J. Crew: 40.5% off select full price for Members

Always “another train comin'” with J. Crew… and this one is significant/noticeably better than average.

You do have to be a member of their Passport rewards club, but it’s fair to assume most are willing to jump through that hoop to get the additional 15% off (it’s a simple email/password signup.) And unlike a lot of other J. Crew sales these days… this one doesn’t seem to have quite as many exclusions. Yes, most suits and blazers are excluded, but a lot of shoes, boots, and new arrivals are up for this stacking extra 15% off members deal.

Code FAMILY runs through Wednesday 10/30/24. Who knows if they have anything special prepped for Halloween. Off we go with the picks.

Nice. Was “just” 30% off during September’s semi-annual suiting event, so this is noticeably better. That’s quite the smart looking suit. Tropical-weight wool from Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico should keep you cool during any autumn heat spikes (or out of whack HVAC), and the color and pattern are appropriate for year round use. Sold as separates. Jackets are here, trousers are here.

Something to go over that suit. Just released. That’s a lot of coat. And it means business. Italian 95% wool/5% cashmere.

Classic prep Shetland/shaggy wool crew style. 100% wool, brushed for softness. Saddle-style shoulders.

Good boots at a better than good price. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here. Vibram mini lug sole is always welcome. Also available in black for you rock and roll types.

For those who love the trucker jacket look, yet don’t want a denim jacket. Corduroy is your answer. Just be aware that this is a true trucker style, so it’s not very long. If you’re on the tall side or have a long torso, you may want to skip this one.

Fall’s favorite basic button downs. Broken in oxford cloth which isn’t stiff or scratchy. One of their long-time bestsellers. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template. Something to layer under sweaters, sportcoats, etc.

15 wale stretch corduroy fabric. One of those fall essentials a lot of us look forward to pulling out every year when the leaves start to turn. Four colors, two fits.

As low as the price on these MacAlister boots will go. One of the best things J. Crew makes. And while desert boots aren’t great in the ice and snow of winter… they are kinda great the rest of the year. Like now. Especially now, when sneakers might not feel like enough but you still want something light and easy wearing. Made in Italy.

Wasn’t on sale during their recent (and quick) 40% off outerwear deal. Sleeve free is often the way to be, depending on the weather. One of the really nice things about the bestselling Sussex line is that they aren’t shiny or synthetic looking like cheap quilted vests. One of their bestsellers.

Under $200 is appreciated. Leather is from the famed English tannery C.F. Stead. Vibram soles. Read the full review of the suede version over here. They seem to run half a size small… the suede pair did at least, and it’s fair to assume they use the same sizing/last as the suede option. There’s also been some cost cutting done with some of the interior components, but some may be cool with that at this 40.5% off price point.

The aforementioned suede option. Make sure you hit them with some suede protector spray before heading out into any weather. But once that’s done and dried, you should be good to go in most conditions. Again, read the full review here. They seem to run half a size small.

Like a knit blazer/swazer, only in shirt form. So it’s a… swirt? That doesn’t sound quite right. Anyway, instead of using woven fabric these use sweater-like knit fabric to make something more substantial but still “shirty” in looks form. Quiet lumberjack style. Double-knit, flexible, etc. Solids and patterns. 4.8/5 stars after 200+ reviews.

Surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/185, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 or even 16.5/33 shirt wearing frame.

Merino wool. Five colors to pick from. (Just know that there are cheaper options out there.) UPDATE: Perhaps these are worth the upcharge over UNIQLO? From reader Toby R.: “while this is of course budget-dependent, I think the J. Crew merino sweaters are worth the extra $20 over Uniqlo ones, as they are thicker and warmer without being too much so. But I only own one from Uniqlo and it’s pushing a decade old, so I can’t speak to the recent ones. I find the one I have both too thin and also not sitting well over a collared shirt, so I mostly wear it more casually. I’ve always found J. Crew’s wool sweaters to hit really well at the “somewhat budget conscious but also wanting to look nice while being long-lasting and functional” intersection.” (Thanks Toby!)

Clocks in at 43.2% off. Because what is “math” in the world we currently exist in? Still interesting thanks to the rounded buckle, but they’re elegant and versatile too. Italian leather. Three colors.

Back for another year. A classic shawl collar cardigan in a rugged merino nylon blend.

100% merino. Clearly a substantial looking sweater, but can act as light outerwear in the right conditions too. Could be one of those perfect extra layers you reach for on an almost if not daily basis.

Been a while since many of us have even thought about button fly jeans. But in an attempt to position themselves as being authentic to the world of denim (and thus ride the wave of the rising popularity of jeans once again) J. Crew is offering some more “heritage” styled jeans this year. 98% cotton/2% spandex selvedge fabric from Japan’s Kaihara mill.

Another “sneaky better than 40.5% off” item. The math says these are 43.6% off. Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Quite not. Ten colors to choose from.

That’s quite the classy mac. Lighter than a wool coat but still plenty of protection thanks to the water resistant twill and extra length. Half lined in the back with a plaid cotton, and lined in the sleeves with Bemberg for easy on/off. Once you find a navy mac you like you’ll be surprised how often you wear it.

Looks like something from Filson. 56% wool/18% viscose/14% polyester/12% polyamide fabric that’s brushed on the interior for softness. Casual. For those who love the heritage-rugged “thing.”

For when you get tired of the same old poplins and oxfords under your sweaters and sportcoats. Chambray is a little more rugged looking, a lot more interesting, but still easy wearing in this one-year wash. Looks especially great in fall.

New colors for fall. Somewhere between chinos and jeans is a land where these are king. It’s a place where plenty live. 97% cotton/3% elastane, 9.5oz stretch cotton twill. Jean-like 5-pocket design layout with scoops up front and patch pockets on each cheek out back.

Merino blended with nylon for durability while retaining softness. Half-zip style is water-cooler-classic, and a look that won’t be going anywhere for a while, whether you wear it over a button down or tee. They’re warm, they’re comfortable, and they work.

A belt that leans more casual but can still be dressed up a little with chinos and a blazer. Italian tanned pull-up leather. Will start to immediately take on character as pull-up leather changes with use, as the waxes it’s stuffed with get “pulled up” to the surface with wear. That’s where the patina will come from.

Forty-eight cents better than what they had been running these past couple of days. But now you have to be logged into a passport account to hit that price. It’s almost like the J. Crew pricing people may have spreadsheets with formulas on profit margins. Full review of last year’s version can be found here. It looks like this year they’ve done away with the previous design’s exterior vertical zip chest pocket. Olive, navy, and black available this year. Nice to see black as an option this time around. Black outerwear (casual or otherwise) works for a lot of us who wear a lot of blue, earth tones, and gray pants/jeans/trousers… but don’t wear a lot of black otherwise.

The similar-to-the-Sussex but stylishly tweaked flight jackets. Notice the different collar, cuffs, and pocket layout.

J. Crew’s take on iconic military field jackets. Really well reviewed. Garment dyed.

Lighter weight poplin fabric with a broken in but not broken down washed feel. The shirts they’ve been making and selling for ages.

In terms of styling… it’s a (much) more affordable alternative to the famous Billy Reid Bond peacoat. Not chopped like last year, and is equipped with both hand warmer pockets and flap pockets.

The 30% off select full + additional 15% off for members w/ FAMILY deal is set to expire Wednesday 10/30/24.