Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off BR Sale, Allen Edmonds Sale Ending, & More

It’s a true clearance and it’s pretty picked over, but there are still some winners in there. Extra 20% off ends Wednesday.

Last call for one of the two big sales AE runs every year. Gonna be tough to find some of their icons (like the Park Avenue or Strand) on significant sale after this. Full top-10 style picks can be found here.

That extra 20% off helps quite a bit, and they seem to have added some new stuff to that sale section. Mostly warmer weather goods, but some year-round stuff in there as well. Always good to see their excellent signature suits on sale.

Also worth a mention: