In Review: Bass Logan Suede Weejuns Loafers

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething business analyst in the construction industry. He enjoys whiskey, watches, boots/shoes, and working on his dad bod father figure.

When it comes to iconic American footwear, few styles are as enduring as the classic penny loafer. These Logan Suede “Weejun” models from G.H. Bass should bring a contemporary twist to this heritage design, pairing the classic penny loafer silhouette with an unlined suede upper. Handcrafted in Latin America using traditional moccasin construction, these loafers promise to blend timeless style with modern comfort. Let’s take a closer look at how these suede Weejuns measure up in terms of construction, initial comfort, and overall value.

The Adam Review Scale of Excellence (A.R.S.E.)

5 – Outstanding! Very nice and well worth the price of admission. Highly recommended.

4 – Very satisfactory. Above average, may have very minor issues but still worth it.

3 – Satisfactory. Average at best. May have notable issues, may be OK for some at this price.

2 – Unsatisfactory. Below average due to defects, flaws, or other imperfections.

1 – Poor. Significant issues, not worth purchasing at any price. Avoid!

Details

Brand: Bass

Style: “Weejuns” unlined penny loafers

Size: 10.5

Last: N/A

Construction: Tubular moccasin construction w/ Blake stitched sole

Upper: Suede

Sole: Leather w/ rubber heel

Details: Unlined upper w/ leather and foam heel cushion

Extras: N/A

Country of Origin: El Salvador

Price: $175 USD

Quintessential loafer shape.

Ordering/Delivery/Returns

My pair of Weejuns was ordered online one Thursday evening after work. They shipped out of the AM Retail Group’s warehouse in Monroe Township, NJ, the following business day via FedEx SmartPost service. However, this pair took a wrong turn in Albuquerque somewhere due to a barcode label issue, which eventually got fixed after sitting in a FedEx facility for two business days. Not to be deterred, FedEx handed these off to the local Post Office and they delivered my box on the following Saturday morning. That’s approximately one week from warehouse to porch. All things considered, that’s about average for most shipments lately.

FYI: Bass offers a typical 30-day returns or exchange window from the date of delivery. Every non-final sale shipment should include a return label; if you use this label for a return instead of paying out of pocket, a $10 charge will be deducted from your refund amount to cover return shipping. As usual, items must be unworn and in resellable condition with no signs of wear.

Score: 4/5 Stars – Easy ordering, but we had a shipping mishap and returns aren’t free.

Like a Pumpkin Spice Latte taking a little longer to materialize,

these did eventually end up in hand.

Packaging/Unboxing

At $175, the unboxing experience of the Bass Logan Suede Weejuns is decidedly minimalist. The shoes arrived in a branded cardboard box without any special decoration or presentation elements. Inside, the loafers are simply wrapped in layers of tissue paper, with additional paper stuffed inside to maintain their shape during transit. While functional, the packaging lacks the premium touches one might expect at a higher price point – there are no storage bags, shoe horns, or care instructions included. The no-frills presentation feels like a missed opportunity for Bass to enhance the initial customer experience, especially considering these loafers occupy the entry-level luxury footwear segment. However, the focus here is clearly on the budget-friendly shoes themselves rather than a luxurious or over the top packaging experience.

Score: 4/5 Stars – Fine for the price point, but we always prefer shoe care essentials.

Leather soles, rubber heel.

First Impressions

Fresh out of the box, these Weejuns are very… interesting. The first thing that you’ll notice is this striking orange-ish tan color that’s closer to Georgia’s red clay than any pair of khakis you own. This color is so different from what I recall ordering that I double checked the website. Unfortunately, the Bass website images are fairly accurate and this one’s on me. I simply overlooked this color as another example of bad product photography. Shame on me!

Bass calls this shade “tan” – these are nowhere near what most of us consider “tan” unless you’re among the handful of folks still using a tanning bed or spray-on self tanner. While unique and certainly eye-catching, this shade puts a very hard limit on this loafer’s versatility as compared to other pairs in more neutral shades such as khaki tan, snuff, humus, or chocolate. This vibrant hue makes them a standout choice for those looking to add a pop of color to their wardrobe, or a University of Tennessee Volunteer fan, but it will not be a great choice for most.

The Weejuns among other more common shades of suede (from other brands).

They’re vibrant. Which is fun for some. But it also makes them significantly less versatile.

Switching gears (and putting on my loafer “beer goggles”), these loafers are cut from a decent selection of suede that’s actually impressive for the price. If you’re a regular Dappered reader, you know that cheap suede is usually better than cheap smooth leather, but less expensive or less expertly cut sides of suede can sometimes be too flat, too monotone, or too rough. Not here; these loafers are crafted from a decently thick hide and the visual texture is exactly what you want to pair with a pair of slightly tapered twill khakis or crisp raw denim. I especially like the half-moon penny notch and the saddle that elegantly hides the end of the moc stitching.

The design aesthetic of the Bass Weejuns loafer is a thoughtful blend of classic elements and contemporary flair. The silhouette is sleek and streamlined, embodying the quintessential loafer shape that has stood the test of time. Remember, the “Norwegian” fisherman loafer was adapted by G.H. Bass and brought to the States way back in the mid-1930’s! This particular model features the classic moccasin-style toe with contrasting stitching, which adds a touch of sophistication while maintaining a slightly relaxed vibe. The overall profile is low with a low vamp, making them easy to slip on and off—perfect for a laid-back yet polished look.

Quality of the suede itself is impressive for the price



In terms of construction, the Logan loafers are completely unlined, not including the heel padding and leather half sock liner, which enhances their flexibility and contributes to a lightweight and comfortable slipper-like feel. The Blake stitching reinforces the shoe’s durability while providing that sleeker appearance as compared to thicker Goodyear welted loafers. However, it’s important to note that these loafers are still budget focused options and are made around a Quintex cardboard heel support/reinforcement layer, which is then stitched to the outsole. As most of us know, cardboard tends to collapse and disintegrate when it gets wet. It’s worth mentioning that these are not boat mocs and shouldn’t be used in adverse conditions on a regular basis. To keep them looking good, make sure you’re using shoe trees!

The leather outsole and rubber heel toplift offer traction and decent durability, ensuring that these loafers can handle everyday wear with ease. The welt is fake, but these loafers can be resoled by most competent cobblers as most have Blake machines these days.

Score: 3/5 Stars – This color is weird. Construction is OK for the price point.

Unlined interior aside from the heel padding and leather half sock liner.

Sizing/Fit/Comfort

In terms of fit and sizing, I recommend trying your true-to-size Brannock measurement. I tried this pair in a 10.5 and they fit about how I expect for something “true to size”. Holding my heel in the back of the heel cup, the widest part of my foot (at the ball joint) matches the widest part of the shoe. Up front, I have about a thumb’s width of extra space for expansion throughout the day, which feels about right. While I don’t notice any initial pain points or tight spots, these do run a bit narrow upfront past the ball. So, if you’re in between sizes, have longer toes, or generally know that you’ll want extra width, go ahead and size up a half-size.

For size reference, I consider myself a 10.5 D on a Brannock device (10.5 heel to ball, 11 heel to toe with high arches). For roomier lasts like Alden’s Barrie or Grant Stone’s Leo, I take a half-size down to 10 D. For “true to size” lasts, like Allen Edmond’s 65 last, I tend to go TTS with a 10.5 D. For sneakers, I prefer a 10.5 with Converse and an 11 with Nike, Adidas, etc.

Comfort is always subjective, but I do feel that these loafers are comfortable from a minimalist point of view. The unlined suede uppers and minimal stitching adds a certain level of sock-like comfort, while the padded heel cushioning is just enough to help minimize some impact shock.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Fits true to size, comfort is good for an unlined, minimal loafer.

Fit is true to size. Comfort delivers the unlined, minimal loafer “feels.”

Final Thoughts

The G.H. Bass Logan suede Weejuns present a compelling example of the classic penny loafer silhouette. The unlined suede upper offers a softer, more relaxed take on their iconic Weejun design, while maintaining the timeless appeal that’s made these loafers a menswear staple for generations. Handcrafted in El Salvador with traditional tubular moccasin construction and a Blake stitched leather outsole, these shoes strike a budget-friendly balance between lightweight comfort and classic construction that’s become increasingly rare in today’s footwear market. While their materials aren’t as solid as something from Grant Stone or Allen Edmonds, the Weejuns are certainly lighter, more flexible, and arguably more comfortable out of the box. As G.H. Bass used to say, “Not shoes, not slippers, not moccasins; they are ideal for the beach, a camping trip, or lounging about the locker room or house. Fine for informal occasions”. Agreed! If you’re looking for an easy wearing penny loafer, give these a try. If you’re more of a tassel loafer guy, check out this collab pair from Madewell and G.H. Bass. Cheers!

Avg. Score: 4/5 – Recommended! Easy to wear, comfortable slipper-like loafers. (We could just use a restock of the true-brown version.)