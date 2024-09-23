Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Darn Tough Free Shipping, JCF 57.5% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It’s the closest thing Darn Tough does to a sale as free shipping normally won’t kick in until $50. They don’t put their (amazing) socks on sale, because they don’t have to. Made in Vermont, guaranteed for life, and the vast majority of their collection is merino wool based so they’ll wick, breathe, and help keep your feet cooler in hot conditions, and warmer in cold conditions. If you’re one to scoff at spending big on socks, this isn’t a bad time to check them out with the free shipping. The Standard is just that. Start with those. Free shipping no minimum expires tonight, Monday 9/23/24.

RELENTLESS STYLE-ATTACK OF THE EARTH TONES. Y’know what stinks when you’re an affordable men’s style blogger? When you post up something that you truly believe is/are a good deal on a Saturday (the suede boots over the weekend)… and then on Sunday the brand “gazumps” you with a slightly better offer. So here we are on Monday, revisiting those boots and a few other items. Bottom line: JCF was running 50% off most everything which is decent. The extra 15% off that sale price moves the discount up to 57.5% off, which is quite good for many of their items. Ends tonight, Monday 9/23.

Different from their big 40% off most full price event. This is stuff that’s already on sale (so mostly last season/spring & summer stuff) which gets an additional 20% off at checkout. Watch out for final sale items. Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged.

Bit of a weird one, this. Not a very extensive selection of items, but what is in there… there’s some tempting stuff. Those new, sleek (but not pointy) Blake Stitched loafers could be quite nice.

Still running. Ends Thursday. Full picks here. One Sale / Five Outfits post coming tomorrow.

Also worth a mention: