60% off BR Factory + new arrivals, Spier Winter Sale, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Too early to think about spring? Probably. Still fun to look? Yeah. Exclusions apply of course. Because, of course. Deal is billed as 50% off + additional 20% off, but as that additional discount comes on the sale price, the net is 60% off.

Lots of new items added. Like, sweaters. A TON of sweaters got added in the last couple of days. Worth a look if you’re a fan of Spier’s knitwear. And sidenote: Model guy in the shots above could use a tall/long sized jacket. That tail is pretty short on him. Fella’s starting to look like an AT-ST. Nothing but legs.

Amazon: Orient Bambino 38mm – $181.98 ($270)

(Delivers Mid Feb – Early March ??)

Excellent price on the newer 38mm classy silver dial Bambino (they usually go for $215 – $275). But WTH is going on with the delivery timeline? At post time it’s sold and shipped by Amazon (not some odd overseas gray market dealer), but the watch won’t land on your doorstep until mid February at the earliest?? Bizarre. What is this, Massdrop circa 2016? Reviewed over here if you’re interested.

The Pick: 3 Ainsley Collar Non-Iron Supima Dress Shirts = $199 ($384) 48% off

Includes most if not all of their shirt line. Translation: These aren’t just clearance shirts. True wheelhouse non-irons like white and blue and the like. It feels like most of the time when Brooks Brothers runs one of these bundle deals, they make you buy 4 shirts. Not now. “Just” three. Still a lot of shirts, but way more reasonable than buying four shirts at once. Works out to $66.33 per shirt, which is sneaking up on half-off if you’re talking about one of their $128 non-iron dress shirts. And nothing says you can’t buy three white shirts at once, or two white and a light blue, etc. Up to you.

A couple new/additional picks because it’s a sizable sale. Full original picks can be found here.

Also worth a mention: