Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Factory 60% off, “Newman” like Chronos, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Not to be outdone by big brother mainline Banana Republic, BR’s step down more affordable Factory brand is also having a big holiday-preview event. Billed as 50% + an additional 20% off (or an additional 25% off for cardmembers), it works out to 60% off MSRP. Which is about as deep of a discount BRF will offer. Last month they seemed to bottom prices out at 64% off, but that was for only 24 hours. This one runs clear through Thursday. No code needed. Discounts should all stack up at checkout.

And it actually includes the new “Newman“-like solar speed timer. Was hoping for a sale, it’s on sale, and the additional 15% off drops it to a total of ~23% off. That’s not half bad. Still half a grand. Still a quartz. And still not the most versatile watch as it’s so busy… but some will love it. Lots of other watches are on sale and getting the additional 15% off, but the Solar Speedtimer seemed like a worthy, specific call out.

Also part of their big wardrobe event. These are new. Haven’t gotten in person with them yet, but we’re efforting a full review. Wingtips are blake stitched. Chukkas have a rubber studded Vibram outsole (not sure on construction of those yet). Country of origin is unknown at post time. Full price seems high, 30% off could make them a solid purchase though? Or not. Don’t know just yet.

Part of their big Wardrobe Event. Note that those Explorer line suits are sold as separates, so you get to independently choose the size of the jacket and trousers. Deal is 2 Jackets + 2 Pants (so two full suits) for $999 total. Not bad if you like Brooks Brothers, Vitale Barberis Italian wool, and prefer suit separates to standard “nested” suits where you don’t get to choose the size of the pants that come with the jacket. Got in person with one of these recently and they’re nice for the price for sure. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons for easy tailoring too. Note that for the new nailhead/birdseye wool options, the micro-pattern is more pronounced up close, as that’s the norm for that type of fabric/pattern. Also, those have patch pockets on the lower half of the jacket, which is a touch more casual and makes them great for wearing solo as a sportcoat with other trousers/chinos/even jeans.

Also worth a mention: