Steal Alert: 40% off Spier & Mackay’s Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigans

100% Australian merino wool in a chunky knit. Double-knit collar for that extra “hug” around your traps. Not a cheap sweater as it checks in north of $100 even with the sale and extra 20% off, but they’re still very much worth a steal alert. Because they’re that good.

Five of the eight colors available.

Sizes are starting to move now that they’re on double sale.

They’re handsome. They’re also cozy. Sure we’re heading out of “chunky” sweater weather, but the price on these has been extra sticky this year. If memory serves, they hadn’t gone on sale this season (F/W ’24-’25) quite yet. So to see them on sale and part of a larger extra 20% off select items deal is something. And FWIW, the one I (the Joe guy) picked up during the pandemic has held up remarkably well despite seeing immense amounts of use during the annual stretches of fall, winter, and spring. I never put it in storage, and will sometimes wear it even on cool summer nights on the rare occasion one of those actually comes to be.

Extra 20% off should happen once you put one of these in your cart.

P.S. The size shown at the very top of the post is a medium on 5’10″/185.