just half lined in the back of the jacket for extra breathability. 80% cotton for structure / 20% linen for breathability and texture. Jacket is versatile enough to wear on its own as a sportcoat, as shown on the right.

100% extra fine merino wool. Good for the unpredictable changing seasons we’re in.

No button down collars on these. Some of us prefer button down collars on linen shirts as the fabric is already naturally a bit more casual looking and wearing, and an unruly collar might push it a bit far. Others would understandably say: “that’s the point. it’s a linen shirt.” Colors. All the colors.

The short sleeve version. And these DO have button down collars. Still lots of colors, just not quite as many. And no slim fit. Just standard. Which seems a bit odd.

BR takes a chunky winter sweater and pivots it to a warmer season jacket/zip cardigan hybrid.

For those who are back in the office. These are BR’s dress trousers for worker bees who want to be able to machine wash their work-pants and not have to worry too much about ironing them. At least that’s what they’re claiming with these 98% cotton / 2% stretch numbers. Mid-rise. Tapered slim leg. Visual texture.

Running out of time for denim-weather. Note that these are not the previous “more texture” equipped Traveler Jean 2.0. These appear to revert to the OG theory of the BR traveler jean, which is a more super-soft/less texture-y fabric. A little less cotton in this new luxe traveler jean, with the remaining balance being more Tencel and stretch than the 2.0.

Because when you need a tie, you need a tie. Especially if it’s a black tie. But a few unexpected colors outside of the necessary black as well. 3″ wide.

That’s bold. Quite bold. Sure the colors are muted. But between the pattern and the all linen fabric (prepare to embrace the wrinkles) it’s not exactly a sober suit. But it’d look great at a Derby party in May. Of course you could just get the jacket and wear it as a sportcoat with white or off white or even navy chinos or summery 5-pockets. The jacket has patch-pockets after-all, so it won’t look out of place in the least when worn as a sportcoat.

BR’s flagship chinos. Not as lightweight and airy as their Core Temp pants, but that’s preferred by those who like more of a “true” chino feel. Yet they’re still engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterrell, 2% spandex blend. Available in the six colors most would expect chinos to come in. (Except for green/olive. None of that BR?) Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years.

More sunglasses by Raen, this time in acetate with a retro key-hole style bridge.

Specifically washed for softness. Lots of colors. OCBDs which should hit right between UNIQLO and Brooks Brothers on the quality and formality spectrum.

WOW that is… light blue. Like, slap some pink fuzzy bunny ears on your head and grab a basket and start pelting the neighbors with cadbury cream eggs. 100% linen. Jacket could look good as a stand-alone sportcoat with some more neutral pants. Say, the light gray core-temps.

98% cotton / 2% spandex milled in Italy. Mid rise, tapered leg. 14″ leg opening. They’re claiming these are their “next-generation” chino.

It’s becoming a bit of a tradition to end a BR sale post with their surprisingly nice looking tuxedo. Peak lapels, covered buttons, and made from Italian virgin wool from Marzotto. If you need a shirt, their tuxedo shirts (concealed placket, french cuffs) can be found here for $70.

The 40% off Banana Republic spring event is set to expire this upcoming Monday, 4/21/25.