The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven't caught yet. Now let's start the count down…

Via: J. Crew Extra 50% off Final Sale Styles w/ SHOPNOW (exp 3/31)

Full review here. Made from buttery soft Super 120’s Italian wool flannel from Vitale Barberis Canonico. It’s lighter weight flannel, but it’s still flannel. So this blazer is best in spring, autumn, and winter. It is just half lined in the back, so it’ll breathe well, which is nice for those unpredictable spring days. Sizing seems true, and the sleeve cuff buttons are non-functioning for easy/affordable tailoring post-purchase. For the overall design, it nails the “modern” blazer look. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

Via: Nordstrom: 15% off select men’s grooming products

Strikes a balance between doing the job and not drying out your face. Great for daily use, and you don’t need an immense amount either. One of those staples that are kept on hand here at the Dappered home offices. Doesn’t go on sale that often, so to have it do so and ship for free via Nordstrom is a bit of a treat.

Via: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale (sched. to end 3/31)

A basic dress watch from a trusted brand. Not eco-drive. Standard battery driven quartz in this one. Dial is listed as “white” but can look more off-white/silver-y in different lights as it has a subtle sunburst texture to it. Case size is 38mm but might wear a touch bigger. Nothing bigger than 40mm though. Band is okay. Wish it was brown instead of black, and there’s perhaps a little too much gloss/shine to that leather. Not terrible or plastic/mega-cheap looking. Just not terrific. But should do the job for most, most of the time, just fine.

Via: WP Standard Spring Sale (exp 3/30)

Full review here. Has taken up semi-permanent residence in the Dappered Essentials shop, and for good reason. Great leather. Lifetime guarantee. And a style that would look not just good, but great, in almost all work environments. Whether it’s a conference room or the front seat of a pickup. It perfectly walks the line in today’s work environment which is not too dressy but not too casual. If you like suede, the suede version is even cheaper thanks to the sale.

Via: Banana Republic: 40% off select full price (sched. to end 3/30)

A brand new arrival, and has landed just in time for their 40% off friends and family sale. As summery as a blazer gets. Breathable, breezy Italian wool from Marzotto. Unlined back. Soft-shoulders and patch pockets keep it from looking like a wayward suit jacket, but it does have matching trousers if you want to go for the full suit. Wear it with off-white chinos and a white dress shirt, navy polo, t-shirt, or a lightweight merino or cashmere crewneck.

Via: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale (sched. to end 3/31)

Did someone say they could use some pants to go with that blazer? Twenty four bucks and change for a pair of timeless chinos, shipped fast to your door. Brilliant.

Via: adidas 30% off select w/ DEAL (exp 3/31)

Less than $60 for the leather side panel version of the new Barreda Decode seems steal-alert worthy. Head here for an in person review, albeit with the nylon-side panel version. Code DEAL expires Monday.

Via: J. Crew 30% off select warm weather styles w/ SHOPNOW (exp 3/31)

In the past these have gone significant time-periods of being excluded, so 30% off is really pretty good. Airy and unconstructed. Jackets look great with other chinos or 5-pockets when worn as a stand-alone sportcoat. Trousers look great with polos and even t-shirts. Cotton-linen blend from Ireland’s famed Baird-McNutt. Five colors to pick from.

Via: Macy’s 15% off select watches w/ VIP (exp 4/6)

Been a bit since Seiko’s Cocktail Time went on significant sale. Now almost $100 off through Macy’s, which is an authorized dealer, so you’ll be getting a manufacturer’s warranty card. This Seiko automatic is a favorite of watch aficionados. The sunray-like textured dial is an almost iridescent blueish-silver. Case size is a pleasing for many 40.5mm, and the movement hacks and hand winds. The hands and indices look razor sharp, the case back is an exhibition style showing off the 23-jewel movement, and the slightly tapered crown has a classically styled Seiko “S” etched into it. But the band is a real drawback. Sure it’s pliable leather with a soft underside, and the blue accent stitching is neat, but the topside is a glossy almost patent leather. It’s easy to see what they’re going for here, but it just doesn’t do the piece justice. A strap change-out is simple enough. Go with a black croc style embossed instead.

Via: Banana Republic: 40% off select full price (sched. to end 3/30)

Don’t be fooled by the model wearing a turtleneck with this suit. This is not winter-weight flannel. It’s made from Vitale Barberis Canonico tropical wool, which is both crisp and cooling for warmer weather. It is fully lined, so it won’t be quite as breezy as something less constructed, but that also makes it great for year-round use. Made in a versatile medium gray, you should be able to get an immense amount of use out of it. Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independent of each other. No “nested” pairs here where you may be stuck with a pair of pants or jacket a touch too big or small. Pretty great suit for under $400. See our review of BR’s signatures suits here, albeit in the older nailhead wool option.