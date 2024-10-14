Banana Republic Factory 64% Off Most 24-Hour Sale

Banana Republic’s step-down/more affordable brand BR Factory has been on a roll lately. Their styles, fits, and fabrics can often be up there with their big (and spendy) brother Banana Republic. But like many “factory” styled brands, they’ve got some misses amongst their hits… and as they’re seemingly perpetually on SALE SALE SALE… it can be really hard to tell when something is truly a good deal.

One way to determine if something is a “good” price is by comparing it to the (rarely if ever priced at) full MSRP. There are always exceptions, but here’s how BRF seems to stack up more often than not:

30% off MSRP… Not good. Usually where some new arrivals can start.

40% off MSRP… Standard. Can feel like the “usual” sale/promotional price.

50% – 60% off… Good to very good. Often requires a stacking tiered code.

60% off or more… Excellent. Rare.

Got all that? Bottom line: this is a significant sale. Off we go to play the hits. Total percent off MSRP for context is noted for each pick below…

Wear it with jeans, chinos, cords, even wool flannel trousers. Under $100 for a blazer you’d want to wear is tough to do these days. Poly/wool/nylon blend. Specifics are: 50% polyester, 42% recycled wool, 6% nylon, 2% other fibers.

Very nice price for 100% merino sweaters. Again, full MSRP of $80 is steep, but that’s not how BRF does business. A “usual” 40% off discount would land them at $48, and half off is easy-math forty bucks. All the colors you’d expect, and some stripes as well. Solid colors are at $28.80. Stripes are at $24. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. And it’s comfortable enough to wear without a tee underneath.

And the v-necks. They say they’re washable, and that may be true. But being that merino is naturally breathable and anti-microbial, they won’t need to be laundered nearly as often as cotton would. Bottom line: Take them to the dry cleaner every so often. Better not to risk it. You’ll be surprised how long you can go without washing a wool sweater.

Awfully tempting for those of us who love a good sportcoat. 50% polyester, 40% virgin wool, 10% other fibers. Autumn (and winter) ready.

One of those items from BRF that’s good enough you’d be likely to ask “why would I pay for the mainline version?” 96% cotton/4% elastane, and it actually feels like there’s more stretch in there. They move that well. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low. Color shown above is “cinnamon spice.” Size shown is a 32×32 slim on 5’10″/185. They’re a touch long. Notice the flip-up cuffs. But honestly they look/feel great as is.

A menswear standard for the cool/cold seasons. Looks great over a t-shirt, henley, button up, etc. 64% cotton, 25% nylon, 9% polyester.

Size shown at the very top of the post is a medium on 5’10″/185. The great thing about corduroy is that it can often mimic a little of what suede or nubuck would bring visually. And it’s a hell of a lot cheaper. One drawback is that if you like wearing corduroy pants… then this jacket wouldn’t go well with those. That’d be a lot of corduroy. Too much corduroy, at least at once.

Excellent. Super comfortable with lots of stretch. Mainline Banana Republic recently updated their Traveler Jeans to a more texture-prominent “2.0” version. That may please some, but if you prefer the original soft and super flexible Traveler Jeans (my hand is raised), then these Factory versions are the real deal. The fact that they’re under forty bucks feels nuts. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. Size shown above is a 32×32 on 5’10″/185 and checks in a touch longer than the already mentioned Traveler Cords. I’ve obviously cuffed the above, but for regular non-cuffed wear, for my frame I’ll probably be ordering a new 32×30, as well as…

… the more generous athletic fit version.

Too soon for winter coats? Maybe not depending on where you live. 50% polyester, 40% recycled wool, 5% rayon, 5% acrylic. Camel or black.

Vegan suede is back for outerwear this year across multiple brands. Three colors to pick from. Head here for a review of this bomber from last fall.

Another one of their tailored fit blazers made from a poly/wool/nylon blend. Not really sure how to feel about that turtleneck being worn UNDER the button up. …Actually, I know exactly how to feel about that.

Shirts to wear under sweaters, blazers, etc. Button down collar so the points don’t go drifting out and flapping away, Saturday Night Fever/1970s style.

Soft, stretch-infused, saturated in fall colors, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either.

No pouch pocket up front helps us all look a little less, well, “pouchy.” 55% cotton, 40% nylon, 5% recycled polyester fabric has a nice waffle-like texture to it.

BRF’s take on the “dressy” t-shirt “thing.” Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. They’re nice. Mercerized cotton means they’ll be super smooth.

More merino sweaters. Fall means football, which means the Monday Night Manning-Cast Peyton and Eli appropriate quarter zips. Still no idea why Peyton was doing the opening ceremonies of the Olympics not that long ago. Less Peyton, MORE GOJIRA AND DECAPITATED MARIE ANTOINETTE HEADS.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the “butt patch” just like mainline BR chinos.

Just like the other 100% merino sweaters in this post, this one also claims to be washable. But we’re also gonna recommend not throwing these in the washer, but instead dry cleaning only when necessary. Black, Navy, Brown, and Cream to pick from.

There’s hardly anything more versatile in all of menswear than a navy mac style jacket. Unlike trench coats (which are great in their own way)… there’s no belt or shoulder epaulets. These are also single breasted to keep things sleek.

Those could be a fun way to mix it up from the standard quilted vest in early fall (don’t worry, they have those too.) Available in a dark acorn brown, or navy.

The Banana Republic Factory extra 40% off styles already up to 50% off event is scheduled to end today, Monday 10/14/24.