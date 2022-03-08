Bonobos and Walmart introduce new “street leisure” brand, “Fielder”

“Bonobos Fielder disrupts the current trends of athleisure and gorpcore by infusing them with streetwear influences, putting a new “Streetleisure” category on the map” – Bonobos Press Release “Bright must-haves designed for the anytime explorer” – Bonobos Instagram “Hey… I’m gonna get you high today. Because it’s Friday, you ain’t got no job, and you ain’t got sh*t to do.” – Smokey in Friday

The new cheap athleisure meets surf-bum Bonobos brand “Fielder” is neon nihilistic gen-z hippie slacker virtue signaling, packaged in an easy-swallow hypocritical gel cap of fast-fashion produced by the world’s largest corporation, targeting the first generation to have been ceaselessly programmed from birth to view relentless consumption not as a vice, but instead as a showcasing-my-individualism virtue.

“You wanna go to Wal-Mart, buy some 21st century hippie/stoner sh*t, then wander around all day spending our parents’ money?”

“Bruh.”

“For the everyday explorer…”

Yeah, like, “let’s explore our way down to the dispensary. I hope they take dogecoin.”

Or to put it another way, Aaron Rodgers pissed off a lot of people not because he exercised his right to not get vaccinated, but instead because he was deceptive about it, and acted like he was.

Simply not being disingenuous can go a long way.

Welcome to Costco.

I love you.