Banana Republic 40% off Semi-annual Friends and Family Event

40% off is as good as it gets for Banana Republic, and it doesn’t come around as often as it used to. It happens only once in the spring, once in the fall, and maybe for Black Friday. And considering BR’s catalog of goods and the style, fabrics, and fits they deliver, some would argue that BR’s Friends and Family event is one of the better sales of the year across all brands.

Note there are exclusions: leather apparel, suede apparel, 100% cashmere and cashmere blends, shoes, bags, and a few other bits you’ll probably not encounter.

No code necessary. Discount should happen in your cart. But do know that if your purchase is north of $175, you can use the code BRSHIP for free, expedited/2-3 day shipping. Off we go with the picks…

All the colors and then some. Responsible Wool Certified merino knitted by Italy’s Zegna Baruffa mill. Soft but strong, temperature regulating merino wool. There are a lot of cheap, crummy feeling sweaters out there. These aren’t those. Maybe one of the better deals in all of menswear for what you get and how often and with how much you can wear it.

And the V-necks. A basic, but a really well-executed basic. Responsible Wool Standard certified. 100% merino. Note that these have actually come down in price from last year. Last year they were $90 MSRP. This year $80. Huzzah!

Full review here. It takes forever for these things to go on sale. But when they do at 40% off, they’re a true steal. All season wool from Italy’s Reda mill. Softer shoulder and sleeves designed for ease of movement. Moves quite well with just a hint of natural stretch. Sold as separates so you’re not stuck with a “nested” jacket and pants. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the pants, bang there’s your suit. Would excel in all three scenarios from our “Versatile Medium Gray Suit 3 Ways” posts.

Four button placket, six fall-ready colors, and BR’s super-soft wash fabric that feels like a favorite from the very beginning.

Two-point-zero. Not quite the same as the old version of their hugely popular traveler jeans, but re-engineered for “a more pronounced texture that achieves beautifully authentic washes.” Well okay then. Gonna have to work on a review of this new version now that they’ve settled on them (for awhile there they were carrying both the original and this new 2.0) Slim = 14″ leg opening. Straight = 16″ leg opening.

Just enough pattern up top so you can keep the rest of your outfit simple. Wear it with jeans or flannel trousers, dress shirts and sweaters, etc. Fabric is a blend: 67% recycled wool, 30% nylon, 3% other from Italy’s Lanificio Comatex mill.

Wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric, super sharp looking collars, and they’re finally on sale for 40% off. The one drawback (and it’s a dealbreaker for some) is that despite being dress shirts, they’re sold in “alpha” sizes like small, medium, large, etc. Really, really, really wish BR would make the switch to neck and sleeve measurements for their dress shirts. It’s just more precise. But it probably also costs them more money to make them like that, so, yeah.

And to now complete the Banana Republic Italian merino wool sweater trifecta… the half-zips. Because the gals in accounting think you look “totes adorbes” in one.

Speaking of those who have an office work gig… these are BR’s dress trousers for worker bees who want to be able to machine wash their work-pants and not have to worry too much about ironing them. At least that’s what they’re claiming with these 99% cotton / 1% stretch Italian numbers. Mid-rise. Tapered slim leg. Fabric is from Italy’s Tessuti di Sondrio mill. Lots of visual texture.

This is actually part of a pair of suit separates, but here’s a Suggestion: If you’re in the market for a versatile navy blazer but don’t want to shell out for Spier, Suitsupply, or Bonobos, maybe consider this suit jacket as an alternative. “But it’s a suit jacket, won’t it look weird?” Probably not. It’ll work as a stand-alone blazer because it’s made from (Italian) hopsack wool. That honey-comb like texture to hopsack makes the garment a little more casual. It’s really not much different than the famous Bonobos blazers, although this BR option does have a full lining. The matching trousers can be found here if you do want to make it a full suit. But we’re going to stick to suggesting it as a foundational navy blazer.

Another “just different enough” potential winner. A chore coat, but instead of the usual chino like fabric with a button front, this one is a softly structured ponte twill fabric with a zip front.

One of their bestsellers. Super soft, Italian milled, high-recovery yet still stretchy cotton cut and sewn into versatile five pocket pants. All the colors you’d expect, with a few curveballs thrown in. Fabric mix is 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane. Fifteen colors to choose from. Slim or athletic fits to pick from.

To say BR doesn’t introduce new chinos every day would be an understatement. So they must be really thinking they have something here. What they’re calling their “next generation” chino. 98% organic cotton, 2% elastane lycra twill woven by Italy’s Olimpias mill. Just slim fit. 14″ leg opening.

Could these be called the “un-sweatshirt”? Whereas sweatshirts are usually chunky and frumpy, this is techically a double knit long sleeve tee that looks to bring just the right amount of weight. Meaning: not too much. Saddle style shoulders. Four colors. One of those “why has no one thought of this sooner?” items. Would look pretty good over that chambray shirt when it’s time to do some casual but still smart looking layers.

Just different enough. Whereas other vests come in solid (often primary) colors and can be a bit shiny with their exterior, this one has a muted and matte micro herringbone. Perfect.

When did Banana Republic nail black tie? Wider but not obnoxious peak lapels, covered buttons, and made from Marzotto wool. Sold as separates so you get to pick the size of the jacket and trousers independently from each other. “The name is Bond… Banana Republic Bond, and you bet I got this for 40% off.”

BR’s flagship chinos. Not as lightweight and airy as their Core Temp pants, but that’s preferred by those who like more of a “true” chino feel. Yet they’re still engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterell, 2% spandex blend. Lots of colors to choose from. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years.

Also shown at the very top left of the post. That’s either very Johnny Cash, very John Stamos, or both. Not a darn thing wrong with that. HAVE MERCY. A bit niche, but if you love to suit up, you live somewhere that gets cold in the fall winter, and you’re up for some stripes, then that’s a dark and handsome suit right there.

BR’s “dressy” tees. Super smooth 100% jersey cotton with a silk-like luxe touch finish. Solids only. Not slub. Not “washed.” Not vintage. Smooth. Clean. Neat.

The go-to chambray shirt that was designed with all the right “things” in mind. First, it’s an untucked fit. If you’re looking for a chambray shirt to tuck in, try this from J. Crew. Second, this one has a hidden button down collar, so you don’t have to worry about the points drifting/curling as the day wears on. For it being such a simple thing, designing a throw-on-and-go casual shirt can be hard. This one looks like it’s nails.

These are BR’s well loved performance-style pants. Lightweight, airy, breathes well, moves great. 55% cotton, 40% recycled polyester, 5% spandex. So yes, mainly cotton, but they truly perform more like a performance pant than a traditional pair of chinos. No they’re not lululemon’s ABC pants. But they’re not standard khakis either. They’re somewhere in-between, and that’s great for a lot of tastes and budgets. Especially when 40% off as they are now. That drops them to less than half the price of a pair of the lululemon ABCs.

Leather apparel is excluded, but it looks like some accessories are in. Nubuck = suede with a shorter nap, very matte, and something you’ll probably get plenty of use out of. Would look really good with a pair of those deep and dark Luxe Traveler Jeans.

A lighter gray suit that works just as well in fall layered up with a sweater underneath (if you desire) as it does in the dead of summer. Nice work BR. Sold as separates too. So you get to pick the size of the jacket, and the size/length of the trousers. No nested pairs here, where you’re stuck with a jacket/trouser pair that can’t be broken up.

The 40% off Banana Republic Friends and Family event is set to end Thursday September 26th 2024.