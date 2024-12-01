Cyber Monday 2024 Deals for Men + Picks

Yes, we now live in a world where Cyber Monday sales start on Sunday. Retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday (and online shopping in general) as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Life moves pretty fast, right? This post will be updated as more deals get released. Got a tip? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

This is the grand finale for Huckberry’s big Cyber Week run. They’ve been slowly unveiling three “drops” starting last week, and now for Cyber Monday they’ve unleased a fresh batch of sale prices. Looks like the other items they put on sale for their week long roll-out have stuck, so if you had your eye on something from last week (like those wool lined waxed truckers) it’s probably still on sale. Whether there are any sizes left is another question altogether. Free shipping kicks in at $99. Returns won’t set you back any additional cash, which is always nice. So in effect, any purchase over $99 should ship/return for free unless it’s an ultra-rare final sale item.

Includes cashmere and… wait, sale items too? An additional 40% off already on-sale items at BR is no joke. Drops the gray signature suit separates to $218.98 total. Hot diggity that’ll work. Full review here. Sizes on those might move quick.

On top of their Black Friday sale they launched an additional 10% off code for Small Business Saturday that was scheduled to run for 48 hours. But… not sure when they launched that JACKGETS10 code. Perhaps it runs through part of Monday morning. Not sure. Most of their shoes are Blake Stitched and made in Portugal or Italy.

Fine print says this is scheduled to end Monday, 12/1. Used to be that Bonobos would run 35% off on Cyber Monday as they were founded as an exclusively online business. Not so anymore, as they stuck to 30% off last year as well… unless they pull a fast one Monday morning. Usual exclusions seem to apply: “Excludes Empire Super 150s Suits, The Bowery Leather Bomber, The Suede Bomber Jacket, and Icon Status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, and Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants.”

Includes their excellent 5-pocket performance fabric “golf” pants which a lot of us wear for anything and everything.

As loathe as lululemon is to do any sort of discounting (they are verrrry particular about their “premium” image)… it sure is nice to see them add a few more things to their Black Friday & Cyber Monday event. Even some basics like Metal Vent Tech tees in wheelhouse colors like blue and black. Final sale though, so no returns or exchanges unless you’re a member of their rewards club (simple email sign up) and even then you can only return in store for exchange credit and NOT your cash back.

Many of us are more than fine sticking with merino wool and its significantly lower cost. But if you love yourself some cashmere, here’s UNIQLO’s annual affordable (for cashmere) option… now for twenty bucks off. Not sure if this price will “stick” on Cyber Monday proper or not.

Yes, final sale. No returns or exchanges on anything in the limited time “Cyber Deals” section, which is about 60% off give or take. Full details here.

NOT final sale. Still $20 off. Same deal as last week, but a very good deal for those who love J. Crew’s flagship stretch chinos as they almost never put them on any kind of sale. 97% cotton/3% elastane, 7.9 ounce twill great for 4-season wear. All the colors. Three fits. Just tap which fit you’re after and the product page should re-load for you. Link above should default to slim.

Seems to be close to the same selection of watches that was getting 30% off for Black Friday.

There’s some sneaky good deals in the Bespoke Post shop. Note that these aren’t boxes from their subscription service, but instead stand alone products. Like that made in England waxed jacket. Some Skyfall feels/vibes there.

Same deal as last week’s Black Friday offer BUT they’ve thrown a very sweet cherry on top with the Free Shipping/Returns thing. That seems to be their strategy to get those curious about their brand off the fence, as usually basic shipping for most of us is $7. Free shipping deal ends Wednesday 12/4. Full original picks post here. And a note on those poly/wool blazers. They’re good! Maybe not great, but they sure are good for the price. They’re a true cool to cold weather weight. Not year round. Here’s how a 40R fits, unaltered on 5’10″/185.

Runs through Tuesday. Those Tech Hybrid 5-pockets are as close as one will find to lululemon’s ABC warpstreme pants for a truly affordable price.

Also worth a mention: