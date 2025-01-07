Best Posts of 2024: Top Reviews – Shoes, Boots, and Briefs

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2024, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer last year. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative and useful posts in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

Inspired by an upgrade Nike made to their very popular Killshot sneaker, our shoe expert Adam took it upon himself to compare this upgraded version to the original Killshot. The price difference was negligible at fifteen bucks, but still… were the upgraded materials worth the increased price? In the end, it really came down to user preference. If you’re curious on the details, give the review a read. And it also serves as a very in-depth review of the oft-mentioned and constantly being reinterpreted by Nike OG #memesneaker Killshot 2.

If you’ve been reading this site for any length of time you know that Allen Edmonds is mentioned often. The company was founded in 1922 in Wisconsin, and has maintained a reputation throughout the years that has kept it atop the men’s dress shoe pile. So in 2024 Adam reviewed one of AE’s core offerings to investigate if the well-earned reputation is still deserved. With a final score of 4.25 out of 5 (on the highly scientific and accurate A.R.S.E. scale), it seems like Allen Edmonds still knows what they’re doing after all these years.

Where is the value in a shoe review? Sometimes it’s advice on comfort. Other times it can be on construction. Or it might be that the color shown online by the retailer is nowhere near the color of the shoe in real life. That was, and we’re assuming still is the case for the Astorflex Brownflex chukka sold by Huckberry. As you can see above, Adam lined them up against brown leaning suedes to show that the “Stone Suede” version of these boots is in fact a true grey that can even lean into the cooler shades of green, rather than warmer shades of brown.

You don’t often see bling on footwear on this site, but the horsebit loafer is iconic, so Adam decided to take these dressier loafers from Grant Stone out of the stable for a lap around the review track. And as with most Grant Stone footwear, these thoroughly impressed Adam, earning full marks for materials, construction, and comfort. If you’re looking for a dressier spring loafer, these might be the ones.

Black oxfords are a must for a rounded out wardrobe, and this past October Adam got these sub $200 oxfords by Meermin in hand to put them to the test. Turns out that Adam was highly impressed by the materials and construction, but also thought that there would be a longer break-in window needed due to the rigidity of the leather. He still found them to be a solid value for what Meermin charges for them… as long as you can get your sizing right.

Lululemon’s pants, and some of their outerwear, get a lot of love around these parts. But this was the first time we’ve paid any attention to their footwear. Although they didn’t have the best fit for Adam’s feet, he nonetheless was intrigued by their use of modern materials, and enjoyed how comfortable they were right out of the box (his personal sizing issues aside).

If you’ve ever shopped Brooks Brothers you know they typically demand a premium for their products, but they can do that because of their heritage. So Adam decided to get a pair of their boots in hand to see if they were truly worth the premium price. As far as looks go? Yes. But Adam is a shoe hound and knows how to sniff out the details that point to corners being cut, and it turns out that was the case with these handsome chukkas. But below a certain price (when on sale), Adam concluded that they could be well worth it. One just has to play the waiting game for a significant discount.

This is THE shoe that G.H. Bass is known for. Well, not this particular iteration. But in 1936 Bass introduced the first penny loafer to the world, and their popularity has ebbed and flowed since then. These unlined suede versions received fairly high marks from Adam. With a more relaxed take on the iconic Weejun, the comfortable slip-ons are easy wearing. The color just ended up being weird. ROCKY TOP.

Yep, hard turn. But as mentioned, we’re also including “briefs” in this roundup of our best posts, and here’s the first type of brief. This review came to us by way of, wait for it… Adam our shoe expert. Turns out his favorite boxer briefs were discontinued a while back, and ever since Adam had been on the hunt for a worthy pair to take the mantle. So Adam field tested eight different pairs of boxer briefs from a variety of retailers to see if he could crown a new favorite. Find out if he did here.

And now to the second type of brief. In early 2024 Joe (not Adam!) reviewed the lean and mean looking Maverick & Co Manhattan briefcase. (Reader beware of a multitude of Top Gun references.) With cross-hatched Saffiano leather, this slim briefcase has an interesting textured look that elevates it. Yet it quietly stands out. At the time the all black version reviewed was being sold through Nordstrom, but currently it looks like Nordy’s only has a black version with some red accents. Not to worry, as you can get the all black version directly from Maverick & Co.