Bonobos 25% off select full price and sale items

In spite of everything… the sale to Wal-Mart, whatever the sub-brand “Fielder” was supposed to be, the cut-rate sale to EXPRESS, the subsequent bankruptcy and the following difficulties not least of which was the dissipation of their legendary customer service “Ninjas”…

Lots of people still love Bonobos.

Gotta be the fit(s), right? And the free shipping and free returns. And the unique blend of timeless yet fun and modern style.

But MAN Bonobos stuff can be pricey. Even on sale.

At least 25% off helps. Been a while since Bonobos ran a discount on their fresh, full-price stuff. Exclusions apply and are not limited to Icon status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, select Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, and Jetsetter Wool Suits and Suit Separates.

A go-to for many, year-round, but truly perfect for the warm weather ahead. Shown above in medium gray, and also at the very top of the post in light grey in a size 40R on 5’10″/185. These blazers have to be mentioned. Slim, standard, or athletic fit. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Full review here.

97% cotton / 3% spandex, machine washable, but dressy enough for a conservative office or big event. Their seven “icon” colors are excluded, but ten limited colors/micro patterns (like the 3 shown above) are up for the 30% off. Kinda confusing.

Eighty five bucks for a stretch-cotton short-sleeve button down is a no-go for a lot of us. That’s just too steep. But on sale AND getting an extra 25% off AND it’s not final sale yet so it’ll ship and return? Yeah that might happen. Some colors/patterns are still stuck to full price, so those are $63.75 with the 25% off.

Looking better than the rest while traveling is smart. Because amongst the sea of flip-flop-sporting, pajama-pant-wearing masses… you’ll stand out in a good way. Pay some respect to those who are keeping you safe at ten-thousand feet. Plus, gate and flight attendants pay you more (positive) attention. But if you’re fully committed to absolute comfort while flying, these might be worth the splurge. Pair them with a sharp polo, unconstructed blazer, and nice sneakers or loafers or chukkas, and you’ll both look good and feel as relaxed as possible during whatever odyssey you’re on.

Pity the person who tries to cheap out on swim trunks by buying some flimsy garbage off Temu, only to wear them once, have a wave or gust of wind hit their backside, and then all of the world finds out at once those drop-shipped cheap swim shorts are made out of crepe-paper and cornstarch.

Bottom line: Swimwear is worth investing a little bit in. Cheap swim trunks are more likely to fall apart, or just flat out be uncomfortable as a long day of sun and sand and swimming wears on.

The Bonobos Riviera swim trunks are smartly designed and built well. Speaking from personal experience here. They utilize a more modern boxer-brief-style lining, as opposed to the old school white mesh thing we grew up with. And that’ll be appreciated by many. 5″, 7″, and 9″ inseams all available. Lots of patterns and colors to choose from.

For when it gets stupid hot this summer. Full performance fabric: 93% Nylon | 7% Spandex. Wicking, stretchy, etc. Multiple colors and some micro patterns to pick from.

For those that refuse to shelve their denim even in the warm (if not hot) months. Something to wear with those short-sleeve Riviera button ups. Especially if you’re going for a Magnum PI look. 90% Organic Cotton, 10% Elastomultiester. Do note that the “care” instructions on the product page say don’t tumble dry these. The tags may say something different… but they may not. Best to assume they’re lay flat to dry. But most of us don’t wash our jeans with every use (or anywhere near every use) anyway.

If Target’s All in Motion 5 pockets taught us anything, it’s that some “golf” pants need not be confined to the course. Almost a hundred bucks though. Can’t say that about the Target pants. Although these have a more traditional chino/dress-pant style pocket layout. So they’ll look cleaner when dressed up a touch if you so choose. Lots of colors. Five, yes five, fits.

Looks pretty bad-arse. Even with the hidden micro-floral pattern under the pocket flaps. Also, for many there’s still a lot of unpredictable spring weather left. 65% Cotton, 35% Nylon. A little sleeker and cleaner looking than a standard cotton M65 style field jacket.

Flexible and comfortable. Knit fabrics either in cotton or a Poly/Viscose/Wool blend. But when the weather starts to heat up, reach for the unconstructed and super airy hopsack wool option instead.

Feels like a real “back to office” special. 97% wool and 3% stretch for comfort. Six colors, lots of fits, and highly rated. Two drawbacks though. First, they’re unhemmed. So you’ll have to spend a little more at your local tailor (or dry cleaner… lots of dry cleaners do simple alterations like hemming) but at least then you’ll get them to look just right. And second, they’re final sale. No returns or exchanges. So you better be real familiar with Bonobos and their multitude of fits.

The Bonobos 25% off code BIGSPRING25 is set to run through Sunday 3/23/25