The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Why start a “deals” post with an almost thousand dollar wristwatch that’s not on sale? Because it’s basically two three all the watches you could want, in one.

For those who are in search of a true “GADA” watch (go anywhere/do anything… from casual to dressed up) the Hamilton Murph 38mm on the new stock stainless bracelet might be thee watch you’ve been looking for. Interesting but subtle design to the dial and hands, a sized down 38mm case that wears great on most wrists, and 100m of water resistance on a classy and quiet three-link style stainless bracelet. Wear it with a suit and tie, wear it with a t-shirt and jeans, wear it with everything in between. It’s a sports watch, a dress watch, and all the other things too. And no more having to source an aftermarket bracelet that wasn’t designed by the brand.

Via: DSW Members get extra 25% off clearance w/ FLANNEL

Oh no one is gonna buy these. Not now. But if you live somewhere that gets real snow and you need new boots for the winter ahead you may wish you did in about three months. Ninety bucks for the Sorel Caribou is low. They’re also out of season (for now). Early bird gets the worm.

Via: Banana Republic 40% off most full price, full picks here

HARD left turn from snow boots to a tux. Niche, but a nice deal if you’ve got a big fancy-pants event coming up and need a tux. When did Banana Republic nail black tie? Wider but not obnoxious peak lapels, covered buttons, and made from Italian wool from Marzotto. Sold as separates so you get to pick the size of the jacket and trousers independently from each other.

Via: J. Crew extra 30% – 50% off final sale items w/ SHOPSALE

Because unless you live somewhere downright cold… it’s probably gonna be summer-fall-summer-fallish-WHYISITHOTAGAIN for the next month+. One of their hits of this past season. 4.9/5 stars.

Via: J. Crew “Men’s everyday layers from $29.50”

Just ~20% off, which isn’t much for J. Crew, but this is one of the more popular items J. Crew makes. Therefor they don’t have to put it on sale much if at all. A terrific three season, unconstructed, cotton/linen sportcoat from their “unsuit” line. A few other colors are on sale, but this deep water blue goes with a lot of stuff, and looks especially good with dark wash jeans for fall and spring “Northern Lights” (lighter blazer up top, darker trousers below).

Via: UNIQLO New Arrivals

An annual favorite. Not on sale, but still a deal as they’re an affordable staple and UNIQLO doesn’t carry them year round. These are not big, thick, bulky sweaters. For those unfamiliar, you might be surprised at how thin they feel at first. But the knit is strong, they don’t feel flimsy or cheap, and they’re perfect for layering.

Via: Amazon

Might be as low as one of the new Bambino 38mm classics has gone for. Black dial/black strap. Very dressed up. Sold and shipped by Amazon at post time. Image above via Orient’s Instagram. Full review here, albeit in the champagne dial version.

Via: Brooks Brothers 2 or more select items $35 each

Check please and make it a double! “You want to pay for two checks?” Well in this case, yes, as Brooks Brothers is running a limited buy two or more select items, pay just $35 per piece deal at checkout. So two of their stretch cotton non-iron oxfords, each in a versatile windowpane pattern? Then yeah. That’ll do.

Via: J. Crew FACTORY 50% off just about everything

Could be the best (truly) affordable boots of the year. Clearly modeled after the Alden Indy, these are from J. Crew’s cheaper step-down brand J. Crew Factory. And the quality seems impressively solid right out of the box. Made in India, the suede is good and plush, they’re lined in leather, and the Vibram branded mini lug sole is a nice surprise. Not quite as rich “orange” in person compared to the pics on the J. Crew Factory website, but that makes them more versatile. Color can shift a little depending on the light they’re being worn in, but that’s the norm for suede. Usually hovers around $150 depending on the usual sales and promos. Now that they’re half off, they’ll be seen as a very nice acquisition for many.

For sizing: These seem to run true. Maybe a touch narrow. My normally 10.5D yet borderline wide feet feel a little squeezed through the toe box from the jump, but with a little break in they’ve started to settle in.

Via: Banana Republic 40% off most full price, full picks here

Full review here. Because they’re normally stuck to full price, yet when they DO go on sale they’re one of the best bang-for-the-buck suits out there. The fabric is great, the build quality is good, and they’re easy to get (and easy to exchange or return if they show up and don’t fit). The fact that they’re sold as separates instead of nested/unbreakable pairs is all the better. You get to pick the size of the jacket, and then you pick the waist and inseam of the trousers. Head to a tailor after for final tweaks.

