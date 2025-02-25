Banana Republic: Extra 20% off Sale Styles

Over the weekend it was little (cheaper) brother BRF’s turn at a big sale. Now it’s on to big brother Banana Republic. Albeit instead of their main stock, this is stuff that’s already on sale, getting an additional 20% off. But (*newsflash music*) things of all kinds at all places are pricey right now. So this helps.

It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items. Anything tagged as final sale cannot be returned or exchanged, so plug that factor into the ever churning cost-benefit analysis which encompasses any and all things within your brain at all times of day.

Off we go with the picks. Stock could move fast, but items picked had at least a decent selection of common sizes and desirable colors at post time. Extra 20% off is set to end this upcoming Monday.

A basic crewneck sweater in an anything but basic thermal knit and made from 100% Italian merino wool. Wheelhouse colors available at post time too. If there was ever a late winter/early spring on-sale splurge, these are that. Also shown at the very top left of the post.

Four on sale colors. Italian milled stretch-cotton fabric. Not the brushed winter-weight version (we’ll get to those in a few flicks of the scrolling finger). These are the year-round version.

Dressy enough to wear with a suit or dress trousers. Italian leather uppers.

Did they over-order? Get a late shipment? Nice price for these, as their Italian mill sourced merino is really quite nice. Gray, navy ,or black. Common sizes available at post time, but that could change quick.

Like the half-zips, here comes some more water-cooler/office-gear. These are BR’s dress trousers for worker bees who want to be able to machine wash their work-pants and not have to worry too much about ironing them. At least that’s what they’re claiming with these 99% cotton / 1% stretch Italian numbers. Mid-rise. Tapered slim leg. Fabric is from Italy’s Tessuti di Sondrio mill. Lots of visual texture.

Overpriced at $250 but pretty darn good at $150. They’re like an affordable, blucher version of the oxford Park Avenue boot from Allen Edmonds, and unlike the Park Avenue boots, these have a subtle rubber studded sole for traction in the more adventurous weather seasons. Sizes 9, 9.5, 10.5, and 11 left at post time, although if past is prologue, size availability can really fluctuate during these sale-on-sale events. Made in Portugal and leather lined. Fit seems true. Whereas other recent shoes and boots from BR have suffered from a too-long/too-lean problem, these have a more traditional (but not stumpy) almond toe shape. My borderline wide 10.5D feet fit and feel great in these right out of the box.

Size shown above: 32×30 slim on 5’10″/185.

Full review here. More texture than the previous incarnation of BR’s popular Traveler Jeans. That’ll please those who want something which feels more like true denim, and less soft and stretchy like these used to feel like. Still flexes well and feels good. They’re just not as buttery as they used to be. Four washes to pick from. Timeless “Rinse Dark Wash” is shown above. Also available in straight fit over here. Those are down to $47.99 with the extra 20% off.

Not a cheap poly fleece. 73% wool, 14% nylon, 13% polyester. A transitional temps jacket that’s anything but the norm.

More black boots, this time with an apron toe but still a sleek enough shape to be worn with some smart casual stuff.

This sportcoat is persistant. Has been featured a lot since its release in the fall. Just enough pattern up top so you can keep the rest of your outfit simple. Wear it with jeans or flannel trousers, dress shirts and sweaters, etc. Fabric is a blend: 67% recycled wool, 30% nylon, 3% other from Italy’s Lanificio Comatex mill.

Speaking of persistent… another item(s) that has seen a lot of attention here over the last few months. Spring/summer wedding season is on the way, right? Sold as separates so you get to pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independent of each other:

See the full review of the gray option here, although the gray suits are running out of trousers so making a suit there would be tough for most frames.

Fancy “sweats.” That’s a ton of money for a hoodie. But most hoodies aren’t a wool/cashmere blend like that one.

Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Banana Republic’s cold-weather outerwear department has excelled for years. They use nice fabrics, the overall quality is there, and they’re not priced into the stratosphere (especially when on sale). Fabric on these is a 75% wool / 25% nylon melton from Italy’s Manifattura Emmetex. Purposefully cut with a little extra room so you can layer it over a blazer or heavy sweater.

BR’s cashmere really does try to be a noticeable step above bargain cashmere (and yes it’s bizarre such a thing exists). Certified “Good Cashmere Standard” 12 gauge knit sweaters. On-sale colors are a bit out of the wheelhouse, but not totally as evidenced by the “coal black heather” and camel options shown above.

*WARNING* This is one of the rare final sale items in our picks.

Could absolutely be worn as a stand alone sportcoat, as shown above. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges. Used to have a matching pair of trousers but those have since sold out. Vitale Barberis Canonico tropical weight wool.

Four button placket, four on-sale-colors, and BR’s super-soft wash fabric that feels like a favorite from the very beginning.

60% recycled wool, 22% recycled nylon, 18% cotton exterior milled in Italy. Covered placket keeps it relatively sleek. Darker herringbone pattern is much more welcome/easier on the eyes than some high contrast ivory + black herringbone combo.

Getting a late in the season for these, but the price is right. These are the cool/cold weather version of BR’s bestselling Italian Stretch Cotton Five pockets. Same theory (super comfortable 5-pocket style pants to wear when you want to wear jeans but maybe don’t want to wear jeans) only in a super soft brushed Italian moleskin.

Ditto. Only with a regular chino pocket layout (instead of a jean like 5-pocket layout) and these have the dressier crease down the front of the legs.

A lot of bombers can look downright cheap if the fabric leans more towards the “shine” side and less towards matte. Kudos to BR for making what appears to be a water resistant bomber that hits all the key and classic bomber details, without the trash-bag shine bargain options have.

Wool blend fabric from Italy’s Manifattura Tessile mill. That dark olive green color is something that’s just different enough from the usual gray/navy/camel colors most outerwear comes in. Running out of time to wear something like this or the other heavy coats in this sale post, but there’s always next year. And at least at post time these weren’t final sale (yet).

Well that’s weird. The Jackets at post time can be returned/exchanged but the matching trousers cannot? Hey, at least the jacket could easily pass as a sportcoat, with the textured wool flannel and that interesting but not overly loud stripe. Total cost for the entire suit if you want to take the risk on the trousers is $343.96.

Tote bags are pretty hard to get excited about. … We are allowed to get excited about that tote bag.

For the “cargos-curious” who want something a little more stylish than 1990s-influenced bulky cotton cargos. Fabric is from Italy’s Alfa Fi mill. Mid-rise. Tapered fit. Cropped length. Elastic waist. Looks like a vintage piece of deadstock found in an army/navy surplus store.

BR’s take on a classic peacoat. Your color options are: Black. That’s it. No higher-up hand warmer pockets like their competitor, J. Crew. But boy does that 75% virgin wool, 25% nylon fabric (also from Manifattura Emmetex) look good here.

The Banana Republic extra 20% off sale items deal is set to end this upcoming Monday, March 3rd.