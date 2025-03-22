The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Size shown above: 32×32 SLIM fit on 5’10″/185

Half off is as good as it gets for these. They’re the closest affordable thing you’ll find to lululemon’s famous ABC pants. Even a step closer to lululemon than Target’s All in Motion 5 pockets. These are full performance material. Not a cotton blend. They move great and feel great. But there are some key differences when compared to lululemon’s famous ABCs: There’s no gusseted undercarriage for ease of movement. The fabric might be a touch lighter in weight (but not as lightweight as Target’s All in Motion golf pants). And there’s no chino/trouser pocket layout option. Just 5-pocket styles (patch pockets on each cheek in the rear, scoops up front like a pair of Jeans).

Via: J. Crew 25% off select linen and cashmere event (exp 3/24)

Yes these jackets are technically part of a suit, but they’re so airy and unconstructed that most are gonna wear them as stand alone warm-weather sportcoats most of the time. Cotton-linen blend from Ireland’s famed Baird-McNutt. Five colors to pick from. “Deep water” is the color shown above.

Via: Brooks Brothers Wardrobe Event (exp 4/1)

You have to buy twice as may shirts as last week’s twofer BB shirt deal, but the discount is at least in the same ballpark (depending on style of shirts you pick). But four shirts is a LOT to buy all at once. Have to acknowledge that. Although you can mix and match styles (dress shirts + sport shirts) and even throw polos into the 4-shirts mix if you’d prefer.

Via: Huckberry’s Sale Section

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185. Also know the sides have been brought in/tailored a touch post purchase.

Just got restocked in all sizes and as long as you want black (as shown above), it’s on mega discount. Be aware that these run short in the tail. But as long as you treat it more like a chore coat and wear it with t-shirts and polos, it won’t look out of place. Most will need a little extra tailoring at the sides as they’re a bit boxy on arrival. But good grief they are comfortable. 47% Merino Wool, 33% Nylon, 14% Polyester, 6% Elastane. Incredible amounts of stretch, breathable and flexible construction, no lining in the back, and versatile if you stick with grays, brown, blue, and more black. Sleeves do have one functioning cuff button on the end, but they don’t run overly long on my average-length arms.

Via: J. Crew Factory 20% off $100+ w/ BESTDRESSED (exp 4/30)

Too early for camp mocs? Very much so, depending on where you live. Yet those look awfully similar to the excellent mainline J. Crew suede camp mocs from a couple years ago. And if they’re like their autumnal suede boot brothers from last season, they could be serious winners. But it’s a bit of a gamble with shoes at this price. Note that JCF is also running an additional 15% off for members code FAMILY15 but that doesn’t appear to stack at checkout like the St. Patrick’s Day offer did from this past week.

Via: Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Simple macs are great. Finding one with a wool exterior instead of cotton or polyester can be tough. An investment, but it ships and returns for free. Removable interior bib. Note that it’s lightly insulated. So best for cooler climates where it’s cold and damp a lot, and you’re often reaching for a raincoat but also need to keep warm.

Via: Spier Up to 20% off Select Items in their Spring Sale (exp 3/23)

Goodyear welted to a studded rubber sole. Uppers are either CF Stead Repello calf suede or full grain calf leather from Dafar. “Just” 10% off when you put them in your cart, but pretty good all the same being that they’re a brand new arrival and Spier doesn’t run a ton of steep discounts or major blow-out style sales.

Via: Brooks Brothers Wardrobe Event (exp 4/1)

Normally $896 per set of jacket & matching trousers. Not bad at all if you’re a fan of the more contemporary lean Brooks Brothers has been taking these days. Sold as separates instead of nested pairs like their 1818 line. Here with The Explorers you get to pick the size of a jacket, then the size of a matching trouser. A few different fits to pick from as well, and they’ve even started to introduce more fabrics. Wool is from Vitale Barberis Canonico in Italy. But you do have to buy two suits (two jackets, two pairs of pants).

Via: Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

I mean, if you need a basic dress belt which can also pull some smart-casual duty, then $33ish shipped to your door (with free returns!) is hard to beat. Buckle is subdued and not some clunky thing. Three colors. Pretty nice deal if you’ve had your eye on a cognac/light brown leather belt to match some richer warm weather shoes.

Via: Bonobos 30% off w/ BIGSPRING30

**SALE UPDATE** Note that Bonobos has bumped their 25% off deal up to 30% off for the weekend. Full original picks can be found here, with prices updated to reflect that new, extra-nice 30% off.

Shown in light gray above in a size 40R on 5’10″/185. Also shown in medium gray at the very top of the post. A go-to for many, year-round, but truly perfect for the warm weather ahead. Slim, standard, or athletic fit. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Full review here.