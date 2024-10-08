Steal Alert: 52% off J. Crew Quilted Sussex and Flight Jackets

NOTE: Image above is of last year’s Sussex jacket (review here) which had a left chest external zip pocket. They did away with that for this year’s version. A small design tweak, but worth a mention for the sake of continuity and accuracy.

Yes it stacks. As long as it’s in this select outerwear & sweaters section, the 20% off code SHOPNOW should work. Even if the item is already on sale as part of their “The Fall Event” promotion. The absolute highlight is their (already 40% off) bestselling quilted Sussex Jackets, and new (and very similar) quilted Flight Jackets:

One of their all time bestsellers.

Stand collar. Side pockets. Lightweight insulation.

Also available in black.

Clearly similar to the Sussex.

But notice the different banded collar and cuffs, and different pockets.

Color options are also slightly different.

They’re also running free shipping no minimum for everyone today. No need to be a member of their Passport rewards club. Everyone gets free shipping. Returns will still set you back a $7.50 pre-paid label, unless you can get it over to a physical J. Crew brick and mortar store.

The extra 20% off select sweaters/outerwear code SHOPNOW ends tomorrow, 10/9/24.

That’s all.

Carry on.