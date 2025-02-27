Back to Office Pants, Tom Ford Sunglasses Sale, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

That’s new. Like, the promo terms. Because usually Brooks Brothers makes you buy three or even four shirts during their bulk buy sales. Maybe they looked at their data and have realized that “must buy three” is a bit of a deal killer for most of us. Especially when it comes to onboarding newbies who want to try Brooks Brothers but don’t want to pay full price. Three or four shirts at once is a big commitment/capital expense to front up. Two isn’t half bad. Two is manageable. Includes their foundational non-iron dress shirts like their twills and pinpoint oxfords. Also includes more casual stuff like stretch non iron OCBDs.

Sent out to their email-blast list and buried within their website, this feels like a real “back to office” special. 97% wool and 3% stretch for comfort. Six colors, lots of fits, and highly rated. Two drawbacks though. First, they’re unhemmed. So you’ll have to spend a little more at your local tailor (or dry cleaner… lots of drycleaners do simple alterations like hemming) but at least then you’ll get them to look just right. And second, they’re final sale. No returns or exchanges. So you better be real familiar with Bonobos and their multitude of fits. Lots of sizes available at post time, but they could hustle thanks to wool dress pants being pretty spendy industry-wide these days. And while they may not be returnable, at least the outbound shipping is free.

More picks from the Spier extra 20% off sale items deal which was mentioned in yesterday’s chunky shawl collar steal alert. No code needed for the extra 20% off. Discount should happen in your cart. As always, we did the math and those extra-20%-off prices should be shown above… unless something went wrong with Joe’s abacus. (that ain’t an abacus, chief.) Ah, my mistake. Here it is. (not even close.)

Tons of exclusions, but does include those new heritage-meets-future Barreda Decode sneakers. Would drop another ten bucks if you were able to pick up one of those $50 for $40 giftcards from last week.

A few new picks above. Probably gonna do a 1 Sale 5 Outfits for this thing, so don’t be surprised if that pops up between now and Monday when the extra 20% off is set to expire. Full original picks can be found here.

For those who are both dying for some sunshine and are just fine with dropping serious money on eyewear… this is a reminder that Nordstrom Rack has a good amount of Tom Ford styles on major sale. Are all designer sunglasses grossly overpriced? Of course. But these are less overpriced as they’ve moseyed there way over to Nordstrom’s off-price chain. So yeah. Still crazy. Just less so. Purchases over $89 ship for free so these should qualify. Returns in-store are free, but through the mail/UPS will set you back a pre-paid label.

Also worth a mention: