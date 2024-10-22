Steal Alert: 40% off select J. Crew Coats and Sweaters

Earlier this week we discovered that J. Crew has thankfully gone back to their original Dock Peacoat design. And now it, along with some other just-in coats, jackets, and sweaters are getting a hefty 40% off for the next 48 hours. No code needed. Prices are as marked, and while it’s not a huge selection it’s got some eye-brow-raisers (in a good way) in there. Let’s get to the picks.

Not gonna bury the lede. Here we are. 40% off works out to $161+ off full ticket. That very well could be as good as it gets for the Dock Peacoat until after-Christmas clearance-time begins. In terms of styling… it’s a (much) more affordable alternative to the famous Billy Reid Bond peacoat. Not chopped like last year, and is equipped with both hand warmer pockets and flap pockets.

That’s quite the classy mac. Lighter than a wool coat but still plenty of protection thanks to the water resistant twill and extra length. Half lined in the back with a plaid cotton, and lined in the sleeves with Bemberg for easy on/off. Once you find one of these you like you’ll be surprised how often you wear it. I’ve got an old Brooks Brothers navy mac (long since sold out) and I wear it all the time, with everything from jeans & tees to suits and dress shoes, and in all weather short of blazing hot and bitter cold. No personal experience with this new J. Crew option, but it sure looks the part on the screen.

Looks like something from Filson. 56% wool/18% viscose/14% polyester/12% polyamide fabric that’s brushed on the interior for softness. Casual. For those who love the heritage-rugged “thing.”

Has gone for less in recent memory… but 40% off a bestseller like this is quite good for J. Crew. Kinda wild that at present these are cheaper than the Sussex vests. You get sleeves here! Sleeves cost money!

Annnnnd the very similar but stylishly tweaked flight jackets. Notice the different collar, cuffs, and pocket layout.

Back for another year. A classic shawl collar cardigan in a rugged merino nylon blend.

100% merino. Clearly a substantial looking sweater, but can act as light outerwear in the right conditions too. Could be one of those perfect extra layers you reach for on an almost if not daily basis.

Something to start with before you begin piling on the layers. Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Quite not. Ten colors (ten!) to choose from.

As “heritage-y” as it can get. Kaihara denim. Metal shank buttons, back adjusters, and old-school slant pockets up front.

Merino blended with nylon for durability while retaining softness. Half-zip style is water-cooler-classic, and a look that won’t be going anywhere for a while, whether you wear it over a button down or tee. They’re warm, they’re comfortable, and they work.

The J. Crew: 40% off fall layers 48-hour event is set to expire Wednesday night, 10/23/24.