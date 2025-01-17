Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 70% off Final Sale + over 200 new items added

Turns out Tuesday’s promo at J. Crew was a bit of a soft open.

They just cranked up the discount to an extra 70% off their final sale clearance section, and they’ve added 200+ items. If memory serves, the sale section had about 300-400 items on Tuesday. Now it has 600+

If you jumped on something earlier this week, that’s far from a bad thing. Because sizes are now suuuuper scattered. And as all of this stuff is final sale, none of it can be returned or exchanged. It’s always a push and pull between available sizes and colors and if they’ll ratchet up a discount or not.

Off we go with the hunt. You’ll need the code SHOPSALE at checkout.

Well that’s a low price. Like, Target-Goodfellow low. Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash has its fans.

C’mon now. Under two bills for a J. Crew Ludlow. That’s quite the smart looking suit. The color and pattern are appropriate for year round use. The tropical-weight wool from Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico should keep you cool during warm weather weddings this spring and summer, as well as if the office HVAC goes nuts and overheats while we’re still here in winter. Sold as separates. Jackets are here, trousers are here.

Shown at the top of the post. Classic prep Shetland/shaggy wool crew style. 100% wool, brushed for softness. Saddle-style shoulders. These’ll move fast.

Also shown at the top of the post. The similar-to-the-Sussex but stylishly tweaked flight jackets. Notice the different collar, cuffs, and pocket layout when compared to the Sussex.

These seem to run half a size small. Read the full review here.

WHOA. They really sunk the price on these. Earlier this week they were on sale for $165, but at that point they weren’t final sale yet. They are now very much final sale. No returns or exchanges. And shoes/boots at final sale are a massive risk. Be careful here. Read our man Adam’s review. Scattered sizes at best, but it feels like sizes/colors are coming and going across all of their clearance stock right now. So who knows if their selection will change over the next few days.

Merino blended with nylon for durability while retaining softness. Half-zip style is water-cooler-classic, and a look that won’t be going anywhere for a while, whether you wear it over a button down or tee. They’re warm, and they’re comfortable.

They’re comfortable, they move well, they come in multiple fits and often go on sale… but they make that classic “swish swish” noise so many dislike. If you’re good with that (many of us don’t care, for real…) than they’re absolutely worth a look. Hidden side seam zip pocket. Interior gel gripper waistband detail to help keep shirts tucked. Clean, snap front closure. Know they run a little generous in terms of sizing. A size 32×30 straight fit (shown above) is too big on my frame and I had to exchange them for a 31×30.

97% cotton/3% elastane, 9.5oz stretch cotton twill. Jean-like 5-pocket design layout with scoops up front and patch pockets on each cheek out back. Somewhere between chinos and jeans is a land where these are king.

A classic, fisherman’s style cable crewneck sweater in cotton instead of wool.

Was just about sold out but it now back in some sizes. For now. Until they’re not. That’s clearance time for you. A J. Crew bestseller.

A perfect example of how sizes are coming and going. These were plumb sold out, but now they’re back in scattered sizes, will probably be sold out by noon ET (if not sooner) and it wouldn’t be surprising if they had some stock flow back in over the weekend. Sizes 9 and 11.5 available in the auburn shown above at post time. Size 8.5 and 12 in the anchor gray. But again, those’ll be gone in two shakes of a lamb’s tail (oh hello 19th century catch phrase) but could be back in other sizes in a few days. Who knows.

It’s the famous J. Crew gingham shirt, only in grey instead of navy (they do have the navy, but it’s almost sold out at post time.)

The patterned versions of this year’s wool/cotton Moon mills (UK) unstructured sportcoats. Keep the rest of your outfit simple, and either of these shouldn’t be overly loud when combined with classic, solid pieces. And no, you don’t have to wear it with “dad jeans” like the model on the left. That’s some real 90s stone wash going on there.

Suede with the added visual texture that comes with it being woven. 1 1/8″ wide, so not a thicker/wider belt which some could expect. On the leaner side.

A simple, lightweight crewneck sweatshirt with a waffled outside texture and a soft brushed interior.

The Duck hunt sweater just got nicely affordable.

Deep burgundy or navy. They have other colors, but those aren’t on final sale/getting the big cut just yet. Because a little luxury for your noggin’ can go a long way. Certified to “The Good Cashmere Standard.”

This one is lightly insulated, has a quilted jersey lining, and the exterior is even a wool-blend fabric. No hand pockets though, which are found on some shirt jackets. Fit seems to be a bit on the big side, which isn’t unusual for this style.

Brushed for softness/winter texture. Button down collar. Made in classic, slim, tall, and untucked fit templates.

Was $99.50, now an extra $10 off. Not up for the code as it’s cashmere, but still figured it was worth a mention.

The additional 70% off final sale styles code SHOPSALE is set to run through Tuesday 1/21/25. Again, stock (sizes/colors) is coming and going on a lot of this stuff. What is sold out now might be back in a few days or hours. It’s hard to tell with these types of sales.