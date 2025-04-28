Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Filson Briefcases, BR’s dueling sales, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Lower percentage goes for select watches, while the higher percentage goes for more basic clothes/shoes purchases. Tons of exclusions of course. Good to see the Bushacre 3 on such significant sale AND getting the additional 15% off. Code FRIEND runs through Sunday 5/4.

This is a quiet one. It got dropped in the inboxes of their email list Thursday mid-day, so giving it another mention here as it was a late addition to last week’s Thursday Handful. Works on most full price, but usual exclusions (like shoes) apply. Code BREXTRA ends today, Monday 4/28.

BR Part II. But unlike Part I (the 30% off full) this one is actually published on their site. Also unlike Part I, this BRAFF extra 20% off sale items deal runs through Sunday, May 4th.

See our top 10 best deals in this sale here. If past years are any indication, this could be last-call on significant discounts on their “Icons” like the Park Ave., Strand, etc. until their Rediscover America Sale in October. Sometimes Nordstrom includes one or two of their icons in their July Anniversary Sale, but who knows what they’ll do this year.

This one’s a bit weird as it’s dependent on color/pattern, and lots of wheelhouse colors for most of the items are stuck to full price. But some deals all the same for those who are fans of Tar-zhay.

Still spendy even with the sizeable sale, but they’re smart-casual to casual legends for a reason. Made in the USA too. Ship/returns for free.

Also worth a mention: