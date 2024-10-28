Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off BR Sale, Allen Edmonds Sale Ending, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 20% off clearance items
- Wool Blend Balmacaan Guncheck Coat – $375.99 ($798)
- “Ultra lightweight” Poly Field Jacket – $119.99 ($298)
- 60% linen / 40% wool Plaid Hopsack Sport Coat – $215.99 ($548)
- PINSTRIPE Grey Italian Wool Explorer Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $335.98 ($896)
It’s a true clearance and it’s pretty picked over, but there are still some winners in there. Extra 20% off ends Wednesday.
Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale Ends Tuesday
- Fifth Avenue Dainite Sole Oxfords – $269 ($450)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot – $379 ($495)
- Park Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords – $329 ($425) shown very top of post
Last call for one of the two big sales AE runs every year. Gonna be tough to find some of their icons (like the Park Avenue or Strand) on significant sale after this. Full top-10 style picks can be found here.
Banana Republic: Extra 20% off Sale Styles
- Italian Nailhead Wool Signature Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $387.98 ($600) review here
- Italian Tropical Wool Signature Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $407.98 ($650)
- Slim Core Temp Pants – $63.99 ($100) select colors
That extra 20% off helps quite a bit, and they seem to have added some new stuff to that sale section. Mostly warmer weather goods, but some year-round stuff in there as well. Always good to see their excellent signature suits on sale.
Also worth a mention:
- Nordstrom: Their Fall Sale is on.
- Nike: Extra 25% off End of Season sale w/ JUMP25
- GAP: 52% off w/ ADDON (it’s a 40% off as marked + additional 20% off with the code deal)
- J. Crew: 30% off select full + additional 15% off for passport members w/ FAMILY. Full picks here.