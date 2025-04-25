The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Banana Republic 30% off most full price w/ BREXTRA

Matte, woven suede. Smooth leather woven belts can sometimes look a little… 1993. Suede to the rescue! Good with everything from shorts and a t-shirt up to smart casual wear like unconstructed blazers and chinos.

Via: Shop Simon Extra 35% off select Zodiac watches w/ WATCH35

For those who like their watches on the spendy side. Yet relative to the famous luxury names, it’s quite affordable. 40mm diameter, Swiss made and powered by the STP 1-11 Swiss-made automatic movement. Sapphire crystal. And the 5-link bracelet comes with quick release pins for fast swap-outs to a 2-piece strap or NATO.

Via: Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Sale Items

Versatile base color with a very subtle teal grid within the check. Would look great with dark trousers or jeans in cooler weather, and should look great with white, off white, or light gray chinos in the heat. Hopsack wool and just butterfly lined in the back.

Via: Rhone up to 50% off Spring Sale

You can have it in any color you want, as long as it’s black. Or white. Those two options are still fully stocked up on sizes, but everything else has been picked over. Final sale items can’t be returned or exchanged. And this polo is one of those. So be very sure before you click “buy.”

Via: shipped and sold by Amazon (are they price matching Macy’s F&F?)

Hard to get more classic than that. 40mm case diameter is wearable by most. Swiss made. Automatic movement has 80(!) hours of power reserve when fully wound. Ships fast via Amazon, who is not just fulfilling but also the seller at post time. But if you want to play it suuuper safe, Macy’s has them at this price as well.

Via: Banana Republic Extra 20% off sale items w/ BRAFF

Unstructured, stretch-cotton chino fabric, and seemingly perfect for casual to smart casual wear. But there’s a catch: weirdly there’s no vent in the back. That’s a dealbreaker for some, but it doesn’t wear restrictive. At least it didn’t for me during a try-on session. Was really surprised to see that it didn’t have a vent though. All patch pockets keep it casual. On sale, and now getting an additional 20% off with the code BRAFF.

Via: GAP: 50% off select (no code needed)

Here come the bigger, breezier fits for summer. 53% Linen / 47% Cotton. Five colors. Affordable.

Via: Macy’s 15% off select watches w/ FRIEND

The meanest looking of the new Deepwater line. Lightweight, darker-than-stainless-steel titanium case. Sapphire crystal. Etched wave pattern to the dial. Skeleton hands. Stock synthetic rubber strap, but it has quick release pins so swapping it out for something else (say putting it on a NATO) should be pretty easy. 41mm case diameter, 22mm lug width. Low stock, and wouldn’t be surprised if they sell out.

Via: Target 25% off activewear

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs. A real favorite. Smooth, dressy but not fussy tech jersey (not pique) fabric. Moisture wicking. Breathable. Fit is trim but not tight. They don’t seem to shrink up in the wash (shown above is post machine wash/dry). Collar is EXCELLENT. It’s made from the same fabric as the body of the shirt, but it’s got just enough weight and reinforcement to make it lay right. It does not have a button down collar (hidden buttons or otherwise), so even with that substantial build to the collar, it could possibly drift over jacket lapels when paired with a blazer or sportcoat. Three button placket is the sweet spot to many of our eyes. Sometimes just two buttons can look a little basic/cheap. Lots of colors available. Machine wash, tumble dry.

Via: Banana Republic Extra 20% off sale items w/ BRAFF

There was a time not that long ago when BR’s shoes were hit or miss. But they’ve been on a really nice run lately, and these crepe sole suede chukkas would look great with both casual and smart casual outfits. More structured than a floppy desert boot, but still has that summery crepe sole offering bounce and texture. FWIW, my normally 10.5 D feet (borderline wide width) fit pretty good in a 10.5 straight out of the box. YMMV of course. Sizes are moving fast at post time, but if past is prologue, then these may get slight restocks in the coming days.