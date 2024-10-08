Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 Picks for Men

(Top pumpkins photo by Jamo Images on Unsplash. Our unofficial Amazon mascot, Boxy the box head, is all ours (whether we like it or not.)

Somebody get Uncle Andy to pick up his Fire Phone and get his marketing department to rename this sale. “Amazon Prime Big Deal Days” is clunky. It feels like the “big” is gumming up the flow. Prime Day 2 would work. Because that’s pretty much what it is.

You’ll need a prime subscription (or a free trial) to take advantage of the deals. Currently an annual subscription for Amazon Prime will run you $139 annually or $7.49 a month for students. And while Amazon certainly isn’t the pinnacle of style, they carry lots of inexpensive basics, plenty of watches, and other stuff which those with a good sense of style may take a shine to.

Ready? Let’s get to the picks. It gets random. That’s Amazon for you.

Simple, cheap, and versatile. The model that basically re-launched Timex as a more fashionable brand some 15 years ago. 38mm dial diameter with a 20mm strap width. Know that the Weekender models are infamous for making a louder than average “TICK” sound with each snap of their seconds hand. It drives some people absolutely bonkers. But if you’re good with that, then it’s a cheap (very cheap) winner. The Timex Weekender is light, fun, and does its one job well: It tells the time.

FIFTEEN BUCKS. Jeans season is here. Yes, GAP sells stuff on Amazon. I was surprised too.

Already cheap at the usual price of forty bucks, these are down to just north of thirty. All the colors you’d expect (navy, black, gray, olive, etc.)

Basic OCBDs at a super-affordable price. Two fits, multiple colors, but know that some size/color combinations are getting the $16.70 deal price, while others are stuck closer to twenty bucks. Not sure why it depends. But that’s the oddness of Amazon’s pricing algorithms for you.

Cheap. Don’t expect them to feel expensive or well made. But that’s okay for many with sneakers. White + grey suede uppers, black accents, and gum soles. That color scheme should go with just about everything.

Twentyish bucks and shipped fast to your door. Nice. 98% cotton / 2% lycra. Paging Steve Kornacki. That man is gonna have a wild next month. Or few months. (Please let it not be months.)

These have creeped up in price over the last year or so. Overall the briefcase is… not bad. It’s not amazing, but it’s not bad either. Soft, textured leather. Review of the double-zip briefcase can be found here to give you an idea.

This is the leather strap, chronograph-equipped big brother to the cheap, base-line slip-thru weekender. 40mm case should be wearable by most. Blue dial contrasts nicely against the brown leather nato strap. Strap is a “genuine leather” that feels like something somewhere between cereal-box cardboard and store-brand beef jerky, but it looks fine and wears comfortably. Wouldn’t want to get it wet or too sweaty though. Overall would look great in pretty much any casual to smart casual situation. And while it does have the infamous Timex “tick”… it’s quieter than other Timex watches afflicted with the loud seconds hand ticking noise… simply because the seconds hand that does all the work on this watch is the tiny one on the sub dial at 6 o’clock.

Just when you thought the razor industry couldn’t innovate or gimmick up any further, they come out with a new, true bestseller. For those who keep a pretty tight beard and sometimes go clean shaven. Stainless steel blade lasts up to 4 months and has a wear indicator so you know when it’s time for a fresh one. Comes with a 5 length adjustable beard comb.

And now something bigger and (wait for it) BRAUN-ier (hey-ooo) for those with longer beards that don’t shave all that often if at all. 40 length settings. FORTY. Waterproof too.

Tiro23 = the 2023 model. But they’ve got sizes, they’ve got colors, and they’re on sale.

Haven’t seen a devil diver for under $400 in a while. They got popular a few years back and prices understandably started to rise. Nice to see the green dial for half off MSRP. Ships/sold by Amazon at post time. See a review of the OG color scheme here. Know that this thing is a bit of a “chonk” on the wrist, and it does have some gleam to it.

Gotta tap/check the little “Apply $75 coupon” box and then add to your cart. Also, for some there could be an additional “10% off brand promotion” code that’ll auto apply with a tap. But that may not be the case for everyone. Bottom line: These chairs are surprisingly nice. They aren’t enormous beasts like the ol’ Stone & Beam Chesterfields, but that’s a good thing for those who live in smaller spaces. Yet they should be a comfortable fit for most adults. (My 5’10″/185 feels quite comfortable in ours.) Good looking and feeling aniline leather, wood frame, and no assembly required. Shipped via Prime. Yes really.

Note: Full review here. This chair is not for outdoor use. It’s a true, indoor, living room/office/whatever accent lounge chair. We just took the photo outside because the lighting was better, and seeing a lounge chair outdoors was sufficiently ridiculous that it seemed on brand for us.

Not all of their models. But a few. Polarized lenses. Good feeling materials and build quality for the price. WMP sunglasses have quickly become a favorite around these parts.

Quite an impressive handheld steamer. Some handheld steamers just flat out don’t do the job well. They spit water or hard water deposits, they’re awkward to hold, and/or the water reservoir runs out quickly. That’s not the case on any level with this super well made, easy to wield, plenty of water in the tank steamer. The dry cleaner can be terrible on suits, sportcoats, and blazers. The less trips there the better. So unless it’s soiled or it’s starting to stink, release the wrinkles with this and be on your way.

Classic, heritage good looks in a true heritage size. From a trusted brand, with a trusted powered-by-light movement, at a price that’s positively… 2016-ish. 18mm band width should make for an easy-ish time finding different straps if you so choose.

Featured in our big and oft-mentioned What to Pack when Traveling Light and In Style post. It’s nice. It looks sleek. It does the job and doesn’t feel like a bargain bin cheap bag from TJ Maxx or wherever.

For those that like the old-school smart look of a rectangular watch, but won’t be shelling out for an old-school heritage luxury name. Looks really good dressed wayyyy up, and also does the “modern Rat Pack” thing extraordinarily well (as shown in the 4th outfit over here.)

Lyre’s Italian Orange is probably the best non alcoholic spirit on the market in regards to tasting like the “real” thing. It’s flavorful. A little goes a long way. Just like it’s boozy big brother Campi from Italy.

Speaking of drinks… Okay, admittedly a random pick for a “style” site, but this is personal. You’ll never go back to cheaper alternatives. Built like a tank but not overly weighty. Magslider lid “action” has good glide and secures, well, securely. Dishwasher safe. And holy crud do these keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for an unusually long period of time. Great for everything from tea to beer.

NOT a Prime Big Deal Days deal… but on sale and at post time shipped by Amazon. They are sold by a 3rd party seller. So you may not be getting a manufacturer’s warranty, but for those who have been waiting for the 38mm option of Seiko’s popular 5-sports dive style to hit Amazon (read: go on decent sale) then here they are. If it shows up and disappoints, send it back and let Amazon take care of it. Note that if they sell through, they may switch to fulfillment by another 3rd party seller. And you don’t want that. You want Amazon’s skin in the game.

Performance fabric underwear can get pricey. These on the other hand (cheek?) are the entry level 3-pack a lot of guys love and depend on. Nice price.

Not quite as nice as the WMP sunglasses, but still great for the price. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine.

Annnnnnd the slightly more retro-looking, keyhole bridge version.

Pretty well reviewed. Raglan style sleeves should offer a decent range of movement. Less obvious branding compared to their usual left-chest logo emblazoned shirts.

66% off, and 65 million years in the making.

Dogs. Co-workers. Kids. The world is noisy. Not a “style” pick per say, but absolutely one for those of us stuck on a keyboard all day in all sorts of surroundings.

Poly & Bark Essex Leather Couch – $1529 w/ 10% off coupon box clicked ($1698)

A Dappered Space splurge. Clearly it’s a monster splurge, but you’ll pay a heck of a lot more at bigger brand-name stores for something that looks like this. It even ships for free as it’s Amazon fulfilled. They’ll scheduled a time for delivery, and then unboxing and some assembly (screwing on the legs probably?) is required will be up to you. Currently running $1549 over direct through the brand, but delivery isn’t available there until the end of October.

Another non “Prime Big Deal Days” deal, but still worth a mention thanks to the solid sale prices. That and the dark dial/green leather strap option has sold out in the past. It’s back now. Sold and shipped by Amazon at post time. That’s key. You don’t want a weird 3rd party seller. Too much risk there.

A Dappered Space pick. An absolute must if you have pets or kids or just like staying on top of keeping your place clean by doing a little vacuuming/freshening up every day. Floor attachment easily pops off to become what amounts to a dust-buster on steroids with upholstery attachments, small space attachments, and brush attachments. We use ours daily. Multiple times a day. We have beat the snot out of it and it’s been doing the job for years and years.

UPDATE: Those went fast. But keep an eye on the gift-card lightning deals page. They probably won’t bring these back tomorrow, but it’s not a bad bet that they’ll bring something new back for the final day of their Prime Big Deal Days event.

Something to keep in the back pocket (or in this case, email inbox) for later. If you’re a frequent shopper at Banana Republic or Old Navy, it’s not a bad idea to grab one, as you can use it later on with stacked codes, sales, etc. This is a flash deal, so when they’re gone they’re gone. And they will go fast.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is set to run through tomorrow, Wednesday 10/9/24.