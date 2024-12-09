Style Scenario: What to Wear to a Smart Casual Holiday Party

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s holiday party season and we’re going to tackle three style scenarios in the coming days depending on how swanky the party you’re headed to happens to be. This one is for the somewhat dressed down affairs that might be out, or might be at someone’s house. The key is to keep things tailored but relaxed. You aren’t interviewing for a job, but you are aiming to make an impression. (Top Photo by Anton Shcherbakov on Unsplash)

The Sportcoat: B.R. Factory Tailored Fit Poly/Wool Blend Navy Plaid Blazer – $78 ($260). Plaid without getting “loud drunk uncle” plaid. Combined with the green trousers it starts to provide an overall Blackwatch Tartan effect. Specifics are: 50% polyester, 42% recycled wool, 6% nylon, 2% other fibers. The Splurge Option: Brooks Brothers Knit Check Wool Blend Sportcoat – $383.60 ($548)

The Shirt: Bonobos Everyday Oxford in Darkest Charcoal – $66.75 w/ PRESENT25 ($89). Spendy for what seems to be a basic button down, but with three different fits (tailored, slim, standard) and sizes from XS to XXL, one should be able to find a good fit. And if not, it ships and returns for free.

The Pants: Bonobos The Chino 2.0 – $74.25 w/ PRESENT25 ($98). How very seasonal. Festive without being absurd. If you don’t want to have a green pair of pants in your arsenal (they really are more versatile than you’d think) then just go with black or even a medium gray to contrast against the shirt. The Cheap Option: Old Navy rotation chinos in “forest canopy” – $30ish

The Watch: Dan Henry 1937 Dress Chrono Silver Dial w/ Black Strap – $270. Interesting and versatile, the 1937 from Dan Henry can be dressed up or down. Which makes it a smart choice for an outfit that’s both stylish and not overly dressed up. Reviewed here in the silver dial option.

The Socks: Made in Italy Allen Edmonds Snowflake Merino Wool Socks – $18 ($24). Fa la la la la.

The Boots: Anthony Veer Wilson Chukkas – $129.99 w/ CHEERTIME ($149.99). Made in India, Goodyear Welted rubber studded sole. Smooth leather uppers. Make no mistake, these aren’t Allen Edmonds or Grant Stone. But they are affordable and sleek enough to be dressed up. Head here for a review of the (now sold out) suede option.

The Belt: Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Roughout Suede Belt – $85. Or just wear whatever black belt you happen to have on hand. But that roughout suede would look pretty great with the textured blazer.

The Gift: A bottle of brown booze or an N/A alternative – $60 or less. If this is a house/apartment party, bring a small gift for the host if possible. If they’re a whiskey fan, the options are immense. If they’re getting a jump on Dry January, try the Ritual Rum alternative. Big fan of that stuff as it makes a great alcohol-free hot toddy. Two slices of lemon squeezed into some tea (Trader Joe’s fall harvest tea works great), and a solid glug of the Ritual rum. Hangover free.

Coming up tomorrow: A style scenario for a more dressed down/laid back get together. Need something fancier than the above? You can find that here.