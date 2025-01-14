J. Crew: Free Shipping, Extra 60% off Final Sale, up to 40% off full

When it comes to sales and codes, J. Crew’s had the handbrake on since the holidays. Maybe they’ve been waiting for the impatient folks to burn through their gift cards while prices were still relatively high-ish? If you waited… smart move. Because this feels like the first time they’ve let it rip. At least a little bit.

It’s three separate offers:

No gift card usage necessary (duh) but if you’ve got one, blow on it like it’s an old 8 bit Nintendo cartridge (NSFW language), and let’s put it to work. We’ll start with the returnable/exchangeable stuff, with the final sale items later on in the post…

These seem to run half a size small. Read the full review here. NOT final sale. They can be returned or exchanged. Yet they’re 49% off during an “up to” 40% off sale. Nothing makes sense. But in this case, the “nothing makes sense” factor works in our favor. Good boots at this price. Some corners were cut with the internal guts of the boots, so they won’t last a lifetime, but should be good at this price. Make sure you hit them with some suede protector spray before heading out into any weather. But once that’s done and dried, you should be good to go in most conditions. Again, read the full review here.

100% merino. Clearly a substantial looking sweater, but can act as light outerwear in the right conditions too. Could be one of those perfect extra layers you reach for on an almost if not daily basis.

Ships free today (Tuesday 1/14). No log in required. Need a shirt? Just a shirt? A casual and comfortable but still smarter looking than a tee or polo shirt? Here’s your shirt. These are the shirts that made J. Crew famous. Lighter weight poplin fabric with a broken in but not broken down washed feel. They’ve been making and selling these for ages.

Instead of using woven fabric these use sweater-like knit fabric to make something more substantial but still “shirty” in looks form. Quiet lumberjack style. Double-knit, flexible, etc. Solids and patterns. 4.8/5 stars after 600+ reviews.

It’s not too early to talk sneakers if you like to go full Mr. Rogers when you get home for the day. Full review here.

Or if you’d prefer the classic canvas option. Really nice these ship free (today, 1/14) too.

Speaking of the great Fred Rogers.

Another more than 40% off item in this “up to” 40% off event. If you want a super crisp chino blazer/sportcoat, then this jacket at this price seems like a steal. Italian cotton, deep navy blue, and in a fit that a lot of us are familiar with (J. Crew’s Ludlow). Should look great with jeans, saturated 5 pockets, performance trousers like the lululemon ABC, etc.

And the matching trousers if you want to make it a full suit. Just know that a tropical wool will be far superior in terms of breathability and crease resistance.

56% wool/18% viscose/14% polyester/12% polyamide fabric that’s brushed on the interior for softness. Casual. For those who love the heritage-rugged “thing.”

Duck hunt!

Merino blended with nylon for durability while retaining softness. Half-zip style is water-cooler-classic, and a look that won’t be going anywhere for a while, whether you wear it over a button down or tee. They’re warm, they’re comfortable, and they work.

Broken in oxford cloth which isn’t stiff or scratchy. One of their long-time bestsellers. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template. Something to layer under sweaters, sportcoats, etc.

Nice. Dressy. Smart. Full review of these cap toe oxfords can be found here. Really wish they made these in dark brown along with the black.

Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Quite not. Ten colors to choose from. Can go for less if you play your cards right.

Hard to get more classic than that. One of their bestsellers/top rated items. Good to see they made it in black as well as navy, along with the usual earth tones.

— NOTE: Items below this line are FINAL SALE , and can’t be returned or exchanged —

You’ll need the code SHOPSALE at checkout for the additional 60% off.

(Those prices are shown below in red.)

Sizes are scattered depending on what color you’re after. Casual but classic. Lightly brushed for softness. The winterized version of J. Crew’s henleys.

How very vintage-y. But without the thrift-shop smell.

They’re comfortable, they move well, they come in multiple fits and often go on sale… but they make that classic “swish swish” noise so many dislike. If you’re good with that (many of us don’t care, for real…) than they’re absolutely worth a look. Hidden side seam zip pocket. Interior gel gripper waistband detail to help keep shirts tucked. Clean, snap front closure. Know they run a little generous in terms of sizing. A size 32×30 straight fit (shown above) is too big on my frame and I had to exchange them for a 31×30.

That’s quite the smart looking suit. The color and pattern are appropriate for year round use, while the tropical-weight wool from Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico should keep you cool during warm weather wear or out-of-whack office HVAC heat spikes. Sold as separates. Jackets are here, trousers are here.

Ships free today. So that’s ideal. Something to go with the suit. Piped contrast edge. Would finish off a suited up tieless look perfectly.

One of the really nice things about the bestselling Sussex line is that they aren’t shiny or synthetic looking like cheap quilted vests. A J. Crew bestseller. Size/color availability has been coming and going over the last few days.

15 wale stretch corduroy fabric. Four colors, two fits.

The similar-to-the-Sussex but stylishly tweaked flight jackets. Notice the different collar, cuffs, and pocket layout when compared to the Sussex.

Only size medium left at post time. A classic shawl collar cardigan in a rugged merino nylon blend.

If you’re the type who prefers wearing a t-shirt or OCBD with washed chinos or jeans + sneakers or boots… a chore jacket is the perfect final layer. For both outside AND inside wear. Chore jackets are not exclusively outerwear. They’re kind of a blazer, but totally not a blazer, as the styling is wayyyy more casual. But it still gives that effect in a much more dressed down way. Wearing a tie with it seems overkill (as shown above…) but just imagine it with the oxford or a t-shirt underneath.

The patterned versions of this year’s wool/cotton Moon mills (UK) unstructured sportcoats. Keep the rest of your outfit simple, and either of these shouldn’t be overly loud when combined with classic, solid pieces (jeans, chinos, etc.)

Anybody wanna take a gamble on a 100% cashmere waffle hoodie for a Benjamin? Me neither. But someone will.

Oddly enough these aren’t up for the SHOPSALE extra 60% off code, but they’re still final sale. Makes sense though. Under fifty bucks for a pair of J. Crew’s wool Bowery dress trousers is something.

The additional 60% off final sale styles code SHOPSALE is set to expire this Thursday 1/16. Meanwhile, the “up to” 40% off (some of it more) select full price offer is scheduled to run clear through Tuesday 1/21. Free shipping no minimum for everyone (not just Passport rewards members) ends today, Tuesday 1/14/25.